Schibsted : Our program at Arendalsuka

Several of our subsidiaries have been visible in Arendal since the beginning. Now we are joining forces and putting together a program we believe will engage broadly.

Schibsted's history as a media group dates back 160 years, but we are also building online marketplaces and digital consumer services in the Nordic region. Anchored in the newspapers' social mission, we want to take responsibility in the societies we are part of. Among other things, we are involved in the development of a safe and responsible digital market in Europe and in various sustainability-related issues. Our ambition is to be a 'leading voice' within our industries. This also explains why Arendalsuka is a meeting place and arena where we want to be visible and contribute.

See the live streams and more information here

08:00-09:30 Frokost og velkommen - debrief etter partilederdebatten

11:00-11:45 Kritiske i krisetider - medienes dekning av 22 juli og korona

12:00-12:30 Redaktører til lunsj

13:00-13:30 Hat - eller bare dårlig oppførsel?

13:45-14:30 Varig endrede vaner? Arbeid og næring etter pandemien

15:00-16:30 FINN ser trendene - under og etter korona

Schibsted podcaster live:

18:00-19:00 Aftenbla-bla

19:30-20:30 Aftenpodden

21:00-22:00 Giæver og gjengen