Schibsted : Presentation of financial reporting changes effective Q1 2022

• To better separate business areas from shared services, Schibsted has moved Group-wide shared services from News Media to the Other/HQ segment

• Due to legacy reasons, some Group-wide shared services have previously been part of News Media and been included in its financial results

Share of profit from joint ventures and associates presented below EBIT

JVs and associates

Share of profit from joint ventures and associates is with effect from Q1 2022 presented below EBIT. Impairment losses and subsequent reversals, and gains or losses on disposal of joint ventures and associates should be presented adjacent to Share of profit from joint ventures and associates, and are therefore also presented below EBIT. Comparable figures have been restated.

A presentation of Share of profit from joint ventures and associates below EBIT enables Schibsted to report an EBIT which better reflects the results of our business activities and is in line with how it is reviewed by management. It also gathers the presentation of our investments in joint ventures and associates adjacent to changes in fair value of Tibber, eAlbert and other equity investments that will be presented as financial items.