Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Schibsted ASA    SCHA   NO0003028904

SCHIBSTED ASA

(SCHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schibsted : Annual General Meeting 2021

04/14/2021 | 03:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting will be held as a virtual meeting only. Consequently, it will not be possible to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. Information about how to attend the Annual General Meeting is set out in Appendix 1 to the notice.

Link to enrollment

Further information:
Notice of Annual General Meeting (English)
Notice of Annual General Meeting (Norwegian)
Annual report 2020
Audit committee recommendation to AGM 2021
Nomination committee's report 2020
Remuneration policy
Proposed shareholder-elected Board members 2021-2022

Please send an email to ir@schibsted.com if you require a printed version of the Annual Report.

For more information, please contact:

Jann-Boje Meinecke
VP, Head of Investor Relations
+47 941 00 835
jbm@schibsted.com

Disclaimer

Schibsted ASA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 19:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHIBSTED ASA
03:19pSCHIBSTED  : Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
01:27pSCHIBSTED  : Notice of Annual General Meeting (English)
PU
12:49pSCHIBSTED  : Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Notice of Annual General Meeting ..
PU
12:44pSCHIBSTED ASA  : (SCHA/SCHB) - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021
AQ
02:17aSCHIBSTED  : Marketplace customers potentially save 20.7 million tonnes of green..
PU
03/31SCHIBSTED  : Raoul Grünthal to leave Schibsted
PU
03/31SCHIBSTED  : Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Raoul Grünthal to leave Schibsted
PU
03/31SCHIBSTED ASA  : (SCHA/SCHB) - Raoul Grünthal to leave Schibsted
AQ
03/29SCHIBSTED  : Niklas Hydén recruited as CEO of Sweship
PU
03/26SCHIBSTED  : Annual Report 2020 has been released
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 200 M 1 693 M 1 693 M
Net income 2021 1 596 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2021 5 759 M 687 M 687 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,5x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 87 449 M 10 420 M 10 428 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,56x
EV / Sales 2022 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 5 182
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart SCHIBSTED ASA
Duration : Period :
Schibsted ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHIBSTED ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 443,56 NOK
Last Close Price 397,60 NOK
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kristin Skogen Lund Chief Executive Officer
Ragnar Kårhus Chief Financial Officer
Ole Jacob Sunde Chairman
Sven Størmer Thaulow Chief Data & Technology Officer
Christian Ringnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHIBSTED ASA8.54%10 173
INFORMA PLC5.28%11 929
PEARSON PLC16.49%8 171
LAGARDÈRE SCA10.25%3 480
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD12.17%2 923
SANOMA OYJ9.02%2 917
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ