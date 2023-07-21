Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results
Gaining momentum

Interim Report as of June 30, 2023

  • Order intake: recovery in Q2, with growth in all product lines and regions
  • Revenue: strong backlog execution resulting in growth across all regions and product lines
  • Operating profit and cash flow: sustained improvement with uptake in Q2
  • New Installations markets: persisting uncertainty
  • Foreign exchange headwinds intensifying

In the first six months of 2023, revenue rose by 7.1% to CHF 5 722 million, while order intake decreased by 4.6% to CHF 5 938 million. Operating profit reached CHF 602 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 10.5%. Net profit increased to CHF 463 million, and cash flow from operating activities improved by 74% to CHF 521 million.

 

About Schindler 
The Schindler Group was founded in 1874 in Switzerland and is one of the leading global suppliers of elevators, escalators, and associated services. Every day, Schindler moves 1.5 billion people all over the world with its mobility solutions. This success is backed up by around 70,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler has set itself the long-term, scientifically based emissions reduction target of achieving net-zero emissions along the entire value chain by 2040. This is to be achieved through a 90% absolute reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in scopes 1, 2, and 3 – starting from the base year 2020 – while simultaneously working to neutralize residual emissions.

