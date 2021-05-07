Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Schibsted ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHA   NO0003028904

SCHIBSTED ASA

(SCHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schibsted : Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Shares traded ex-dividend today

05/07/2021 | 01:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB)
Schibsted , Published07/05/2021 05:00:00

7.5.2021 07:00:00 CEST | Schibsted | Ex date

The shares in Schibsted ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 2.00 per share as from today, 07 May 2021.

SCHIBSTED ASA

Oslo, 07 May 2021

Disclosure regulation

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contacts
  • Jann-Boje Meinecke, VP, Head of Investor Relations, +47 941 00 835, jbm@schibsted.com
Attachments
Attachments

Disclaimer

Schibsted ASA published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 05:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHIBSTED ASA
01:07aSCHIBSTED  : Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Shares traded ex-dividend today
PU
01:01aSCHIBSTED ASA  : (SCHA/SCHB) - Shares traded ex-dividend today
AQ
05/07SCHIBSTED ASA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/06SCHIBSTED  : Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Annual General Meeting 06 May 202..
PU
05/06SCHIBSTED ASA  : (SCHA/SCHB) - Annual General Meeting 06 May 2021
AQ
05/06SCHIBSTED  : Minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
05/06SCHIBSTED  : Results 1st Quarter 2021
PU
05/06SCHIBSTED  : Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Interim Financial Statement Q1 20..
PU
05/06SCHIBSTED  : Q1 2021 Report
PU
05/06SCHIBSTED ASA  : (SCHA/SCHB) - Interim Financial Statement Q1 2021
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 167 M 1 706 M 1 706 M
Net income 2021 1 660 M 200 M 200 M
Net Debt 2021 5 803 M 699 M 699 M
P/E ratio 2021 60,4x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 90 131 M 10 840 M 10 856 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,77x
EV / Sales 2022 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 5 182
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart SCHIBSTED ASA
Duration : Period :
Schibsted ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHIBSTED ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 467,60 NOK
Last Close Price 412,90 NOK
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kristin Skogen Lund Chief Executive Officer
Ragnar Kårhus Chief Financial Officer
Ole Jacob Sunde Chairman
Sven Størmer Thaulow Chief Data & Technology Officer
Christian Ringnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHIBSTED ASA12.72%10 840
INFORMA PLC3.93%11 924
PEARSON PLC18.67%8 455
LAGARDÈRE-1.66%3 131
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED17.69%2 917
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC21.34%2 849