  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Schibsted ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHA   NO0003028904

SCHIBSTED ASA

(SCHA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:24:07 2023-02-17 am EST
222.80 NOK   -2.37%
Schibsted : Supreme Court rules for Schibsted in the Nettbil case

02/17/2023 | 02:46am EST
The case has been ongoing since the Norwegian Competition Authority decided to prohibit Schibsted's acquisition of Nettbil in 2020. Thus, the Supreme Court - like the Court of Appeal - confirms that there was no basis for the Norwegian Competition Authority to intervene against the transaction.

"We are incredibly happy that this case now has a final outcome. It has been going on for a long time, and clearly the uncertainty has affected both Nettbil's employees and growth opportunities, and how Schibsted has been able to exercise its ownership in the company. The ruling is not only important for us, it is important for all startups with growth ambitions - and for investors who can help them scale. Now we choose to look forward, and are enthusiastic about setting the pace together with Nettbil's skilled management and all employees in the company," says Kristin Skogen Lund, CEO of Schibsted.

In November 2020, the Norwegian Competition Authority decided to prohibit Schibsted's acquisition of the digital used car marketplace Nettbil. This was later confirmed by the Competition Appeals Tribunal. Schibsted then chose to submit the case to court, and it became the first merger case that has been the subject of judicial review in Norway. In March 2022, the Gulating Court of Appeal overturned the decision of the Tribunal, a decision the Competition Authority chose to appeal to the Supreme Court. Now the Supreme Court has concluded in the matter, and the ruling announced today finally confirms that competition rules do not prevent Schibsted from taking ownership of Nettbil.

"The Supreme Court ruling confirms what has been our view all along; that there was never a basis for intervening against the transaction. The verdict shows that neither the Competition Authority nor the Competition Appeals Tribunal made correct assessments of the circumstances in the case, and that they have had an insufficient understanding of the digital markets these companies operate in. Although we are happy to have been heard by both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, it is hard not to feel that this case could and should have been avoided. We hope that the Norwegian Competition Authority makes similar reflections", says Andreas Ehrenclou, Head of Legal at Schibsted.

Nettbil was launched in 2017 as a service where dealers can bid on used cars customers want to sell. The company does all the work for the seller, for whom the service is fully digital. Nettbil has shown good growth since inception, and in 2022 delivered revenues of approximately NOK 190m and a slightly positive EBITDA.

Anders Espelund, general manager and founder of Nettbil, is also very happy to be able to look ahead without having a legal process hanging over him:
"For three years, this has been a demanding process for Nettbil and for us as entrepreneurs. We are happy to have received a correct verdict and that Schibsted is fully upheld. This is an important decision for entrepreneurs all over the country. Finally, we can really set sail with Nettbil. Now we can truly say that the future looks bright!."

Further information:

Schibsted
Media: Atle Lessum, Head of Communications, atle.lessum@schibsted.com, mob +47 415 05 645
Analysts: Jann-Boje Meinecke, Head of Investor Relations, jann-boje.meinecke@schibsted.com, mob +47 941 00 835

Nettbil:
Anders Espelund, Founder and CEO, anders.espelund@nettbil.no, mob +47 915 40 971

Attachments

Disclaimer

Schibsted ASA published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 07:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 15 266 M 1 491 M 1 491 M
Net income 2022 -21 011 M -2 052 M -2 052 M
Net Debt 2022 4 440 M 434 M 434 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,57x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 50 931 M 4 974 M 4 974 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart SCHIBSTED ASA
Duration : Period :
Schibsted ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHIBSTED ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 228,20 NOK
Average target price 267,16 NOK
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristin Skogen Lund Chief Executive Officer
Ragnar Kårhus Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl-Christian Agerup Chairman
Sven Størmer Thaulow Chief Data & Technology Officer
Andrew Kvalseth Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHIBSTED ASA23.02%4 974
PEARSON PLC-2.56%7 900
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED5.18%3 150
LAGARDÈRE S.A.9.68%3 112
KADOKAWA CORPORATION11.21%2 774
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD0.10%2 627