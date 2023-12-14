Changes to the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Committee

After more than 35 years of outstanding contribution to the Schindler Group, Erich Ammann, member of the Board of Directors since 2018, will not stand for re-election at the General Meeting of Shareholders in 2024 and will go into his well-deserved retirement.

In addition, Adam Keswick decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors. His decision is due to the ongoing overlap with the board meetings of Jardine Matheson, preventing him from fulfilling his role properly with Schindler at this time. All other members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election at the General Meeting of Shareholders on March 19, 2024, including Alfred N. Schindler and Luc Bonnard for whom the Board of Directors has decided to extend the age limit, in accordance with the exemption foreseen in the organizational regulations of Schindler Holding AG.

Following his re-election, Tobias B. Staehelin will become a member of the Supervisory and Strategy Committee, succeeding Erich Ammann in this function.

The Board of Directors has appointed Hugo Martinho (1971) to the Group Executive Committee responsible for Human Resources, effective April 1, 2024, succeeding Tobias B. Staehelin. Hugo Martinho has been with Schindler since 2003 and held various positions in Europe and Asia. He has served as Head Human Resources Europe North since 2022. Hugo Martinho holds a master's degree in law from the University of Coimbra, Portugal.