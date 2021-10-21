EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Fast-changing environment 21-Oct-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Order intake, revenue, and net profit back to 2019 pre-pandemic levels . Operating results affected by global supply chain issues, material and freight cost inflation . 2021 full-year outlook confirmed

About Schindler: Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 65,000 employees in more than 100 countries.

