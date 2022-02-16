Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Growth and margin pressure
16-Feb-2022 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Order intake and revenue back to 2019 pre-pandemic levels
Operating results affected by price pressure, supply chain issues, material and freight cost inflation
Solid cash flow from operating activities
Top Speed 23 program in execution phase
New leadership set-up in place to accelerate execution of strategic priorities
A mix of challenges, including price pressure, supply chain disruptions, electronics shortages, and material and freight cost inflation, impacted Schindler's business in 2021. Order intake increased by 10.4% to CHF 12 166 million and revenue increased by 5.6% to CHF 11 236 million, operating profit reached CHF 1 166 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 10.4% (EBIT adjusted 11.1%). Net profit amounted to CHF 881 million, and cash flow from operating activities reached
CHF 1 314 million.
