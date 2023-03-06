Advanced search
    SCHA   NO0003028904

SCHIBSTED ASA

(SCHA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29:08 2023-03-03 am EST
216.40 NOK   +0.93%
Schibsted : Ventures invests in the delivery experience platform Ingrid

03/06/2023 | 01:10am EST
Ingrid connects retailers, carriers and consumers to create a better shopping experience for everyone. Since its start about seven years ago, Ingrid has grown into a well-known player in the Nordic retail market and has processed more than 90 million orders on its platform.

Ingrid secures the funding to continue the development of its market-leading delivery experience products and expand sales to new markets to bring sustainable growth for retail and power of delivery personalization for consumers.

"Financial times are tough, and I'm happy to share the news about our funding. Last-mile deliveries are costly*, and this investment will allow us to help more retailers make a profit on deliveries," says Piotr Zaleski, CEO and co-founder of Ingrid.

Kajsa Gatenbeck, Investment Manager at Schibsted.

"With Ingrid, we saw an opportunity to support a team who is building a delivery experience for tomorrow with the customer at the very core of their vision," Kajsa Gatenbeck, Investment Manager at Schibsted, comments.

"We view Ingrid as an exceptional case that supports our transactional marketplace focus where the end-to-end customer experience will define tomorrow's winners. Schibsted has always regarded delivery as a vital part of the customer experience that can significantly impact the overall shopping experience for customers. We are beyond excited to support the Ingrid team in improving the delivery experience, not only for consumers but also for retailers.

Apart from the funding, our experienced venture team will actively support the company in reaching their growth targets, helping unlock synergies with Schibsted, working towards their sustainability mission and scaling the company to support their ambitious goals," she says.

- - - - -

Ingrid was founded by serial entrepreneur Piotr Zaleski together with Ilia Mikhailov and Anders Ekman. Currently, about 150+ retailers use the service, among them prominent Nordic retailers, including Adlibris, NA-KD and Apotek Hjärtat.

*Last-mile leg of the supply chain presents one of the leading challenges within the retail and logistics industry. It makes up 53%of all shipping expenses for online retailers, and consumer expectations for delivery convenience are on the rise.

