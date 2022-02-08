Schibsted : employees share their stories in a series of new brand films

More than 30 employees and entrepreneurs from all over the Schibsted family of digital brands were given a camera to document their lives. The result is three brand films showing the Schibsted spirit and people - "A day in the Schibsted family".

"We launched a new overarching strategy and identity platform for Schibsted as a brand last year. Through our many strong and well-known brands we play an integral part in millions of people's lives across the Nordic region. What better way to illustrate this than through the lense of our employees - the individuals behind those services that make an impact on people's lives - every day," says Atle Lessum, Head of Communications at Schibsted.

Over 30 employees and entrepreneurs across the Schibsted portfolio of brands, the Nordics and beyond, documented their everyday life during the past months.

"I am really happy to have been a part of this project and I am proud of the result. It's not your typical corporate film, but it shows the human aspect through people from different backgrounds, working in the many exciting parts of Schibsted - everyone with a common mission to empower people in their daily lives," says Anders Grimstad, Head of Tech Experiments at Schibsted. "The hardest part was probably to get into the habit of talking with a GoPro in front of people you don't know that well."

Schibsted's global brand team partnered with Stockholm-based film production company Bsmart to make the brand films.

"When Schibsted contacted us and said they wanted a challenge, they really meant it," says Akram Janzi, CEO at Bsmart. "We thought the hardest part would be to get employees to portray their story of Schibsted on their own, but they exceeded all our expectations. The challenge was to cover all these different companies across the Nordics during a pandemic. So instead of sending film teams, we just sent cameras and let the employees take the lead. And it became so much more personal that way."

The series of brand films express Schibsted's brand identity and focus on people at Schibsted through three main themes:

Life for people working at Schibsted companies

How Schibsted empowers customers through our family of digital brands

How we work with innovation and growth as a company

Watch our new brand films here:

The films will be distributed in our digital channels and at events going forward.

Contact information:

Nathalie Kåvin, Head of External Communications and Brand, Schibsted, nathalie.kavin@schibsted.com/ +47 934 01 363