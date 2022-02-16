Ad hoc: Annual Results 2021

Schindler Management Ltd.

Corporate Communications

Revenue

Revenue for the year increased by 5.6%, equivalent to CHF 11 236 million (previous year: CHF 10 640 million), corresponding to an increase of 5.7% in local currencies. Revenue grew in all regions, with Asia-Pacific ­generating the highest growth rate, mainly driven by China, followed by the Americas and EMEA regions.

In the fourth quarter, revenue increased by 0.9% to CHF 2 954 million (previous year: CHF 2 927 million), equivalent to a growth of 0.6% in local currencies.

Operating profit (EBIT)

Operating profit (EBIT) reached CHF 1 166 million (previous year: CHF 1 032 million), which corresponds to

an increase of 13.0% (12.7% in local currencies). EBIT margin was 10.4% (previous year: 9.7%). The result includes costs related to the Top Speed 23 program of CHF 58 million, restructuring costs of CHF 26 million, expenses for BuildingMinds of CHF 23 million, and real estate gains of CHF 21 million. EBIT adjusted reached CHF 1 252 million with a margin of 11.1% (previous year: CHF 1 185 million, 11.1%).

In the fourth quarter, operating profit amounted to CHF 253 million (previous year: CHF 298 million), representing

a year-on-year drop of 15.1% (-15.4% in local currencies). EBIT margin was 8.6% (previous year: 10.2%).

The adjusted EBIT margin reached 10.4% (previous year: 11.7%). The reduction stems from the increasing impact of raw material, component, and freight cost inflation, combined with issues in supply chains, which hindered efficiency and delayed project execution.

Net profit and cash flow from operating activities

Net profit totaled CHF 881 million compared to the previous year's result of CHF 774 million. Cash flow from operating activities decreased by 16.9%, reaching CHF 1 314 million (previous year: CHF 1 581 million).

Schindler Holding Ltd. profit and dividend

Schindler Holding Ltd. closed the fiscal year 2021 with a net profit of CHF 689 million (previous year:

CHF 615 million). The Board of Directors will submit a proposal to the forthcoming Schindler General Meeting of March 22, 2022, for a dividend of CHF 4.00 per registered share and per participation certificate.

Changes to the Board of Directors

All members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election at the General Meeting of Shareholders

on March 22, 2022, including Alfred N. Schindler and Luc Bonnard for whom the Board of Directors has decided to extend the age limit in accordance with the exemption foreseen in the organizational regulations of SchindlerHolding AG.

The Board of Directors has decided to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders in 2022 that Petra A. Winkler will be newly elected to the Board of Directors. Petra A. Winkler has been serving as the Group General Counsel since April 2019. She joined Schindler in 2006 and has held various positions in Group Legal Services since.

Following his re-election, Günter Schäuble will become a member of the Supervisory and Strategy Committee. Orit Gadiesh who has sat on this Committee, will stand for re-election to the Board of Directors, but due

to present travel difficulties restricting her participation, has elected to step down from the Committee role.