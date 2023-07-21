Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results
Gaining momentum
21-Jul-2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Interim Report as of June 30, 2023
Order intake: recovery in Q2, with growth in all product lines and regions
Revenue: strong backlog execution resulting in growth across all regions and product lines
Operating profit and cash flow: sustained improvement with uptake in Q2
New Installations markets: persisting uncertainty
Foreign exchange headwinds intensifying
In the first six months of 2023, revenue rose by 7.1% to CHF 5 722 million, while order intake decreased by 4.6% to CHF 5 938 million. Operating profit reached CHF 602 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 10.5%. Net profit increased to CHF 463 million, and cash flow from operating activities improved by 74% to CHF 521 million.
About Schindler
The Schindler Group was founded in 1874 in Switzerland and is one of the leading global suppliers of elevators, escalators, and associated services. Every day, Schindler moves 1.5 billion people all over the world with its mobility solutions. This success is backed up by around 70,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler has set itself the long-term, scientifically based emissions reduction target of achieving net-zero emissions along the entire value chain by 2040. This is to be achieved through a 90% absolute reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in scopes 1, 2, and 3 – starting from the base year 2020 – while simultaneously working to neutralize residual emissions.
More information
Katherine Lee | Head of External Communications
Phone +41 414 45 36 11 | Mobile +41 79 712 94 99 katherine.lee@schindler.com
Marco Knuchel | Head Investor Relations
Phone +41 41 445 30 61 marco.knuchel@schindler.com
Schindler Holding AG is a Switzerland-based holding company that specializes in the manufacture of escalators, elevators and moving walks. It operates globally within one main segment: Elevators and Escalators. The Elevators and Escalators segment provides a range of elevators for different applications, including freight and special elevators, high-rise elevators, residential elevators and commercial elevators. It also offers commercial and public transport escalators, as well as inclined and horizontal moving walks. It's affiliated company, ALSO Holding AG, which provided information and communications technology and consumer electronics in the wholesale and logistics sectors, was disposed during 2011 and merged with Actebis GmbH, forming ALSO-Actebis Holding AG. In June 2014, closed the real estate development project Mall of Switzerland (formerly EbiSquare) together with Halter AG and sold its stake in EbiSquare AG to Halter AG