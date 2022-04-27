Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Schibsted ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHA   NO0003028904

SCHIBSTED ASA

(SCHA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/27 10:25:01 am EDT
188.10 NOK   -5.24%
SCHIBSTED : Presentation of financial reporting changes effective Q1 2022
PU
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Invitation to the presentation of Schibsted's Q1 2022 results
AQ
SCHIBSTED : Invitation to the presentation of Schibsted's Q1 2022 results
PU
Schibsted : Presentation of financial reporting changes effective Q1 2022

04/27/2022 | 11:05am EDT
Financial reporting changes effective Q1 2022

Centralizing shared services which were part of News Media

Rationale behind the changes

Main financial effects of the changes

  • • Due to legacy reasons, some Group-wide shared services have previously been part of News Media and been included in its financial results

    Revenues:

    • • News Media's revenues decrease

    • • Other/HQ's revenues increase

  • • To better separate business areas from shared services, Schibsted has moved Group-wide shared services from News Media to the Other/HQ segment

  • • Eliminations decrease

EBITDA:

  • • News Media's EBITDA decreases

  • • Other/HQ's EBITDA increases

More details on next slides

1st change

Reconciliation of old and new reporting per segment

1st change

Share of profit from joint ventures and associates presented below EBIT

JVs and associates

Share of profit from joint ventures and associates is with effect from Q1 2022 presented below EBIT. Impairment losses and subsequent reversals, and gains or losses on disposal of joint ventures and associates should be presented adjacent to Share of profit from joint ventures and associates, and are therefore also presented below EBIT. Comparable figures have been restated.

A presentation of Share of profit from joint ventures and associates below EBIT enables Schibsted to report an EBIT which better reflects the results of our business activities and is in line with how it is reviewed by management. It also gathers the presentation of our investments in joint ventures and associates adjacent to changes in fair value of Tibber, eAlbert and other equity investments that will be presented as financial items.

2nd change

Financial reporting changes effective Q1 2022

Disclaimer

Schibsted ASA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 15:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
