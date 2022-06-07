Schibsted : Time to show the Second Hand Effect of 2021!

Participating in this report are three of our Nordic Marketplaces - Blocket, FINN.no, and Tori. By analysing the products our users traded, we calculated how many tonnes of steel, plastic and aluminium we could prolong the lifetime of by keeping existing items in use instead of producing new ones. We have also calculated how many tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions (CO2e) were potentially saved.

The results?

290,997 tonnes of steel, 57,925 tonnes of plastic and 36,252 tonnes of aluminium were potentially saved. In addition, 1.2 million tonnes of CO2e were potentially saved. To put it into perspective - 290,997 tonnes of steel is about as much steel used in 40 Eiffel Towers or 323,330 cars.

We developed the method for calculating the Second Hand Effect in close collaboration with IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute. To calculate the potential savings of CO2e emissions, plastic, steel and aluminium, we analyzed 2021 ad data and customer surveys. We also took into account the energy consumed by our three participating marketplaces through business travel and the operation of our offices.

Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time. It is more certain than ever and the evidence is clear; it's caused by humans. We consume too much and too fast, far beyond the planet's resources. We need to change the way we consume and move towards circular consumption.

"We want to empower our users to reduce their consumption of new products by making it easier to choose second hand products than new ones," says Christian Printzell Halvorsen, EVP Nordic Marketplaces, Distribution and eCommerce at Schibsted.

Schibsted's marketplaces provide an easy way to participate in the circular economy, giving you the power to make smart choices, both for your wallet and the planet.

Read more at https://schibsted.com/secondhandeffect/