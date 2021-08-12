Log in
    SCHA   NO0003028904

SCHIBSTED ASA

(SCHA)
Schibsted : Our program at Arendalsuka

08/12/2021 | 06:52am EDT
Several of our subsidiaries have been visible in Arendal since the beginning. Now we are joining forces and putting together a program we believe will engage broadly.

Schibsted's history as a media group dates back 160 years, but we are also building online marketplaces and digital consumer services in the Nordic region. Anchored in the newspapers' social mission, we want to take responsibility in the societies we are part of. Among other things, we are involved in the development of a safe and responsible digital market in Europe and in various sustainability-related issues. Our ambition is to be a 'leading voice' within our industries. This also explains why Arendalsuka is a meeting place and arena where we want to be visible and contribute.

See the live streams and more information here

Program overview

08:00-09:30 Frokost og velkommen - debrief etter partilederdebatten
11:00-11:45 Kritiske i krisetider - medienes dekning av 22 juli og korona
12:00-12:30 Redaktører til lunsj
13:00-13:30 Hat - eller bare dårlig oppførsel?
13:45-14:30 Varig endrede vaner? Arbeid og næring etter pandemien
15:00-16:30 FINN ser trendene - under og etter korona

Schibsted podcaster live:
18:00-19:00 Aftenbla-bla
19:30-20:30 Aftenpodden
21:00-22:00 Giæver og gjengen

Disclaimer

Schibsted ASA published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 10:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 541 M 1 648 M 1 648 M
Net income 2021 61 656 M 6 988 M 6 988 M
Net Debt 2021 6 319 M 716 M 716 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,82x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 105 B 11 839 M 11 896 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,65x
EV / Sales 2022 7,14x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart SCHIBSTED ASA
Schibsted ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SCHIBSTED ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 478,80 NOK
Average target price 506,44 NOK
Spread / Average Target 5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristin Skogen Lund Chief Executive Officer
Ragnar Kårhus Chief Financial Officer
Ole Jacob Sunde Chairman
Sven Størmer Thaulow Chief Data & Technology Officer
Christian Ringnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHIBSTED ASA30.71%11 839
INFORMA PLC-1.17%11 299
PEARSON PLC17.49%8 347
LAGARDÈRE S.A.12.89%3 799
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC45.23%3 426
SANOMA OYJ11.21%2 927