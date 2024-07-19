Service and Modernization markets robust; persisting challenges in New Installation markets
rn
Growth in order intake and revenue in local currencies
rn
EBIT margin 11.0%, EBIT adjusted margin 11.4%; six consecutive quarters of margin improvement
rn
Solid improvement in cash flow from operating activities: up 30%
rn
Successful product introductions: new standardized modular platform gaining traction; new US mid-rise product launched
rn
2024 guidance confirmed
rn
rn
rn
In the first six months of 2024, order intake and revenue reached CHF 5 768 million and CHF 5 593 million, equivalent to a growth in local currencies of 1.0% and 1.4%, respectively. Operating profit increased to CHF 618 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.0%. The EBIT adjusted margin reached 11.4%. Net profit rose to CHF 494 million, corresponding to a net profit margin of 8.8%. Cash flow from operating activities increased by 30% to CHF 676 million.
rn
rn"}}" id="c01_text-bd63d105b1" class="cmp-text">
Delivering on commitments
Service and Modernization markets robust; persisting challenges in New Installation markets
Growth in order intake and revenue in local currencies
EBIT margin 11.0%, EBIT adjusted margin 11.4%; six consecutive quarters of margin improvement
Solid improvement in cash flow from operating activities: up 30%
Successful product introductions: new standardized modular platform gaining traction; new US mid-rise product launched
2024 guidance confirmed
In the first six months of 2024, order intake and revenue reached CHF 5 768 million and CHF 5 593 million, equivalent to a growth in local currencies of 1.0% and 1.4%, respectively. Operating profit increased to CHF 618 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.0%. The EBIT adjusted margin reached 11.4%. Net profit rose to CHF 494 million, corresponding to a net profit margin of 8.8%. Cash flow from operating activities increased by 30% to CHF 676 million.
Press Release(PDF, 61 KB)
with key figures as of June 30, 2024
Interim Report(PDF, 215 KB)
as of June 30, 2024
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Schindler Holding Ltd. published this content on
19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
19 July 2024 04:35:07 UTC.
Schindler Holding AG is a Switzerland-based holding company that specializes in the manufacture of escalators, elevators and moving walks. It operates globally within one main segment: Elevators and Escalators. The Elevators and Escalators segment provides a range of elevators for different applications, including freight and special elevators, high-rise elevators, residential elevators and commercial elevators. It also offers commercial and public transport escalators, as well as inclined and horizontal moving walks. It's affiliated company, ALSO Holding AG, which provided information and communications technology and consumer electronics in the wholesale and logistics sectors, was disposed during 2011 and merged with Actebis GmbH, forming ALSO-Actebis Holding AG. In June 2014, closed the real estate development project Mall of Switzerland (formerly EbiSquare) together with Halter AG and sold its stake in EbiSquare AG to Halter AG