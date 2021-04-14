Schibsted : Annual General Meeting 2021

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting will be held as a virtual meeting only. Consequently, it will not be possible to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. Information about how to attend the Annual General Meeting is set out in Appendix 1 to the notice.

Further information:

Please send an email to ir@schibsted.com if you require a printed version of the Annual Report.

Jann-Boje Meinecke

VP, Head of Investor Relations

+47 941 00 835

jbm@schibsted.com