Schibsted Marketplaces
Financials and analytical info Q2 2024
- Profit loss statement
- Balance sheet
- Cash flow
- Segment overview
- Nordic Marketplaces
- Delivery
- Growth & Investments
For details on Adevinta, please refer to Adevinta's reporting on adevinta.com/ir
For questions, please contact Schibsted Marketplaces IR:
Jann-Boje Meinecke, Head of IR ir@schibsted.com
+47 941 00 835
Malin Ebenfelt, IR Officer ir@schibsted.com
+47 916 86 710
schibsted.com/ir
NOK million
SCHIBSTED MARKETPLACES GROUP
1 quarter
2 quarter
3 quarter
4 quarter
1 quarter
2 quarter
3 quarter
4 quarter
1 quarter
2 quarter
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
Year to date
Year to date
Full year
Full year
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
INCOME STATEMENT
2024
2023
2023
2022
re-presentedre-presentedre-presented
re-presented
re-presented
re-presentedre-presentedre-presented
re-presented
re-presented
re-presentedre-presented
954
1,027
1,002
983
1,074
1,192
1,159
1,109
1,191
Classified revenues
2,528
2,266
4,534
3,965
1,337
156
172
139
172
129
151
133
162
108
148
Advertising revenues
256
281
576
639
1,065
1,052
1,097
1,155
1,118
1,113
1,067
1,090
1,022
1,040
Other revenues
2,062
2,230
4,387
4,370
2,176
2,250
2,239
2,310
2,322
2,456
2,359
2,360
2,321
2,525
Operating revenues
4,846
4,778
9,497
8,974
(57)
(31)
(27)
(34)
(31)
(23)
(23)
(26)
(28)
(20)
Raw materials and finished goods
(48)
(55)
(103)
(149)
(727)
(776)
(701)
(808)
(805)
(839)
(750)
(869)
(881)
(866)
Personnel expenses
(1,747)
(1,643)
(3,262)
(3,012)
(995)
(995)
(959)
(1,003)
(1,063)
(1,056)
(1,013)
(1,046)
(1,018)
(1,093)
Other operating expenses
(2,111)
(2,119)
(4,178)
(3,951)
397
447
553
465
422
538
574
420
394
546
Gross operating profit (loss) - EBITDA
939
960
1,954
1,862
(139)
(151)
(153)
(167)
(174)
(183)
(181)
(217)
(194)
(199)
Depreciation and amortisation
(393)
(356)
(755)
(611)
(2)
(6)
(0)
(22)
(9)
0
(22)
(17)
0
(2)
Impairment loss
(2)
(9)
(47)
(30)
1
1
-
-
23
17
12
3
-
-
Other income
-
40
55
2
(31)
(46)
(28)
(41)
(54)
(15)
(4)
(69)
(111)
(128)
Other expenses
(239)
(70)
(142)
(147)
226
245
372
234
208
357
378
121
88
218
Operating profit (loss)
306
565
1,064
1,076
(41)
(56)
(35)
(50)
(23)
(1)
(23)
(24)
(17)
(26)
Share of profit (loss) of joint ventures and associates
(42)
(23)
(70)
(182)
-
(24)
(37)
(28)
(10)
(6)
(34)
(38)
(43)
(3)
Impairment loss on joint ventures and associates (recognised or reversed)
(46)
(17)
(88)
(89)
1
1
16
(30)
-
-
1
1
(2)
-
Gains (losses) on disposal of joint ventures and associates
(2)
-
2
(12)
81
14
4
17
319
47
1,297
214
16
116
Financial income
129
190
1,701
116
(65)
(88)
(93)
(550)
(140)
(394)
(125)
(122)
(113)
(119)
Financial expense
(228)
(358)
(605)
(796)
202
91
228
(406)
354
3
1,495
152
(70)
186
Profit (loss) before taxes
116
357
2,004
115
(50)
(56)
(83)
(60)
(48)
(78)
(88)
(32)
(35)
(65)
Taxes
(101)
(126)
(247)
(249)
153
35
145
(466)
306
(76)
1,407
120
(106)
121
Profit (loss) from continuing operations
15
230
1,757
(134)
(13,589)
(6,446)
(3,282)
929
1,865
(1,873)
13,049
2,078
(1,114)
6,604
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations
5,491
(8)
15,119
(22,389)
(13,436)
(6,412)
(3,137)
464
2,170
(1,949)
14,456
2,198
(1,220)
6,725
Profit (loss)
5,506
221
16,876
(22,521)
Profit (loss) attributable to:
18
19
15
9
10
21
19
18
17
5
Non-controlling interests
22
30
68
60
(13,454)
(6,430)
(3,152)
454
2,160
(1,969)
14,437
2,180
(1,237)
6,721
Owners of the parent
5,484
191
16,808
(22,582)
Earnings per share (NOK)
(57.49)
(27.48)
(13.46)
1.94
9.34
(8.59)
63.74
9.68
(5.49)
29.21
Basic
24.09
0.83
73.70
(96.53)
(57.49)
(27.48)
(13.46)
1.94
9.33
(8.59)
63.64
9.66
(5.49)
29.16
Diluted (1)
24.05
0.83
73.53
(96.53)
0.44
0.75
0.04
(0.45)
(23.07)
(4.38)
1.17
0.47
(4.36)
1.03
Basic - adjusted
(3.34)
(27.54)
(26.19)
0.77
0.44
0.75
0.04
(0.45)
(23.05)
(4.38)
1.17
0.47
(4.36)
1.02
Diluted - adjusted (1)
(3.33)
(27.51)
(26.13)
0.77
(1) Diluted EPS disclosed in Q1 to Q3 2022 have been restated in accordance with accounting standards.
NOK million
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
31.03
30.06
30.09
31.12
31.03
30.06
30.09
31.12
31.03
30.06
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
restated
restated
restated
restated
restated
restated
restated
Intangible assets
9,373
10,016
10,225
10,389
11,079
11,279
10,968
11,091
11,493
9,627
Property, plant and equipment
532
525
526
535
537
564
547
580
570
205
Right-of-use assets
1,369
1,957
1,868
1,796
2,002
2,039
1,955
1,944
2,010
889
Investments in joint ventures and associates
33,880
29,883
27,380
23,523
26,503
25,177
37,427
39,721
932
535
Deferred tax assets
604
579
583
584
568
540
508
540
509
299
Equity instruments
894
878
864
901
860
763
760
823
776
16,469
Other non-current assets
69
42
44
36
37
62
58
48
43
35
Non-current assets
46,723
43,880
41,489
37,763
41,585
40,424
52,223
54,747
16,333
28,058
Contract assets
247
254
191
167
129
156
165
145
157
115
Trade receivables and other current assets
1,940
1,993
2,222
2,040
2,173
2,180
3,156
2,243
2,375
1,775
Cash and cash equivalents
1,337
293
287
3,738
2,683
1,487
1,100
1,279
263
8,932
Assets held for sale
-
-
-
-
-
-
16
-
39,239
-
Current assets
3,524
2,541
2,700
5,945
4,985
3,823
4,438
3,667
42,033
10,822
Total assets
50,246
46,421
44,189
43,708
46,570
44,247
56,661
58,414
58,367
38,881
Paid-in equity
7,061
7,068
7,080
7,095
7,092
7,113
7,135
7,160
7,144
7,162
Other equity
27,910
23,819
21,417
21,410
24,421
22,251
35,103
37,301
37,685
23,249
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
34,972
30,887
28,497
28,505
31,513
29,364
42,238
44,461
44,829
30,412
Non-controlling interests
185
137
152
161
178
112
130
142
145
16
Equity
35,156
31,024
28,650
28,666
31,691
29,476
42,368
44,603
44,975
30,428
Deferred tax liabilities
550
580
564
502
530
535
499
417
422
404
Pension liabilities
1,044
1,045
1,182
1,145
1,085
1,037
1,047
1,196
1,155
471
Non-currentinterest-bearing loans and borrowings
4,587
5,657
5,670
4,630
4,142
4,906
4,906
4,872
4,876
3,022
Non-current lease liabilities
1,244
1,874
1,809
1,755
1,941
1,977
1,894
1,868
1,881
778
Other non-current liabilities
511
567
544
588
610
436
427
282
381
256
Non-current liabilities
7,936
9,723
9,769
8,620
8,309
8,891
8,772
8,636
8,714
4,931
Current interest-bearing loans and borrowings
3,271
1,674
1,676
1,724
2,005
1,233
1,229
780
284
-
Income tax payable
141
105
169
232
151
121
108
246
164
149
Current lease liabilities
327
306
301
325
343
334
351
368
384
165
Contract liabilities
618
628
611
574
689
651
620
632
675
194
Other current liabilities
2,797
2,961
3,014
3,567
3,381
3,539
3,191
3,149
3,171
3,013
Liabilities held for sale
-
-
-
-
-
-
21
-
-
-
Current liabilities
7,154
5,674
5,770
6,423
6,569
5,879
5,521
5,175
4,678
3,521
Total equity and liabilities
50,246
46,421
44,189
43,708
46,570
44,247
56,661
58,414
58,367
38,881
Restatement of the periods Q1 2022 to Q3 2023 is due to a
prior period error. The error is related to a financial liability not having been recognised for the obligation to acquire non-controlling interests in a subsidiary.
NOK million
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
31.03
30.06
30.09
31.12
31.03
30.06
30.09
31.12
31.03
30.06
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
re-presented
re-presentedre-presentedre-presented
re-presented
re-presentedre-presentedre-presented
re-presented
Profit (loss) before taxes from continuing operations
203
293
521
116
353
356
1,851
2,003
(70)
116
Profit (loss) before taxes from discontinued operations
(13,594)
(20,034)
(23,324)
(22,360)
1,826
(45)
13,013
15,160
(1,125)
5,478
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (recognised or reversed)
13,796
20,643
24,079
23,971
(6,959)
(5,877)
(18,579)
(20,401)
454
713
Net interest expense
55
120
191
267
68
156
253
358
95
129
Net effect pension liabilities
(47)
(45)
(33)
(22)
(59)
(108)
(98)
(88)
(50)
(78)
Share of loss (profit) of joint ventures and associates
53
41
212
482
5,295
6,385
6,340
6,328
944
963
Dividends received from joint ventures and associates
-
55
55
56
-
25
25
25
-
-
Interest received
2
5
8
24
31
61
87
105
14
75
Interest paid
(46)
(130)
(184)
(266)
(85)
(194)
(298)
(425)
(99)
(201)
Taxes paid
(81)
(190)
(206)
(260)
(104)
(216)
(273)
(327)
(121)
(233)
Non-operating gains and losses
(64)
(37)
(30)
(233)
(263)
3
(1,184)
(1,117)
89
(6,513)
Change in working capital and provisions
(141)
(187)
(319)
(90)
113
112
50
87
(23)
(107)
Net cash flow from operating activities
137
535
970
1,684
215
658
1,186
1,708
108
341
- of which from continuing operations
237
591
1,105
1,363
100
280
- of which from discontinued operations
(21)
67
81
345
8
61
Net cash flow from investing activities
(744)
(1,103)
(1,377)
2,616
(216)
(726)
(1,002)
(700)
(499)
27,741
- of which from continuing operations
(139)
(526)
(718)
87
(428)
(589)
- of which from discontinued operations
(77)
(200)
(284)
(787)
(71)
28,329
Net cash flow from financing activities
847
(249)
(417)
(1,672)
(1,062)
(2,192)
(2,824)
(3,474)
(627)
(20,428)
- of which from continuing operations
(1,009)
(2,089)
(2,661)
(3,259)
(572)
(20,308)
- of which from discontinued operations
(53)
(103)
(163)
(215)
(55)
(120)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(11)
3
4
2
8
9
6
8
1
-
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
229
(815)
(821)
2,630
(1,055)
(2,251)
(2,634)
(2,458)
(1,017)
7,653
Cash and cash equivalents at start of period
1,108
1,108
1,108
1,108
3,738
3,738
3,738
3,738
1,279
1,279
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
1,337
293
287
3,738
2,683
1,487
1,104
1,279
263
8,932
- of which cash and cash equivalents in assets held for sale
-
-
-
-
-
-
4
-
-
-
- of which cash and cash equivalents excluding assets held for sale
1,337
293
287
3,738
2,683
1,487
1,100
1,279
263
8,932
NOK million
1 quarter
2 quarter
3 quarter
4 quarter
1 quarter
2 quarter
3 quarter
4 quarter
1 quarter
2 quarter
SCHIBSTED MARKETPLACES GROUP
Year to date
Year to date
Full year
Full year
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2022
re-presented
re-presented
re-presented
re-presented
re-presented
re-presented
re-presented
re-presented
re-presented
re-presented
re-presented
re-presented
Operating revenues
1,171
1,274
1,209
1,203
1,278
1,440
1,361
1,327
1,377
1,532
Nordic Marketplaces
2,908
2,718
5,407
4,856
477
413
425
506
471
428
410
443
430
469
Delivery
899
899
1,753
1,822
451
488
541
568
516
523
531
537
458
453
Growth & Investments
911
1,039
2,107
2,048
182
193
187
192
216
231
218
231
242
271
Other/Headquarters
513
447
897
754
(105)
(119)
(124)
(159)
(158)
(167)
(162)
(179)
(186)
(200)
Eliminations
(385)
(325)
(666)
(507)
2,176
2,250
2,239
2,310
2,322
2,456
2,359
2,360
2,321
2,525
Schibsted Marketplaces Group
4,846
4,778
9,497
8,974
EBITDA
443
549
486
430
420
526
504
418
411
568
Nordic Marketplaces
979
946
1,868
1,908
(13)
(28)
(13)
4
(3)
(4)
1
20
1
12
Delivery
13
(7)
14
(50)
26
33
104
103
52
67
93
76
40
53
Growth & Investments
92
119
288
266
(59)
(107)
(24)
(71)
(47)
(50)
(23)
(94)
(59)
(86)
Other/Headquarters
(145)
(97)
(215)
(261)
397
447
553
465
422
538
574
420
394
546
Schibsted Marketplaces Group
939
960
1,954
1,862
NOK million
1 quarter
2 quarter
3 quarter
4 quarter
1 quarter
2 quarter
3 quarter
4 quarter
1 quarter
2 quarter
Nordic Marketplaces
Year to date
Year to date
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
Full year
Full year
2023
2022
Nordic Marketplaces total
955
1,026
1,002
983
1,073
1,191
1,158
1,108
1,190
1,335
Classifieds revenues
2,524
2,264
4,530
3,967
131
149
123
136
118
141
120
131
100
120
Advertising revenues
220
258
510
538
84
99
84
84
87
109
83
88
87
77
Other revenues
164
196
367
352
1,171
1,274
1,209
1,203
1,278
1,440
1,361
1,327
1,377
1,532
Operating revenues
2,908
2,718
5,407
4,856
33 %
22 %
8 %
6 %
9 %
13 %
13 %
10 %
8 %
6 %
YOY revenue growth
7 %
11 %
11 %
16 %
(727)
(725)
(723)
(772)
(858)
(915)
(858)
(909)
(966)
(964)
Operating expenses
(1,930)
(1,772)
(3,539)
(2,948)
443
549
486
430
420
526
504
418
411
568
EBITDA
979
946
1,868
1,908
38 %
43 %
40 %
36 %
33 %
37 %
37 %
32 %
30 %
37 %
EBITDA-margin
34 %
35 %
35 %
39 %
Mobility
319
366
391
369
383
459
466
444
454
524
Classifieds revenues
978
842
1,753
1,446
58
69
57
61
54
70
59
61
49
59
Advertising revenues
108
124
244
245
49
58
52
44
49
70
47
45
48
50
Other revenues
99
119
210
203
427
493
500
475
485
599
572
550
551
633
Operating revenues
1,184
1,084
2,207
1,894
14 %
21 %
14 %
16 %
13 %
6 %
YOY revenue growth
9 %
18 %
16 %
(217)
(222)
(225)
(240)
(266)
(284)
(268)
(280)
(283)
(291)
Operating expenses
(574)
(549)
(1,098)
(904)
209
272
275
235
220
315
304
270
268
342
EBITDA
610
535
1,109
991
49 %
55 %
55 %
50 %
45 %
53 %
53 %
49 %
49 %
54 %
EBITDA-margin
51 %
49 %
50 %
52 %
Jobs
392
363
309
320
369
324
283
291
345
318
Classifieds revenues
663
694
1,267
1,383
2
2
1
2
2
2
1
2
2
1
Advertising revenues
3
4
7
7
3
3
2
3
3
3
4
3
2
1
Other revenues
3
7
14
10
397
367
312
324
375
329
288
296
349
321
Operating revenues
669
704
1,288
1,400
-6 %
-10 %
-8 %
-9 %
-7 %
-3 %
YOY revenue growth
-5 %
-8 %
-8 %
(166)
(145)
(151)
(156)
(177)
(166)
(161)
(171)
(191)
(168)
Operating expenses
(359)
(343)
(674)
(618)
231
222
161
168
198
163
127
125
158
152
EBITDA
310
361
613
782
58 %
60 %
52 %
52 %
53 %
50 %
44 %
42 %
45 %
47 %
EBITDA-margin
46 %
51 %
48 %
56 %
Real Estate
147
193
192
178
190
261
249
210
228
319
Classifieds revenues
547
451
910
711
18
20
17
18
14
17
16
15
12
14
Advertising revenues
26
32
63
74
11
13
12
10
12
17
15
11
10
8
Other revenues
18
29
54
46
177
226
221
206
216
295
280
236
250
341
Operating revenues
591
511
1,027
830
22 %
31 %
26 %
14 %
16 %
16 %
YOY revenue growth
16 %
27 %
24 %
(129)
(128)
(129)
(132)
(152)
(167)
(160)
(156)
(186)
(188)
Operating expenses
(374)
(319)
(635)
(518)
48
97
93
74
64
128
120
80
64
153
EBITDA
217
192
392
312
27 %
43 %
42 %
36 %
30 %
43 %
43 %
34 %
26 %
45 %
EBITDA-margin
37 %
38 %
38 %
38 %
Recommerce
75
73
74
94
102
115
125
142
141
148
Classifieds revenues
289
217
485
316
50
54
44
53
43
49
42
50
36
44
Advertising revenues
79
92
184
201
7
6
7
11
10
9
13
16
14
10
Other revenues
23
20
48
31
131
134
125
158
155
173
180
208
190
201
Operating revenues
391
328
717
547
18 %
29 %
44 %
32 %
22 %
16 %
YOY revenue growth
19 %
24 %
31 %
(195)
(196)
(198)
(224)
(241)
(261)
(247)
(278)
(272)
(274)
Operating expenses
(546)
(503)
(1,027)
(813)
(63)
(62)
(74)
(67)
(86)
(88)
(67)
(69)
(82)
(73)
EBITDA
(155)
(174)
(311)
(266)
-48 %
-46 %
-59 %
-42 %
-55 %
-51 %
-38 %
-33 %
-43 %
-36 %
EBITDA-margin
-40 %
-53 %
-43 %
-49 %
Other Nordic Marketplaces (1)
39
54
51
40
46
45
42
37
37
35
Operating revenues/eliminations
73
91
169
184
(20)
(34)
(20)
(21)
(22)
(37)
(22)
(24)
(34)
(42)
Operating expenses
(76)
(58)
(105)
(95)
19
20
31
19
24
8
20
12
4
(7)
EBITDA
(3)
32
64
89
0.9480
0.9568
0.9474
0.9501
0.9806
1.0175
0.9695
1.0164
1.0124
1.0059
SEK/NOK
1.0092
0.9989
0.9959
0.9506
1.3349
1.3472
1.3524
1.3971
1.4758
1.5645
1.5301
1.5624
1.5310
1.5501
DKK/NOK
1.5406
1.5199
1.5331
1.3579
9.9327
10.0228
10.0610
10.3919
10.9845
11.6554
11.4042
11.6525
11.4152
11.5635
EUR/NOK
11.4893
11.3181
11.4232
10.1020
Nordic Marketplaces Operating revenues per country
722
804
758
732
785
903
855
781
825
968
Norway
1,793
1,688
3,324
3,016
248
275
259
264
257
292
273
291
305
320
Sweden
625
550
1,114
1,046
115
113
117
132
133
143
142
157
157
153
Denmark
310
276
574
477
96
95
89
99
107
106
98
104
98
98
Finland
197
213
415
379
(10)
(14)
(14)
(24)
(4)
(4)
(7)
(6)
(8)
(9)
Other Nordic Marketplaces (1)
(17)
(8)
(20)
(62)
Mobility Operating revenues per country
188
224
229
201
207
273
268
223
208
269
Norway
477
480
972
842
156
185
182
181
174
207
188
203
215
235
Sweden
450
380
770
704
76
77
79
84
90
98
95
105
110
107
Denmark
217
188
388
316
7
8
8
9
15
20
21
21
19
23
Finland
43
35
77
32
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2)
(2)
Eliminations
(4)
-
-
-
Jobs Operating revenues per country
316
298
249
253
304
270
238
243
298
281
Norway
579
573
1,054
1,115
39
38
35
37
34
32
26
27
22
19
Sweden
41
66
119
149
0
0
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Denmark
-
-
-
0
42
31
29
35
37
28
25
26
29
23
Finland
52
64
115
137
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3)
Eliminations
(3)
-
-
-
Real Estate Operating revenues per country
142
188
181
163
171
245
227
184
195
281
Norway
476
416
827
674
10
11
13
15
17
18
22
21
27
29
Sweden
55
35
79
49
1
1
0
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
Denmark
2
2
3
2
24
26
27
27
28
31
30
30
28
30
Finland
58
59
118
104
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Eliminations
(1)
-
-
-
Recommerce Operating revenues per country
37
44
48
69
66
78
82
102
94
106
Norway
200
145
329
197
42
38
26
28
32
36
38
41
41
37
Sweden
78
68
147
134
38
35
36
45
42
42
45
50
44
44
Denmark
88
84
178
153
14
17
15
16
15
17
15
16
11
15
Finland
26
32
63
63
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
Eliminations
(1)
-
-
-
Other operating revenues per country
38
51
52
46
36
37
40
29
29
30
Norway
59
74
142
188
1
3
2
4
(0)
0
(0)
0
0
(0)
Sweden
0
(0)
(1)
11
1
1
2
2
1
2
1
1
2
1
Denmark
3
3
5
5
9
13
10
12
12
10
8
12
12
7
Finland
18
22
42
43
(10)
(14)
(14)
(24)
(4)
(4)
(7)
(6)
(5)
(3)
Other Nordic Marketplaces (1)
(8)
(8)
(20)
(62)
(1) Other Nordic Marketplaces includes Other businesses outside of the main verticals and eliminations
NOK million
1 quarter
2 quarter
3 quarter
4 quarter
1 quarter
2 quarter
3 quarter
4 quarter
1 quarter
2 quarter
Delivery
Year to date
Year to date
Full year
Full year
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2022
Delivery total
477
413
425
506
471
428
410
443
430
469
Operating revenues
899
899
1,753
1,822
133
129
138
194
166
161
162
187
187
236
- of which Helthjem Netthandel
423
327
676
594
-9 %
-13 %
0 %
3 %
-1 %
4 %
-4 %
-12 %
-9 %
10 %
0 %
1 %
-4 %
-5 %
YOY revenue growth
(490)
(441)
(438)
(503)
(474)
(432)
(409)
(423)
(429)
(457)
Operating expenses
(886)
(906)
(1,739)
(1,873)
(13)
(28)
(13)
4
(3)
(4)
1
20
1
12
EBITDA
13
(7)
14
(50)
-3 %
-7 %
-3 %
1 %
-1 %
-1 %
0 %
5 %
0 %
3 %
EBITDA-margin
1 %
-1 %
1 %
-3 %
NOK million
1 quarter
2 quarter
3 quarter
4 quarter
1 quarter
2 quarter
3 quarter
4 quarter
1 quarter
2 quarter
Growth & Investments
Year to date
Year to date
Full year
Full year
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2022
re-presented
re-presented
re-presented
re-presented
re-presented
re-presented
re-presented
re-presented
Growth & Investments total
451
488
541
568
516
523
531
537
458
453
Operating revenues
911
1,039
2,107
2,048
-8 %
3 %
2 %
8 %
14 %
7 %
-2 %
-5 %
-11 %
-13 %
-12 %
11 %
3 %
1 %
YOY revenue growth
(425)
(455)
(438)
(465)
(463)
(456)
(438)
(461)
(418)
(401)
Operating expenses
(819)
(920)
(1,819)
(1,783)
26
33
104
103
52
67
93
76
40
53
EBITDA
92
119
288
266
6 %
7 %
19 %
18 %
10 %
13 %
17 %
14 %
9 %
12 %
EBITDA-margin
10 %
11 %
14 %
13 %
-
Lendo
-
297
312
358
323
329
329
339
274
274
260
Operating revenues
534
658
1,271
1,290
11 %
20 %
11 %
13 %
11 %
5 %
-5 %
-15 %
-17 %
-21 %
-19 %
8 %
-1 %
13 %
YOY revenue growth
(257)
(274)
(280)
(282)
(276)
(268)
(264)
(251)
(229)
(221)
Operating expenses
(450)
(544)
(1,059)
(1,094)
40
38
78
41
52
61
75
24
45
39
EBITDA
84
113
212
197
13 %
12 %
22 %
13 %
16 %
19 %
22 %
9 %
17 %
15 %
EBITDA-margin
16 %
17 %
17 %
15 %
-
Prisjakt
76
78
87
141
92
97
94
146
85
87
Operating revenues
172
190
430
382
-15 %
-11 %
6 %
14 %
21 %
26 %
8 %
3 %
-8 %
-11 %
-9 %
23 %
12 %
0 %
YOY revenue growth
(64)
(68)
(59)
(82)
(74)
(82)
(71)
(89)
(67)
(70)
Operating expenses
(137)
(156)
(315)
(272)
12
10
29
59
18
16
23
57
18
17
EBITDA
35
34
114
110
16 %
12 %
33 %
42 %
19 %
16 %
25 %
39 %
21 %
20 %
EBITDA-margin
20 %
18 %
27 %
29 %
-
Other Growth & Investments (1)
-
78
98
96
104
95
96
98
117
99
106
Operating revenues/eliminations
205
191
406
376
-41 %
-23 %
-24 %
-10 %
22 %
-2 %
2 %
13 %
4 %
10 %
7 %
8 %
8 %
-25 %
YOY revenue growth
(104)
(113)
(99)
(101)
(112)
(107)
(103)
(122)
(123)
(110)
Operating expenses
(232)
(219)
(445)
(417)
(26)
(14)
(3)
3
(18)
(10)
(5)
(5)
(24)
(4)
EBITDA
(27)
(28)
(39)
(41)
-34 %
-15 %
-3 %
3 %
-19 %
-11 %
-6 %
-4 %
-24 %
-3 %
EBITDA-margin
-13 %
-15 %
-9 %
-11 %
(1) Other Growth & Investments includes MittAnbud, 3byggetilbud, Servicefinder, Elton, Schibsted Growth HQ, other Growth & Investments assets, SPT cost allocation and eliminations
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Schibsted ASA published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 06:09:04 UTC.