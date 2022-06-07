Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Schibsted ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHA   NO0003028904

SCHIBSTED ASA

(SCHA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06/03 10:25:10 am EDT
183.50 NOK   -2.24%
05/31SCHIBSTED : Paving the way for the future with Schibsted Future Report Roadshow
PU
05/27Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Primary Insider
AQ
05/23SCHIBSTED ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - MANDATORY DISCLOSURE OF TRADES : Employee Share Saving Plan
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schibsted : Time to show the Second Hand Effect of 2021!

06/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Participating in this report are three of our Nordic Marketplaces - Blocket, FINN.no, and Tori. By analysing the products our users traded, we calculated how many tonnes of steel, plastic and aluminium we could prolong the lifetime of by keeping existing items in use instead of producing new ones. We have also calculated how many tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions (CO2e) were potentially saved.

The results?
290,997 tonnes of steel, 57,925 tonnes of plastic and 36,252 tonnes of aluminium were potentially saved. In addition, 1.2 million tonnes of CO2e were potentially saved. To put it into perspective - 290,997 tonnes of steel is about as much steel used in 40 Eiffel Towers or 323,330 cars.

We developed the method for calculating the Second Hand Effect in close collaboration with IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute. To calculate the potential savings of CO2e emissions, plastic, steel and aluminium, we analyzed 2021 ad data and customer surveys. We also took into account the energy consumed by our three participating marketplaces through business travel and the operation of our offices.

Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time. It is more certain than ever and the evidence is clear; it's caused by humans. We consume too much and too fast, far beyond the planet's resources. We need to change the way we consume and move towards circular consumption.

"We want to empower our users to reduce their consumption of new products by making it easier to choose second hand products than new ones," says Christian Printzell Halvorsen, EVP Nordic Marketplaces, Distribution and eCommerce at Schibsted.

Schibsted's marketplaces provide an easy way to participate in the circular economy, giving you the power to make smart choices, both for your wallet and the planet.

Read more at https://schibsted.com/secondhandeffect/

Disclaimer

Schibsted ASA published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHIBSTED ASA
05/31SCHIBSTED : Paving the way for the future with Schibsted Future Report Roadshow
PU
05/27Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Primary Insider
AQ
05/23SCHIBSTED ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - MANDATOR : Employee Share Saving Plan
AQ
05/20SCHIBSTED : Lendo Group acquires Danish bank platform Mybanker
PU
05/18Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Employee Share Purchase Plan
AQ
05/18Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Pl..
AQ
05/05Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Shares traded ex-dividend today
AQ
05/05SCHIBSTED ASA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/04Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AQ
05/04Schibsted Elects New Chairman
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHIBSTED ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 301 M 1 624 M 1 624 M
Net income 2022 -5 635 M -598 M -598 M
Net Debt 2022 6 610 M 702 M 702 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,22x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 40 013 M 4 247 M 4 247 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart SCHIBSTED ASA
Duration : Period :
Schibsted ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHIBSTED ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 183,50 NOK
Average target price 301,83 NOK
Spread / Average Target 64,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristin Skogen Lund Chief Executive Officer
Ragnar Kårhus Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Christian Agerup Chairman
Sven Størmer Thaulow Chief Data & Technology Officer
Christian Ringnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHIBSTED ASA-46.05%4 247
INFORMA PLC7.24%9 674
PEARSON PLC22.47%6 943
LAGARDÈRE S.A.2.38%3 745
KADOKAWA CORPORATION-2.60%3 109
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED-6.67%2 915