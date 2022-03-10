Schibsted : Tibber raises $ 100 million and Schibsted continues to invest

Schibsted is the largest shareholder in Tibber with 14 percent and is now increasing its share with an additional USD 11.5 million (approximately NOK 100 million). The capital will be used to expand the product range and expansion to European households, with the aim of making them independent of fossil fuels.

The new round is led by Summa Equity. Among the existing owners are also Balderton and Eight Roads.

With its revolutionary business model, Tibber makes money on reducing electricity consumption instead of increasing it, by offering customers renewable energy at purchase price along with smart technology that helps them control and reduce their energy consumption.

"Tibber has a clear sustainability purpose at the same time as they succeed incredibly well in combining smart technology, a customized offering and high growth. The company is also tackling one of the most

pressing global challenges - the transition to renewable energy, which we are not least noticing now. We are really looking forward to continuing to support the company in this important assignment," says Dan Ouchterlony,

EVP Schibsted Schibsted Financial Services & Ventures.

Tibber was founded in 2016 and is today operating in Norway, Sweden and Germany. In 2021, Tibber went from 120,000 users to over 400,000, which shows that Tibber's position has also been strengthened in the market during the ongoing energy crisis as people are actively looking for better alternatives to take control of their energy consumption. The company will soon launch in the Netherlands and plans for further markets.

"Since the start, we have helped consumers to lower their energy bills and make smarter decisions about their electricity consumption because they can control it themselves. With the new financing, we will be able

to launch even more products to reduce consumption and make our customers independent of the national electricity networks," says Tibber's founder and CEO Edgeir Aksnes Vardal.