Delivering on commitments
  • Service and Modernization markets robust; persisting challenges in New Installation markets
  • Growth in order intake and revenue in local currencies
  • EBIT margin 11.0%, EBIT adjusted margin 11.4%; six consecutive quarters of margin improvement
  • Solid improvement in cash flow from operating activities: up 30%
  • Successful product introductions: new standardized modular platform gaining traction; new US mid-rise product launched
  • 2024 guidance confirmed
In the first six months of 2024, order intake and revenue reached CHF 5 768 million and CHF 5 593 million, equivalent to a growth in local currencies of 1.0% and 1.4%, respectively. Operating profit increased to CHF 618 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.0%. The EBIT adjusted margin reached 11.4%. Net profit rose to CHF 494 million, corresponding to a net profit margin of 8.8%. Cash flow from operating activities increased by 30% to CHF 676 million.
  • Press Release(PDF, 61 KB)

    with key figures as of June 30, 2024

  • Interim Report(PDF, 215 KB)

    as of June 30, 2024

