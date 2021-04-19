EQS-Adhoc : Schindler with new date for Q1 2021 results publication

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Schindler with new date for Q1 2021 results publication 19-Apr-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Schindler today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2021 results on April 30, 2021, due to changes in the corporate calendar. About Schindler: Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 65,000 employees in more than 100 countries. More information: Nicole Wesch, Head Global Communications Tel. +41 41 445 50 90, nicole.wesch@schindler.com Marco Knuchel, Head Investor Relations Tel. +41 41 445 30 61, marco.knuchel@schindler.com Schindler Management Ltd. Zugerstrasse 13 6030 Ebikon Switzerland Tel. +41 41 445 30 60 Fax +41 41 444 39 09 corporate.communications@schindler.com www.schindler.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Schindler Holding AG Zugerstrasse 13 6060 Ebikon Switzerland Phone: +41414453060 E-mail: corporate.communications@schindler.com Internet: www.schindler.com ISIN: CH0024638212, CH0024638196 Valor: 002463821 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1186365 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service =------------

