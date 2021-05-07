Schibsted : Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Shares traded ex-dividend today

Schibsted , Published 07/05/2021 05:00:00





The shares in Schibsted ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 2.00 per share as from today, 07 May 2021.

SCHIBSTED ASA

Oslo, 07 May 2021

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.