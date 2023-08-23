Gire is a B2B marketplace for flexible on-demand car transportation, solving the needs of a fast-changing car industry. With the rapid development of new business and sales models, new services and new consumption patterns, the car industry has had an increasing need to move cars between many players in the industry.

Gire Mobility has built a marketplace that quickly and easily matches assignments from the automotive industry with competent drivers. Among Gire's customers are both car dealers, leasing companies, car sharing services and car rental companies.

A second round of investment

The funding round represents a total of NOK 20 million, whereof Schibsted contributes with half. Norwegian-based Møller and Danish Semler, are contributing with NOK 5 million each.

"We see that the need for these kinds of services is increasing, and are experiencing possibilities for expansion both in Norway and in new foreign markets. Cars are no longer limited to car vendors and garages," says Stian Bødtker Berentsen, CEO at Gire, and adds that the new funding will be used for development and geographical expansion.

Gire currently has 250 drivers, and offers their services in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Serving a rapidly increasing need

Schibsted Ventures is impressed by the journey so far, and is happy to be part of further development.

"When cars are shared between private individuals, rented out in completely new ways and sold over the counter in one place and delivered from another, there is clearly a need for players like Gire. We see that the need for the service has been proven by the market, and are happy to be part of the journey ahead," says Mats Staugaard, Investment Manager at Schibsted Ventures.

He says that Gire fits well into Schibsted Ventures' portfolio.

"Gire represents everything we look for in a venture company. They are growing rapidly, and the opportunities for development and expansion are great. We look forward to being involved in the development of the company," adds Staugaard.