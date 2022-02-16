Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/15 11:31:05 am
225.6 CHF   +1.90%
Growth and margin pressure

02/16/2022 | 12:34am EST
Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Growth and margin pressure

16-Feb-2022 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

  • Order intake and revenue back to 2019 pre-pandemic levels
  • Operating results affected by price pressure, supply chain issues, material and freight cost inflation
  • Solid cash flow from operating activities
  • Top Speed 23 program in execution phase
  • New leadership set-up in place to accelerate execution of strategic priorities

A mix of challenges, including price pressure, supply chain disruptions, electronics shortages, and material and freight cost inflation, impacted Schindler's business in 2021. Order intake increased by 10.4% to CHF 12 166 million and revenue increased by 5.6% to CHF 11 236 million, operating profit reached CHF 1 166 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 10.4% (EBIT adjusted 11.1%). Net profit amounted to CHF 881 million, and cash flow from operating activities reached
CHF 1 314 million.

Press release (PDF)

 

About Schindler: 
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 69 000 employees in more than 100 countries.  

More information:
Nicole Wesch, Head Global Communications
Tel. +41 41 445 50 90
nicole.wesch@schindler.com

Investor Relations
Marco Knuchel, Head Investor Relations
Tel. +41 41 445 30 61
marco.knuchel@schindler.com

Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland 

Tel. +41 41 445 32 32
Fax +41 41 445 40 40
corporate.communications@schindler.com
group.schindler.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Schindler Holding AG
Zugerstrasse 13
6060 Ebikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41414453060
E-mail: corporate.communications@schindler.com
Internet: www.schindler.com
ISIN: CH0024638212, CH0024638196
Valor: 002463821
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1280973

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1280973  16-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280973&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11 250 M 12 144 M 12 144 M
Net income 2021 823 M 888 M 888 M
Net cash 2021 2 820 M 3 044 M 3 044 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 24 286 M 26 215 M 26 215 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 68 252
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schindler Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 225,60 CHF
Average target price 255,73 CHF
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Silvio Napoli Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Urs Scheidegger Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Bauer Chief Technology Officer
Matteo Attrovio Chief Information Officer
Paolo Compagna Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-9.41%26 215
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-8.41%33 891
KONE OYJ-13.10%32 085
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-8.62%9 362
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.-0.84%3 745
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-12.67%3 195