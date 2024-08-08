Note 1 - Company information

Schibsted ASA is the parent company of the Schibsted Group. The financial statements of the holding company cover the head office activities. Activities at head office include the Group´s executive management and the corporate and common functions within finance, HR, legal, M&A, communication, learning and development.

The Interim balance sheet for Schibsted ASA as of 31 May 2024 was approved by the Board of Directors on 8 August 2024 and will be proposed to the General Meeting on 2 September 2024.

With reference to Schibsted ASA's stock exchange announcement on 22 March 2024 related to the proposed capital return package and related to the approved proposals at Schibsted ASA's Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2024, Schibsted ASA paid out the first tranche of the special cash dividend amounting to approximately NOK 18 billion in the first half of June 2024. The payout was based on the authority granted to Schibsted's Board at the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2024. The payout of the first tranche of the special cash dividend amounted to approximately NOK 18 billion - resulting in a dividend of NOK 77.10 per class A and B share - was structured in two parts since a part of the special cash dividend was classified as a repayment of paid-in capital which is exempt from Norwegian withholding tax. The second tranche of the special cash dividend as part of the total capital return package, amounting to another approximately NOK 2 billion, will, subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting, be paid out in the third quarter 2024 based on the interim balance sheet as at 31 May 2024.

Note 2 - Material accounting policies

The financial statements for Schibsted ASA have been prepared in accordance with the Norwegian Accounting Act and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in Norway.

All amounts are in NOK million unless otherwise stated.

Cash and cash equivalents

Schibsted ASA is the ultimate parent of Schibsted's multi-currency corporate cash pool system. Schibsted ASA's funds in the cash pool are classified as Cash and cash equivalents. The subsidiaries positions in the cash pool are recognised as receivables and liabilities in Schibsted ASA's balance sheet. Liabilities are classified in their entirety as current. The classification of receivables as current or non-current depends on agreement with each subsidiary.

Cash and cash equivalents consist of bank deposits and other monetary instruments with a maturity of three months or less.

Revenue recognition

Revenues are recognised in the period when the services are rendered.

Classification

An asset or liability is classified as current when it is part of a normal operating cycle, held primarily for trading purposes, falls due within 12 months or when it consists of cash or cash equivalents on the statement of financial position date. Other items are classified as non-current.

Shares

Subsidiaries are all entities controlled, either directly or indirectly, by Schibsted ASA.

Shares are classified as investment in subsidiaries from the date Schibsted ASA effectively obtains control of the subsidiary (acquisition date) and until the date Schibsted ASA ceases to control the subsidiary.

