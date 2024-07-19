Delivering on commitments

Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Service and Modernization markets robust; persisting challenges in New Installation markets

Growth in order intake and revenue in local currencies

EBIT margin 11.0%, EBIT adjusted margin 11.4%; six consecutive quarters of margin improvement

Solid improvement in cash flow from operating activities: up 30%

Successful product introductions: new standardized modular platform gaining traction; new US mid-rise product launched

2024 guidance confirmed In the first six months of 2024, order intake and revenue reached CHF 5 768 million and

CHF 5 593 million, equivalent to a growth in local currencies of 1.0% and 1.4%, respectively. Operating profit increased to CHF 618 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.0%. The EBIT adjusted margin reached 11.4%. Net profit rose to CHF 494 million, corresponding to a net profit margin of 8.8%. Cash flow from operating activities increased by 30% to CHF 676 million. About Schindler

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler’s mobility solutions move more than 2 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 70,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 through a 90% absolute reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions in scope 1, 2 and 3 from a 2020 baseline as its long-term science-based emission reduction target, while working to neutralize its residual emissions. More information

