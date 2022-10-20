Ad hoc: Key figures as of September 30, 2022

Initial recovery in revenue and profitability, order intake under pressure
Measures implemented starting to pay off
Revenue rebound in third quarter
Profitability starting to recover
Order intake under pressure
Complex mix of challenges continues to be addressed
Outlook confirmed
In the third quarter of 2022, revenue increased by 5.6% to CHF 2 965 million. EBIT improved throughout the quarter and reached CHF 252 million. Order intake continued to be under pressure due to the declining Chinese market combined with the focus on margins to offset inflation.
In the first nine months of 2022, order intake decreased by 0.8% to CHF 8 967 million and revenue increased by 0.3% to CHF 8 310 million, while operating profit dropped to CHF 655 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.9% (EBIT adjusted 8.9%). Net profit amounted to CHF 481 million, and cash flow from operating activities reached CHF 376 million.
"We are encouraged by the top- and bottom-line results in the third quarter," said Silvio Napoli, Schindler's Chairman and CEO. "The stabilizing measures put in place are starting to pay off. Nonetheless, resolving our legacy issues and adjusting to the fast-evolving market conditions will need more time. Overall, we are confident in our trajectory."
Order intake and order backlog
Order intake decreased by 0.8% to CHF 8 967 million in the first nine months of 2022 (previous year: CHF 9 038 million), corresponding to an increase of 0.7% in local currencies. The Americas and EMEA regions grew, while the significant contraction of the Chinese New Installations market weighed negatively on Asia-Pacific. Overall, New Installations declined, while the Maintenance, Modernization, and Repairs businesses continued to grow.
In the third quarter of 2022, order intake dropped by 8.5% to CHF 2 740 million (previous year: CHF 2 995 million), 5.9% in local currencies.
As of September 30, 2022, order backlog increased by 1.2% to CHF 9 929 million (previous year: CHF 9 810 million). In local currencies, the order backlog rose by 4.4%.
Schindler Group - Key figures as of September 30, 2022
Page | 1
Schindler Management Ltd.
Global Communications
Revenue
In the first nine months of 2022, revenue reached CHF 8 310 million (previous year: CHF 8 282 million), for an increase of 0.3% (1.7% in local currencies). The Americas and EMEA regions recorded growth, while Asia-Pacific was impacted by the situation in China.
In the third quarter of 2022, revenue rose by 5.6% to CHF 2 965 million (previous year: CHF 2 807 million), corresponding to an increase of 7.9% in local currencies. All regions and product lines contributed to growth.
Operating profit (EBIT)
Operating profit dropped in the first nine months of 2022 to CHF 655 million (previous year: CHF 913 million).
The EBIT margin reached 7.9% (previous year: 11.0%).
EBIT adjusted reached CHF 738 million with a margin of 8.9% (previous year: CHF 946 million; 11.4%).
In the third quarter of 2022, operating profit amounted to CHF 252 million (previous year: CHF 306 million).
The EBIT margin was 8.5% (previous year: 10.9%). The adjusted EBIT margin reached 9.2% (previous year: 11.0%).
Net profit and cash flow from operating activities
Net profit totaled CHF 481 million (previous year: CHF 689 million) for the first nine months of 2022.
Cash flow from operating activities reached CHF 376 million (previous year: CHF 958 million), resulting from
lower operating profit and increased net working capital requirements.
Exit from Russia
Schindler completed the sale of its operations in Russia to local senior management and exited the market. The business now operates under the name TRP Group.
Outlook for 2022
Schindler expects the markets to further slow down globally. Assuming no further lockdowns and other
unexpected
events, Schindler foresees revenue growth between 0% and +2% in local currencies and confirms
its net profit
guidance of between CHF 620 million and CHF 660 million for the full year 2022.
For further information:
Nicole Wesch, Head Global Communications & Marketing
Dial-in details for today's conference call at 10:00 am CET are available at: group.schindler.com/en/investor-relations/events.html
Schindler Group - Key figures as of September 30, 2022
Page | 2
Schindler Management Ltd.
Global Communications
Key figures
January to September
In CHF million
2022
2021
%
Order intake
8 967
9 038
-0.8
Revenue
8 310
8 282
0.3
Operating profit (EBIT)
655
913
-28.3
in %
7.9
11.0
Operating profit (EBIT), adjusted
7381
946
2
-22.0
in %
8.9
11.4
Financing and investing activities
-30
-31
Profit before taxes
625
882
-29.1
Income taxes
144
193
Net profit
481
689
-30.2
Earnings per share and participation certificate in CHF
4.13
6.06
-31.8
Cash flow from operating activities
376
958
-60.8
Investments in property, plant, and equipment
80
82
-2.4
30.09.2022
31.12.2021
Order backlog
9 929
9 565
3.8
Number of employees
69 951
69 015
1.4
Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 43 million), restructuring costs (CHF 23 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 17 million)
Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 16 million), restructuring costs (CHF 20 million), real estate gains (CHF -21 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 18 million)
local currencies
0.7
1.7
-26.5
-20.2
4.4
Schindler Group - Key figures as of September 30, 2022
Page | 3
Schindler Management Ltd.
Global Communications
3rd quarter: July to September
% local
In CHF million
2022
2021
%
currencies
Order intake
2 740
2 995
-8.5
-5.9
Revenue
2 965
2 807
5.6
7.9
Operating profit (EBIT)
252
306
-17.6
-15.0
in %
8.5
10.9
Operating profit (EBIT), adjusted
2721
308
2
-11.7
-8.8
in %
9.2
11.0
Financing and investing activities
-11
-7
Profit before taxes
241
299
-19.4
Income taxes
56
65
Net profit
185
234
-20.9
Earnings per share and participation certificate in CHF
1.59
2.06
-22.8
Cash flow from operating activities
77
237
-67.5
Investments in property, plant, and equipment
22
25
-12.0
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
Order backlog
9 929
9 810
1.2
4.4
Number of employees
69 951
68 252
2.5
Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 12 million), restructuring costs (CHF 3 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 5 million)
Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 12 million), restructuring costs (CHF 5 million), real estate gains (CHF -21 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 6 million)
Balance sheet
In CHF million
30.09.2022
%
31.12.2021
%
30.09.2021
%
Cash and cash equivalents
2 095
17.9
2 841
23.7
2 674
22.9
Other current assets
5 948
50.8
5 436
45.4
5 226
44.8
Total current assets
8 043
68.7
8 277
69.1
7 900
67.7
Non-current assets
3 663
31.3
3 697
30.9
3 767
32.3
Total assets
11 706
100.0
11 974
100.0
11 667
100.0
Current liabilities
6 250
53.4
5 955
49.7
5 733
49.2
Non-current liabilities
1 185
10.1
1 589
13.3
1 437
12.3
Total liabilities
7 435
63.5
7 544
63.0
7 170
61.5
Equity
4 271
36.5
4 430
37.0
4 497
38.5
Total liabilities and equity
11 706
100.0
11 974
100.0
11 667
100.0
Schindler Group - Key figures as of September 30, 2022
Page | 4
Schindler Management Ltd.
Global Communications
Exchange rates
2022
2021
Closing rate
Average rate
Closing rate
Average rate
September 30
September 30
December 31
September 30
Eurozone
EUR
1
0.96
1.01
1.03
1.09
USA
USD
1
0.98
0.95
0.91
0.91
Brazil
BRL
100
18.07
18.45
16.37
17.16
China
CNY
100
13.72
14.35
14.36
14.08
India
INR
100
1.20
1.23
1.23
1.24
Non-GAAP measures
The key figures comprise certain non-GAAP measures that are not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Group's definitions of these non-GAAP items are available at: group.schindler.com - Investors - Results - Non-GAAP definitions (group.schindler.com/en/investor-relations/results/definition-on-non-gaap-items.html).
Schindler Group - Key figures as of September 30, 2022
Schindler Holding Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 04:38:59 UTC.