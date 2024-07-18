Schibsted Marketplaces

Financials and analytical info Q2 2024

  1. Profit loss statement
  2. Balance sheet
  3. Cash flow
  4. Segment overview
  5. Nordic Marketplaces
  6. Delivery
  7. Growth & Investments

NOK million

SCHIBSTED MARKETPLACES GROUP

1 quarter

2 quarter

3 quarter

4 quarter

1 quarter

2 quarter

3 quarter

4 quarter

1 quarter

2 quarter

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

Year to date

Year to date

Full year

Full year

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

INCOME STATEMENT

2024

2023

2023

2022

re-presentedre-presentedre-presented

re-presented

re-presented

re-presentedre-presentedre-presented

re-presented

re-presented

re-presentedre-presented

954

1,027

1,002

983

1,074

1,192

1,159

1,109

1,191

Classified revenues

2,528

2,266

4,534

3,965

1,337

156

172

139

172

129

151

133

162

108

148

Advertising revenues

256

281

576

639

1,065

1,052

1,097

1,155

1,118

1,113

1,067

1,090

1,022

1,040

Other revenues

2,062

2,230

4,387

4,370

2,176

2,250

2,239

2,310

2,322

2,456

2,359

2,360

2,321

2,525

Operating revenues

4,846

4,778

9,497

8,974

(57)

(31)

(27)

(34)

(31)

(23)

(23)

(26)

(28)

(20)

Raw materials and finished goods

(48)

(55)

(103)

(149)

(727)

(776)

(701)

(808)

(805)

(839)

(750)

(869)

(881)

(866)

Personnel expenses

(1,747)

(1,643)

(3,262)

(3,012)

(995)

(995)

(959)

(1,003)

(1,063)

(1,056)

(1,013)

(1,046)

(1,018)

(1,093)

Other operating expenses

(2,111)

(2,119)

(4,178)

(3,951)

397

447

553

465

422

538

574

420

394

546

Gross operating profit (loss) - EBITDA

939

960

1,954

1,862

(139)

(151)

(153)

(167)

(174)

(183)

(181)

(217)

(194)

(199)

Depreciation and amortisation

(393)

(356)

(755)

(611)

(2)

(6)

(0)

(22)

(9)

0

(22)

(17)

0

(2)

Impairment loss

(2)

(9)

(47)

(30)

1

1

-

-

23

17

12

3

-

-

Other income

-

40

55

2

(31)

(46)

(28)

(41)

(54)

(15)

(4)

(69)

(111)

(128)

Other expenses

(239)

(70)

(142)

(147)

226

245

372

234

208

357

378

121

88

218

Operating profit (loss)

306

565

1,064

1,076

(41)

(56)

(35)

(50)

(23)

(1)

(23)

(24)

(17)

(26)

Share of profit (loss) of joint ventures and associates

(42)

(23)

(70)

(182)

-

(24)

(37)

(28)

(10)

(6)

(34)

(38)

(43)

(3)

Impairment loss on joint ventures and associates (recognised or reversed)

(46)

(17)

(88)

(89)

1

1

16

(30)

-

-

1

1

(2)

-

Gains (losses) on disposal of joint ventures and associates

(2)

-

2

(12)

81

14

4

17

319

47

1,297

214

16

116

Financial income

129

190

1,701

116

(65)

(88)

(93)

(550)

(140)

(394)

(125)

(122)

(113)

(119)

Financial expense

(228)

(358)

(605)

(796)

202

91

228

(406)

354

3

1,495

152

(70)

186

Profit (loss) before taxes

116

357

2,004

115

(50)

(56)

(83)

(60)

(48)

(78)

(88)

(32)

(35)

(65)

Taxes

(101)

(126)

(247)

(249)

153

35

145

(466)

306

(76)

1,407

120

(106)

121

Profit (loss) from continuing operations

15

230

1,757

(134)

(13,589)

(6,446)

(3,282)

929

1,865

(1,873)

13,049

2,078

(1,114)

6,604

Profit (loss) from discontinued operations

5,491

(8)

15,119

(22,389)

(13,436)

(6,412)

(3,137)

464

2,170

(1,949)

14,456

2,198

(1,220)

6,725

Profit (loss)

5,506

221

16,876

(22,521)

Profit (loss) attributable to:

18

19

15

9

10

21

19

18

17

5

Non-controlling interests

22

30

68

60

(13,454)

(6,430)

(3,152)

454

2,160

(1,969)

14,437

2,180

(1,237)

6,721

Owners of the parent

5,484

191

16,808

(22,582)

Earnings per share (NOK)

(57.49)

(27.48)

(13.46)

1.94

9.34

(8.59)

63.74

9.68

(5.49)

29.21

Basic

24.09

0.83

73.70

(96.53)

(57.49)

(27.48)

(13.46)

1.94

9.33

(8.59)

63.64

9.66

(5.49)

29.16

Diluted (1)

24.05

0.83

73.53

(96.53)

0.44

0.75

0.04

(0.45)

(23.07)

(4.38)

1.17

0.47

(4.36)

1.03

Basic - adjusted

(3.34)

(27.54)

(26.19)

0.77

0.44

0.75

0.04

(0.45)

(23.05)

(4.38)

1.17

0.47

(4.36)

1.02

Diluted - adjusted (1)

(3.33)

(27.51)

(26.13)

0.77

(1) Diluted EPS disclosed in Q1 to Q3 2022 have been restated in accordance with accounting standards.

NOK million

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

31.03

30.06

30.09

31.12

31.03

30.06

30.09

31.12

31.03

30.06

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

restated

restated

restated

restated

restated

restated

restated

Intangible assets

9,373

10,016

10,225

10,389

11,079

11,279

10,968

11,091

11,493

9,627

Property, plant and equipment

532

525

526

535

537

564

547

580

570

205

Right-of-use assets

1,369

1,957

1,868

1,796

2,002

2,039

1,955

1,944

2,010

889

Investments in joint ventures and associates

33,880

29,883

27,380

23,523

26,503

25,177

37,427

39,721

932

535

Deferred tax assets

604

579

583

584

568

540

508

540

509

299

Equity instruments

894

878

864

901

860

763

760

823

776

16,469

Other non-current assets

69

42

44

36

37

62

58

48

43

35

Non-current assets

46,723

43,880

41,489

37,763

41,585

40,424

52,223

54,747

16,333

28,058

Contract assets

247

254

191

167

129

156

165

145

157

115

Trade receivables and other current assets

1,940

1,993

2,222

2,040

2,173

2,180

3,156

2,243

2,375

1,775

Cash and cash equivalents

1,337

293

287

3,738

2,683

1,487

1,100

1,279

263

8,932

Assets held for sale

-

-

-

-

-

-

16

-

39,239

-

Current assets

3,524

2,541

2,700

5,945

4,985

3,823

4,438

3,667

42,033

10,822

Total assets

50,246

46,421

44,189

43,708

46,570

44,247

56,661

58,414

58,367

38,881

Paid-in equity

7,061

7,068

7,080

7,095

7,092

7,113

7,135

7,160

7,144

7,162

Other equity

27,910

23,819

21,417

21,410

24,421

22,251

35,103

37,301

37,685

23,249

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

34,972

30,887

28,497

28,505

31,513

29,364

42,238

44,461

44,829

30,412

Non-controlling interests

185

137

152

161

178

112

130

142

145

16

Equity

35,156

31,024

28,650

28,666

31,691

29,476

42,368

44,603

44,975

30,428

Deferred tax liabilities

550

580

564

502

530

535

499

417

422

404

Pension liabilities

1,044

1,045

1,182

1,145

1,085

1,037

1,047

1,196

1,155

471

Non-currentinterest-bearing loans and borrowings

4,587

5,657

5,670

4,630

4,142

4,906

4,906

4,872

4,876

3,022

Non-current lease liabilities

1,244

1,874

1,809

1,755

1,941

1,977

1,894

1,868

1,881

778

Other non-current liabilities

511

567

544

588

610

436

427

282

381

256

Non-current liabilities

7,936

9,723

9,769

8,620

8,309

8,891

8,772

8,636

8,714

4,931

Current interest-bearing loans and borrowings

3,271

1,674

1,676

1,724

2,005

1,233

1,229

780

284

-

Income tax payable

141

105

169

232

151

121

108

246

164

149

Current lease liabilities

327

306

301

325

343

334

351

368

384

165

Contract liabilities

618

628

611

574

689

651

620

632

675

194

Other current liabilities

2,797

2,961

3,014

3,567

3,381

3,539

3,191

3,149

3,171

3,013

Liabilities held for sale

-

-

-

-

-

-

21

-

-

-

Current liabilities

7,154

5,674

5,770

6,423

6,569

5,879

5,521

5,175

4,678

3,521

Total equity and liabilities

50,246

46,421

44,189

43,708

46,570

44,247

56,661

58,414

58,367

38,881

Restatement of the periods Q1 2022 to Q3 2023 is due to a

prior period error. The error is related to a financial liability not having been recognised for the obligation to acquire non-controlling interests in a subsidiary.

NOK million

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

31.03

30.06

30.09

31.12

31.03

30.06

30.09

31.12

31.03

30.06

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

re-presented

re-presentedre-presentedre-presented

re-presented

re-presentedre-presentedre-presented

re-presented

Profit (loss) before taxes from continuing operations

203

293

521

116

353

356

1,851

2,003

(70)

116

Profit (loss) before taxes from discontinued operations

(13,594)

(20,034)

(23,324)

(22,360)

1,826

(45)

13,013

15,160

(1,125)

5,478

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (recognised or reversed)

13,796

20,643

24,079

23,971

(6,959)

(5,877)

(18,579)

(20,401)

454

713

Net interest expense

55

120

191

267

68

156

253

358

95

129

Net effect pension liabilities

(47)

(45)

(33)

(22)

(59)

(108)

(98)

(88)

(50)

(78)

Share of loss (profit) of joint ventures and associates

53

41

212

482

5,295

6,385

6,340

6,328

944

963

Dividends received from joint ventures and associates

-

55

55

56

-

25

25

25

-

-

Interest received

2

5

8

24

31

61

87

105

14

75

Interest paid

(46)

(130)

(184)

(266)

(85)

(194)

(298)

(425)

(99)

(201)

Taxes paid

(81)

(190)

(206)

(260)

(104)

(216)

(273)

(327)

(121)

(233)

Non-operating gains and losses

(64)

(37)

(30)

(233)

(263)

3

(1,184)

(1,117)

89

(6,513)

Change in working capital and provisions

(141)

(187)

(319)

(90)

113

112

50

87

(23)

(107)

Net cash flow from operating activities

137

535

970

1,684

215

658

1,186

1,708

108

341

- of which from continuing operations

237

591

1,105

1,363

100

280

- of which from discontinued operations

(21)

67

81

345

8

61

Net cash flow from investing activities

(744)

(1,103)

(1,377)

2,616

(216)

(726)

(1,002)

(700)

(499)

27,741

- of which from continuing operations

(139)

(526)

(718)

87

(428)

(589)

- of which from discontinued operations

(77)

(200)

(284)

(787)

(71)

28,329

Net cash flow from financing activities

847

(249)

(417)

(1,672)

(1,062)

(2,192)

(2,824)

(3,474)

(627)

(20,428)

- of which from continuing operations

(1,009)

(2,089)

(2,661)

(3,259)

(572)

(20,308)

- of which from discontinued operations

(53)

(103)

(163)

(215)

(55)

(120)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(11)

3

4

2

8

9

6

8

1

-

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

229

(815)

(821)

2,630

(1,055)

(2,251)

(2,634)

(2,458)

(1,017)

7,653

Cash and cash equivalents at start of period

1,108

1,108

1,108

1,108

3,738

3,738

3,738

3,738

1,279

1,279

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

1,337

293

287

3,738

2,683

1,487

1,104

1,279

263

8,932

- of which cash and cash equivalents in assets held for sale

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

-

-

-

- of which cash and cash equivalents excluding assets held for sale

1,337

293

287

3,738

2,683

1,487

1,100

1,279

263

8,932

NOK million

1 quarter

2 quarter

3 quarter

4 quarter

1 quarter

2 quarter

3 quarter

4 quarter

1 quarter

2 quarter

SCHIBSTED MARKETPLACES GROUP

Year to date

Year to date

Full year

Full year

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2022

re-presented

re-presented

re-presented

re-presented

re-presented

re-presented

re-presented

re-presented

re-presented

re-presented

re-presented

re-presented

Operating revenues

1,171

1,274

1,209

1,203

1,278

1,440

1,361

1,327

1,377

1,532

Nordic Marketplaces

2,908

2,718

5,407

4,856

477

413

425

506

471

428

410

443

430

469

Delivery

899

899

1,753

1,822

451

488

541

568

516

523

531

537

458

453

Growth & Investments

911

1,039

2,107

2,048

182

193

187

192

216

231

218

231

242

271

Other/Headquarters

513

447

897

754

(105)

(119)

(124)

(159)

(158)

(167)

(162)

(179)

(186)

(200)

Eliminations

(385)

(325)

(666)

(507)

2,176

2,250

2,239

2,310

2,322

2,456

2,359

2,360

2,321

2,525

Schibsted Marketplaces Group

4,846

4,778

9,497

8,974

EBITDA

443

549

486

430

420

526

504

418

411

568

Nordic Marketplaces

979

946

1,868

1,908

(13)

(28)

(13)

4

(3)

(4)

1

20

1

12

Delivery

13

(7)

14

(50)

26

33

104

103

52

67

93

76

40

53

Growth & Investments

92

119

288

266

(59)

(107)

(24)

(71)

(47)

(50)

(23)

(94)

(59)

(86)

Other/Headquarters

(145)

(97)

(215)

(261)

397

447

553

465

422

538

574

420

394

546

Schibsted Marketplaces Group

939

960

1,954

1,862

NOK million

1 quarter

2 quarter

3 quarter

4 quarter

1 quarter

2 quarter

3 quarter

4 quarter

1 quarter

2 quarter

Nordic Marketplaces

Year to date

Year to date

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

Full year

Full year

2023

2022

Nordic Marketplaces total

955

1,026

1,002

983

1,073

1,191

1,158

1,108

1,190

1,335

Classifieds revenues

2,524

2,264

4,530

3,967

131

149

123

136

118

141

120

131

100

120

Advertising revenues

220

258

510

538

84

99

84

84

87

109

83

88

87

77

Other revenues

164

196

367

352

1,171

1,274

1,209

1,203

1,278

1,440

1,361

1,327

1,377

1,532

Operating revenues

2,908

2,718

5,407

4,856

33 %

22 %

8 %

6 %

9 %

13 %

13 %

10 %

8 %

6 %

YOY revenue growth

7 %

11 %

11 %

16 %

(727)

(725)

(723)

(772)

(858)

(915)

(858)

(909)

(966)

(964)

Operating expenses

(1,930)

(1,772)

(3,539)

(2,948)

443

549

486

430

420

526

504

418

411

568

EBITDA

979

946

1,868

1,908

38 %

43 %

40 %

36 %

33 %

37 %

37 %

32 %

30 %

37 %

EBITDA-margin

34 %

35 %

35 %

39 %

Mobility

319

366

391

369

383

459

466

444

454

524

Classifieds revenues

978

842

1,753

1,446

58

69

57

61

54

70

59

61

49

59

Advertising revenues

108

124

244

245

49

58

52

44

49

70

47

45

48

50

Other revenues

99

119

210

203

427

493

500

475

485

599

572

550

551

633

Operating revenues

1,184

1,084

2,207

1,894

14 %

21 %

14 %

16 %

13 %

6 %

YOY revenue growth

9 %

18 %

16 %

(217)

(222)

(225)

(240)

(266)

(284)

(268)

(280)

(283)

(291)

Operating expenses

(574)

(549)

(1,098)

(904)

209

272

275

235

220

315

304

270

268

342

EBITDA

610

535

1,109

991

49 %

55 %

55 %

50 %

45 %

53 %

53 %

49 %

49 %

54 %

EBITDA-margin

51 %

49 %

50 %

52 %

Jobs

392

363

309

320

369

324

283

291

345

318

Classifieds revenues

663

694

1,267

1,383

2

2

1

2

2

2

1

2

2

1

Advertising revenues

3

4

7

7

3

3

2

3

3

3

4

3

2

1

Other revenues

3

7

14

10

397

367

312

324

375

329

288

296

349

321

Operating revenues

669

704

1,288

1,400

-6 %

-10 %

-8 %

-9 %

-7 %

-3 %

YOY revenue growth

-5 %

-8 %

-8 %

(166)

(145)

(151)

(156)

(177)

(166)

(161)

(171)

(191)

(168)

Operating expenses

(359)

(343)

(674)

(618)

231

222

161

168

198

163

127

125

158

152

EBITDA

310

361

613

782

58 %

60 %

52 %

52 %

53 %

50 %

44 %

42 %

45 %

47 %

EBITDA-margin

46 %

51 %

48 %

56 %

Real Estate

147

193

192

178

190

261

249

210

228

319

Classifieds revenues

547

451

910

711

18

20

17

18

14

17

16

15

12

14

Advertising revenues

26

32

63

74

11

13

12

10

12

17

15

11

10

8

Other revenues

18

29

54

46

177

226

221

206

216

295

280

236

250

341

Operating revenues

591

511

1,027

830

22 %

31 %

26 %

14 %

16 %

16 %

YOY revenue growth

16 %

27 %

24 %

(129)

(128)

(129)

(132)

(152)

(167)

(160)

(156)

(186)

(188)

Operating expenses

(374)

(319)

(635)

(518)

48

97

93

74

64

128

120

80

64

153

EBITDA

217

192

392

312

27 %

43 %

42 %

36 %

30 %

43 %

43 %

34 %

26 %

45 %

EBITDA-margin

37 %

38 %

38 %

38 %

Recommerce

75

73

74

94

102

115

125

142

141

148

Classifieds revenues

289

217

485

316

50

54

44

53

43

49

42

50

36

44

Advertising revenues

79

92

184

201

7

6

7

11

10

9

13

16

14

10

Other revenues

23

20

48

31

131

134

125

158

155

173

180

208

190

201

Operating revenues

391

328

717

547

18 %

29 %

44 %

32 %

22 %

16 %

YOY revenue growth

19 %

24 %

31 %

(195)

(196)

(198)

(224)

(241)

(261)

(247)

(278)

(272)

(274)

Operating expenses

(546)

(503)

(1,027)

(813)

(63)

(62)

(74)

(67)

(86)

(88)

(67)

(69)

(82)

(73)

EBITDA

(155)

(174)

(311)

(266)

-48 %

-46 %

-59 %

-42 %

-55 %

-51 %

-38 %

-33 %

-43 %

-36 %

EBITDA-margin

-40 %

-53 %

-43 %

-49 %

Other Nordic Marketplaces (1)

39

54

51

40

46

45

42

37

37

35

Operating revenues/eliminations

73

91

169

184

(20)

(34)

(20)

(21)

(22)

(37)

(22)

(24)

(34)

(42)

Operating expenses

(76)

(58)

(105)

(95)

19

20

31

19

24

8

20

12

4

(7)

EBITDA

(3)

32

64

89

0.9480

0.9568

0.9474

0.9501

0.9806

1.0175

0.9695

1.0164

1.0124

1.0059

SEK/NOK

1.0092

0.9989

0.9959

0.9506

1.3349

1.3472

1.3524

1.3971

1.4758

1.5645

1.5301

1.5624

1.5310

1.5501

DKK/NOK

1.5406

1.5199

1.5331

1.3579

9.9327

10.0228

10.0610

10.3919

10.9845

11.6554

11.4042

11.6525

11.4152

11.5635

EUR/NOK

11.4893

11.3181

11.4232

10.1020

Nordic Marketplaces Operating revenues per country

722

804

758

732

785

903

855

781

825

968

Norway

1,793

1,688

3,324

3,016

248

275

259

264

257

292

273

291

305

320

Sweden

625

550

1,114

1,046

115

113

117

132

133

143

142

157

157

153

Denmark

310

276

574

477

96

95

89

99

107

106

98

104

98

98

Finland

197

213

415

379

(10)

(14)

(14)

(24)

(4)

(4)

(7)

(6)

(8)

(9)

Other Nordic Marketplaces (1)

(17)

(8)

(20)

(62)

Mobility Operating revenues per country

188

224

229

201

207

273

268

223

208

269

Norway

477

480

972

842

156

185

182

181

174

207

188

203

215

235

Sweden

450

380

770

704

76

77

79

84

90

98

95

105

110

107

Denmark

217

188

388

316

7

8

8

9

15

20

21

21

19

23

Finland

43

35

77

32

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2)

(2)

Eliminations

(4)

-

-

-

Jobs Operating revenues per country

316

298

249

253

304

270

238

243

298

281

Norway

579

573

1,054

1,115

39

38

35

37

34

32

26

27

22

19

Sweden

41

66

119

149

0

0

0

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Denmark

-

-

-

0

42

31

29

35

37

28

25

26

29

23

Finland

52

64

115

137

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3)

Eliminations

(3)

-

-

-

Real Estate Operating revenues per country

142

188

181

163

171

245

227

184

195

281

Norway

476

416

827

674

10

11

13

15

17

18

22

21

27

29

Sweden

55

35

79

49

1

1

0

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

Denmark

2

2

3

2

24

26

27

27

28

31

30

30

28

30

Finland

58

59

118

104

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Eliminations

(1)

-

-

-

Recommerce Operating revenues per country

37

44

48

69

66

78

82

102

94

106

Norway

200

145

329

197

42

38

26

28

32

36

38

41

41

37

Sweden

78

68

147

134

38

35

36

45

42

42

45

50

44

44

Denmark

88

84

178

153

14

17

15

16

15

17

15

16

11

15

Finland

26

32

63

63

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

Eliminations

(1)

-

-

-

Other operating revenues per country

38

51

52

46

36

37

40

29

29

30

Norway

59

74

142

188

1

3

2

4

(0)

0

(0)

0

0

(0)

Sweden

0

(0)

(1)

11

1

1

2

2

1

2

1

1

2

1

Denmark

3

3

5

5

9

13

10

12

12

10

8

12

12

7

Finland

18

22

42

43

(10)

(14)

(14)

(24)

(4)

(4)

(7)

(6)

(5)

(3)

Other Nordic Marketplaces (1)

(8)

(8)

(20)

(62)

(1) Other Nordic Marketplaces includes Other businesses outside of the main verticals and eliminations

NOK million

1 quarter

2 quarter

3 quarter

4 quarter

1 quarter

2 quarter

3 quarter

4 quarter

1 quarter

2 quarter

Delivery

Year to date

Year to date

Full year

Full year

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2022

Delivery total

477

413

425

506

471

428

410

443

430

469

Operating revenues

899

899

1,753

1,822

133

129

138

194

166

161

162

187

187

236

- of which Helthjem Netthandel

423

327

676

594

-9 %

-13 %

0 %

3 %

-1 %

4 %

-4 %

-12 %

-9 %

10 %

0 %

1 %

-4 %

-5 %

YOY revenue growth

(490)

(441)

(438)

(503)

(474)

(432)

(409)

(423)

(429)

(457)

Operating expenses

(886)

(906)

(1,739)

(1,873)

(13)

(28)

(13)

4

(3)

(4)

1

20

1

12

EBITDA

13

(7)

14

(50)

-3 %

-7 %

-3 %

1 %

-1 %

-1 %

0 %

5 %

0 %

3 %

EBITDA-margin

1 %

-1 %

1 %

-3 %

NOK million

1 quarter

2 quarter

3 quarter

4 quarter

1 quarter

2 quarter

3 quarter

4 quarter

1 quarter

2 quarter

Growth & Investments

Year to date

Year to date

Full year

Full year

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2022

re-presented

re-presented

re-presented

re-presented

re-presented

re-presented

re-presented

re-presented

Growth & Investments total

451

488

541

568

516

523

531

537

458

453

Operating revenues

911

1,039

2,107

2,048

-8 %

3 %

2 %

8 %

14 %

7 %

-2 %

-5 %

-11 %

-13 %

-12 %

11 %

3 %

1 %

YOY revenue growth

(425)

(455)

(438)

(465)

(463)

(456)

(438)

(461)

(418)

(401)

Operating expenses

(819)

(920)

(1,819)

(1,783)

26

33

104

103

52

67

93

76

40

53

EBITDA

92

119

288

266

6 %

7 %

19 %

18 %

10 %

13 %

17 %

14 %

9 %

12 %

EBITDA-margin

10 %

11 %

14 %

13 %

-

Lendo

-

297

312

358

323

329

329

339

274

274

260

Operating revenues

534

658

1,271

1,290

11 %

20 %

11 %

13 %

11 %

5 %

-5 %

-15 %

-17 %

-21 %

-19 %

8 %

-1 %

13 %

YOY revenue growth

(257)

(274)

(280)

(282)

(276)

(268)

(264)

(251)

(229)

(221)

Operating expenses

(450)

(544)

(1,059)

(1,094)

40

38

78

41

52

61

75

24

45

39

EBITDA

84

113

212

197

13 %

12 %

22 %

13 %

16 %

19 %

22 %

9 %

17 %

15 %

EBITDA-margin

16 %

17 %

17 %

15 %

-

Prisjakt

76

78

87

141

92

97

94

146

85

87

Operating revenues

172

190

430

382

-15 %

-11 %

6 %

14 %

21 %

26 %

8 %

3 %

-8 %

-11 %

-9 %

23 %

12 %

0 %

YOY revenue growth

(64)

(68)

(59)

(82)

(74)

(82)

(71)

(89)

(67)

(70)

Operating expenses

(137)

(156)

(315)

(272)

12

10

29

59

18

16

23

57

18

17

EBITDA

35

34

114

110

16 %

12 %

33 %

42 %

19 %

16 %

25 %

39 %

21 %

20 %

EBITDA-margin

20 %

18 %

27 %

29 %

-

Other Growth & Investments (1)

-

78

98

96

104

95

96

98

117

99

106

Operating revenues/eliminations

205

191

406

376

-41 %

-23 %

-24 %

-10 %

22 %

-2 %

2 %

13 %

4 %

10 %

7 %

8 %

8 %

-25 %

YOY revenue growth

(104)

(113)

(99)

(101)

(112)

(107)

(103)

(122)

(123)

(110)

Operating expenses

(232)

(219)

(445)

(417)

(26)

(14)

(3)

3

(18)

(10)

(5)

(5)

(24)

(4)

EBITDA

(27)

(28)

(39)

(41)

-34 %

-15 %

-3 %

3 %

-19 %

-11 %

-6 %

-4 %

-24 %

-3 %

EBITDA-margin

-13 %

-15 %

-9 %

-11 %

(1) Other Growth & Investments includes MittAnbud, 3byggetilbud, Servicefinder, Elton, Schibsted Growth HQ, other Growth & Investments assets, SPT cost allocation and eliminations

