Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Delivering on commitments
19-Jul-2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Service and Modernization markets robust; persisting challenges in New Installation markets
Growth in order intake and revenue in local currencies
EBIT margin 11.0%, EBIT adjusted margin 11.4%; six consecutive quarters of margin improvement
Solid improvement in cash flow from operating activities: up 30%
Successful product introductions: new standardized modular platform gaining traction; new US mid-rise product launched
2024 guidance confirmed
In the first six months of 2024, order intake and revenue reached CHF 5 768 million and
CHF 5 593 million, equivalent to a growth in local currencies of 1.0% and 1.4%, respectively. Operating profit increased to CHF 618 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.0%. The EBIT adjusted margin reached 11.4%. Net profit rose to CHF 494 million, corresponding to a net profit margin of 8.8%. Cash flow from operating activities increased by 30% to CHF 676 million.
About Schindler
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler’s mobility solutions move more than 2 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 70,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 through a 90% absolute reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions in scope 1, 2 and 3 from a 2020 baseline as its long-term science-based emission reduction target, while working to neutralize its residual emissions.
Katherine Lee | Head of External Communications
Phone +41 414 45 36 11 | Mobile +41 79 712 94 99 katherine.lee@schindler.com
Lars Brorson | Head of Investor Relations
Phone +41 414 45 40 36 | Mobile +41 79 543 38 74 lars.brorson@schindler.com
