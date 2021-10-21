Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/20 11:30:35 am
249.6 CHF   +0.24%
12:55aSCHINDLER : Q3 Net Profit Slips Over Material Cost inflation, Supply Chain Issues
MT
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q3-2021 Press Release
PU
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q3-2021 Presentation
PU
Fast-changing environment

10/21/2021 | 12:32am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Fast-changing environment 21-Oct-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR . Order intake, revenue, and net profit back to 2019 pre-pandemic levels . Operating results affected by global supply chain issues, material and freight cost inflation . 2021 full-year outlook confirmed

Press release (PDF)

About Schindler: Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 65,000 employees in more than 100 countries.

More information:

Nicole Wesch, Head Global Communications Tel. +41 41 445 50 90 nicole.wesch@schindler.com

Marco Knuchel, Head Investor Relations Tel. +41 41 445 30 61 marco.knuchel@schindler.com

Schindler Management Ltd. Zugerstrasse 13 6030 Ebikon Switzerland

Tel. +41 41 445 32 32 Fax +41 41 445 40 40 corporate.communications@schindler.com group.schindler.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Schindler Holding AG 
              Zugerstrasse 13 
              6060 Ebikon 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41414453060 
E-mail:       corporate.communications@schindler.com 
Internet:     www.schindler.com 
ISIN:         CH0024638212, CH0024638196 
Valor:        002463821 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1242373 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1242373 21-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242373&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2021 00:31 ET (04:31 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 11 398 M 12 404 M 12 404 M
Net income 2021 841 M 915 M 915 M
Net cash 2021 2 774 M 3 018 M 3 018 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 27 025 M 29 380 M 29 411 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,13x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 67 234
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schindler Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 249,60 CHF
Average target price 265,77 CHF
Spread / Average Target 6,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Oetterli Chief Executive Officer
Urs Scheidegger Chief Financial Officer
Silvio Napoli Executive Chairman
Karl-Heinz Bauer Chief Technology Officer
Christian Schulz Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG4.70%29 380
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION24.97%36 029
KONE OYJ-10.62%35 852
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-19.28%11 363
INTERROLL HOLDING AG67.53%4 042
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.20.77%3 782