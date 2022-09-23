Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Schibsted ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHA   NO0003028904

SCHIBSTED ASA

(SCHA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  07:47 2022-09-23 am EDT
150.10 NOK   -3.72%
07:11aSCHIBSTED : Future Report Roadshow finale in Copenhagen
PU
09/20Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Buyback of B-shares to be used in employee share saving plan and long-term incentive plans
AQ
09/16Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schibsted : Future Report Roadshow finale in Copenhagen

09/23/2022 | 07:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From all around the Schibsted organisation, speakers shared their knowledge around everything from the metaverse and AI in news to diversity, inclusion and belonging. Two of our Danish startups, Firi and Campanyon, also took the stage to share their experiences of having Schibsted as a venture partner.

While this concludes this year's roadshow, we're currently working on next year's Schibsted Future Report, so keep an eye out for more events for our 2023 Roadshow!

Until then, check out this year's report right here.

Disclaimer

Schibsted ASA published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 11:10:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHIBSTED ASA
07:11aSCHIBSTED : Future Report Roadshow finale in Copenhagen
PU
09/20Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Buyback of B-shares to be used in employee share saving pla..
AQ
09/16Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AQ
09/16Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA
AQ
09/13SCHIBSTED : Ventures invests in soundtech startup Nomono
PU
09/12SCHIBSTED ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - MANDATOR : Long-term incentive plans
AQ
09/09Baillie Gifford - Schibsted ASA - Notification of Interest
AQ
09/06Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Spot Equity Award program 
AQ
09/06Baillie Gifford - Schibsted ASA - Notification of Interest
AQ
09/06SCHIBSTED : Full house at the Schibsted Future Report Roadshow in Stockholm
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHIBSTED ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 223 M 1 461 M 1 461 M
Net income 2022 -16 384 M -1 572 M -1 572 M
Net Debt 2022 6 976 M 669 M 669 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,98x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 35 290 M 3 386 M 3 386 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart SCHIBSTED ASA
Duration : Period :
Schibsted ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHIBSTED ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 155,90 NOK
Average target price 259,95 NOK
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristin Skogen Lund Chief Executive Officer
Ragnar Kårhus Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Christian Agerup Chairman
Sven Størmer Thaulow Chief Data & Technology Officer
Christian Ringnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHIBSTED ASA-54.16%3 386
INFORMA PLC2.83%8 573
PEARSON PLC42.69%7 172
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED6.92%3 110
KADOKAWA CORPORATION-9.61%2 652
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD3.76%2 520