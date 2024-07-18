Schibsted ASA is a Norway-based company which operates as a holding company for Schibsted Group. The Company is engaged in the provision of information and news. The Group is organized within four operation segments: Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution and Financial Services & Ventures. The Nordic Marketplaces segment provides technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods and more. The News Media comprises news brands such as VG, Aftenposten, Bergens Tidende in Norway and Aftonbladet and Svenska Dagbladet in Sweden both in paper and digital formats, in addition to printing plant operations in the Norwegian market. The eCommerce & Distribution is primarily the distribution operations in Norway which delivers not only newspapers but also parcels for businesses and consumers. The Financial Services & Ventures consists of a portfolio of digital companies.

Sector Consumer Publishing