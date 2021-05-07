Schibsted : Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Shares traded ex-dividend today

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB)
The shares in Schibsted ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 2.00 per share as from today, 07 May 2021.
SCHIBSTED ASA
Oslo, 07 May 2021
Jann-Boje Meinecke, VP, Head of Investor Relations, +47 941 00 835, jbm@schibsted.com
