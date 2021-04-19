EQS-Adhoc : Schindler with new date for Q1 2021 results publication

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Schindler with new date for Q1 2021 results publication
Schindler today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2021 results on April 30, 2021, due to
changes in the corporate calendar.
About Schindler:
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related
services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the
company's success are over 65,000 employees in more than 100 countries.
More information:
Nicole Wesch, Head Global Communications
Tel. +41 41 445 50 90, nicole.wesch@schindler.com
Marco Knuchel, Head Investor Relations
Tel. +41 41 445 30 61, marco.knuchel@schindler.com
Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland
Tel. +41 41 445 30 60
Fax +41 41 444 39 09
corporate.communications@schindler.com
www.schindler.com
