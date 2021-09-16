Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Schibsted ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHA   NO0003028904

SCHIBSTED ASA

(SCHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schibsted : New Schibsted milestone – more than one million digital subscribers

09/16/2021 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

18 years ago, Aftonbladet marked the starting point for Schibsted user payment. At that time, very few people believed in the new business model. Tor Jacobsen is very happy to be able to disprove the sceptics with another new record in number of subscribers.

'Virtually no one believed that user payment was to become one of Schibsted's most important sources of income. The last few years have been an adventure, and subscription-based business models are today one of the largest global trends both in and outside the media industry. The fact that we now have one million digital subscribers in News Media is a real milestone,' says Jacobsen.

Requires quality

Digital subscribers are distributed between Schibsted's journalistic brands in Norway and Sweden. If you include paper products and other subscription-based services, the total number of subscribers is close to 1.5 million. According to Jacobsen, the strong growth in recent years is due to strategic work in several areas.

'We have worked hard to develop and improve our paid journalistic products, in addition to strengthening the brands' digital positions. Today's media users expect high quality, and the competitive situation has never been tougher. As we have increased the breadth and quality of journalism, we have also worked hard to develop and implement other attractive content in our subscriptions. This includes popular entertainment concepts, live sports and podcasts,' he says.

Investing in the editorial

In addition to investing more in sports and entertainment, among other things, Schibsted has also invested heavily in developing core products in the editorial environment.

We charge for much more of our content today than we did a few years ago. 'Journalism and content are the most important drivers for our growth, and we have worked purposefully over time to strengthen the paid product,' says Jacobsen.

Major changes in terms of working methods
'We have gathered all forces that work with user payment in a common environment across countries and brands, which has benefited everyone. We have also invested heavily in subscription expertise, including data and analysis.'

Entertainment and sports are becoming increasingly important

VGTV's series 'Not allowed to laugh at the cabin' is a good example of an entertainment concept that has really struck a chord, especially with the younger target group. More and more attractive rights to show live sports have also contributed well, not least at Aftonbladet.

There is no doubt that both entertainment, sports and podcasts are important focus areas to ensure further growth. Completely new areas with exciting opportunities for new subscription concepts are also likely to emerge. At the same time, traditional journalism is still our core, which we must continue to improve and develop. We will bear both of these in mind as we continue to develop Schibsted subscriptions of the future,' says Jacobsen.

Disclaimer

Schibsted ASA published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 09:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHIBSTED ASA
05:22aSCHIBSTED : New Schibsted milestone – more than one million digital subscr..
PU
09/10SCHIBSTED : becomes shareholder in Tibber after Kundkraft acquisition
PU
09/10TIBBER AB ACQUIRED KUNDKRAFT SVERIGE : Scha).
CI
09/07SCHIBSTED : appoints its first Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging
PU
09/03SCHIBSTED : invests in organic period products to support women around the world
PU
09/01SCHIBSTED ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - MANDATOR : Long-term incentive plan
AQ
08/23SCHIBSTED ASA : (SCHA/SCHB) - Schibsted ASA : assigned BBB/Stable rating from Sc..
AQ
08/17SCHIBSTED : New CEO to accelerate Schibsted's position in Denmark
PU
08/12SCHIBSTED : Our program at Arendalsuka
PU
08/03SCHIBSTED ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - MANDATOR : Employee Share Saving Plan
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHIBSTED ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 461 M 1 682 M 1 682 M
Net income 2021 61 699 M 7 177 M 7 177 M
Net Debt 2021 6 285 M 731 M 731 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,63x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 94 424 M 10 999 M 10 984 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,96x
EV / Sales 2022 6,44x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart SCHIBSTED ASA
Duration : Period :
Schibsted ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHIBSTED ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 430,20 NOK
Average target price 514,78 NOK
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristin Skogen Lund Chief Executive Officer
Ragnar Kårhus Chief Financial Officer
Ole Jacob Sunde Chairman
Sven Størmer Thaulow Chief Data & Technology Officer
Christian Ringnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHIBSTED ASA17.44%10 999
INFORMA PLC-6.30%10 693
PEARSON PLC6.64%7 565
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC48.72%3 503
KADOKAWA CORPORATION50.07%3 312
LAGARDÈRE S.A.-4.83%3 225