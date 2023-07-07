Through its existing ownership stake, Schibsted has witnessed the impressive growth and product development achieved by the company in recent years. Since the initial investment in 2019, Schibsted has built a strong partnership with the founders, establishing mutual trust and belief in both the concept and the entrepreneurs. In this context, Schibsted considers it an appropriate time to increase its ownership stake, allowing for further strengthening of the collaboration.

"This acquisition complements Schibsted's position in marketing towards young adults and capitalises on the rapid growth of influencer marketing. Inzpire.me provides us with a solid platform to develop a scalable and successful business in this category," says Per Håkon Fasting, SVP Advertising at Schibsted.

Schibsted is already a player in the influencer marketing value chain in Norway, with Max Social AS and its long-standing investment in Inzpire.me. The company aims to build a profitable business in influencer marketing in Norway and Sweden, with potential expansion to Denmark and Finland in the future.

"We see significant growth potential in this category, and with the combination of our experience in advertising and marketing and Inzpire.me's expertise in infrastructure, we are well-equipped to participate in the further development," says Fasting.

Inzpire.me is a Norwegian technology company founded in 2016 by Marie Mostad and Mats Lyngstad. The company connects brands with influencers using innovative technology and offers insights and expertise to achieve results in influencer marketing.

Marie Mostad and Mats Lyngstad will continue as CEO and CPO, respectively, while retaining a 10% ownership stake.

"We have built the company for seven years and are proud of what we have accomplished so far. Having a long-term owner now gives us the peace of mind to take Inzpire.me to the next level," says Mostad.

"Our priority moving forward will be delivering a high-quality product to our customers, as well as further developing the platform and eventually expanding into new markets," adds Lyngstad.

Schibsted will maintain Inzpire.me as an independent entity, and the company will be part of the portfolio under Schibsted Marketing Services, led by Per Håkon Fasting. Cecilie Eriksrud will assume the role of Chairman of the Board in the company.