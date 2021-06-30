Schibsted : Robin Suwe appointed new CEO at Blocket

After twelve years at Schibsted and Blocket, Robin Suwe is now taking over as the new CEO of Blocket. Robin Suwe began his career at Schibsted in 2009. In 2011 he started at Blocket and was then responsible for launching Blocket Bostad. Since then, he has held several management positions within Blocket and Schibsted, including Chief Operating Officer for Blocket and as Marketplace Director for Housing and Vehicles. Most recently, he came from the role as SVP Business Development Nordic Marketplaces in Schibsted.

'It feels great to be returning to Blocket. It's a company with great people and a purpose which makes it feel good to go to work every day - contributing to a sustainable world with lots of opportunities for everyone! Blocket is on an exciting growth journey and in the middle of a transformation to the next generation marketplace, which is something I look forward to being a part of and developing. I hope my accumulated experience and deep knowledge in marketplaces will come in handy,' says Robin Suwe.

Blocket's board has appointed Robin Suwe through Christian Printzell Halvorsen, chairman of the board and EVP Nordic Marketplaces at Schibsted, who has also been interim CEO of Blocket.

'I am very happy to welcome Robin as Blocket's new CEO. With his strategic competence and solid experience, I am convinced that Blocket will continue its growth journey and deliver high value to its users and customers. During my time as interim CEO, I have been struck by the drive and forward-thinking spirit that permeates Blocket,' says Christian Printzell Halvorsen, EVP Nordic Marketplaces at Schibsted.

