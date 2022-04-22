Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Challenging start to the year



22-Apr-2022 / 06:29 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Operating results heavily affected by aggravated supply chain issues, cost inflation, ­lockdowns and market contraction in China

Growth in order intake and revenue

Sharpened focus to offset inflation by increasing prices, streamlining product offering and driving efficiency

Further streamlining of senior leadership set-up In the first quarter of 2022, Schindler's business continued to be affected by an unprecedented mix of challenges, particularly supply chain disruptions, rising inflation, and lockdowns in China, where the market contracted even further. Order intake rose by 7.7% to CHF 3 164 million and revenue increased by 1.2% to CHF 2 632 million, while operating profit dropped to CHF 211 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 8.0% (EBIT adjusted 9.0%). Net profit amounted to CHF 144 million, and cash flow from operating activities reached CHF 286 million. Press release (PDF) About Schindler:

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 69 000 employees in more than 100 countries. More information:

Nicole Wesch, Head Global Communications

Tel. +41 41 445 50 90

nicole.wesch@schindler.com Investor Relations

Marco Knuchel, Head Investor Relations

Tel. +41 41 445 30 61

marco.knuchel@schindler.com Schindler Management Ltd.

Zugerstrasse 13

6030 Ebikon

Switzerland Tel. +41 41 445 32 32

Fax +41 41 445 40 40

corporate.communications@schindler.com

group.schindler.com

End of ad hoc announcement