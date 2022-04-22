Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Schindler Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    SCHN   CH0024638212

SCHINDLER HOLDING AG

(SCHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/21 11:30:24 am EDT
192.20 CHF   +1.80%
12:38aSCHINDLER : Q1-2022 Press Release
PU
12:38aSCHINDLER : Q1-2022 Presentation
PU
12:32aChallenging start to the year
EQ
Challenging start to the year

04/22/2022 | 12:32am EDT
Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Challenging start to the year

22-Apr-2022 / 06:29 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

  • Operating results heavily affected by aggravated supply chain issues, cost inflation, ­lockdowns and market contraction in China
  • Growth in order intake and revenue
  • Sharpened focus to offset inflation by increasing prices, streamlining product offering and driving efficiency 
  • Further streamlining of senior leadership set-up

In the first quarter of 2022, Schindler's business continued to be affected by an unprecedented mix of challenges, particularly supply chain disruptions, rising inflation, and lockdowns in China, where the market contracted even further. Order intake rose by 7.7% to CHF 3 164 million and revenue increased by 1.2% to CHF 2 632 million, while operating profit dropped to CHF 211 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 8.0% (EBIT adjusted 9.0%). Net profit amounted to CHF 144 million, and cash flow from operating activities reached CHF 286 million.

Press release (PDF)

 

About Schindler: 
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 69 000 employees in more than 100 countries.  

More information:
Nicole Wesch, Head Global Communications
Tel. +41 41 445 50 90
nicole.wesch@schindler.com

Investor Relations
Marco Knuchel, Head Investor Relations
Tel. +41 41 445 30 61
marco.knuchel@schindler.com

Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland 

Tel. +41 41 445 32 32
Fax +41 41 445 40 40
corporate.communications@schindler.com
group.schindler.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Schindler Holding AG
Zugerstrasse 13
6060 Ebikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41414453060
E-mail: corporate.communications@schindler.com
Internet: www.schindler.com
ISIN: CH0024638212, CH0024638196
Valor: 002463821
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1332593

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1332593  22-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1332593&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
