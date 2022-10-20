Advanced search
    SCHN   CH0024638212

SCHINDLER HOLDING AG

(SCHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2022-10-19 am EDT
156.00 CHF   -2.38%
Initial recovery in revenue and profitability, order intake under pressure

10/20/2022 | 12:33am EDT
Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
Initial recovery in revenue and profitability, order intake under pressure

20-Oct-2022 / 06:31 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

  • Measures implemented starting to pay off
  • Revenue rebound in third quarter  
  • Profitability starting to recover
  • Order intake under pressure 
  • Complex mix of challenges continues to be addressed
  • Outlook confirmed

In the third quarter of 2022, revenue increased by 5.6% to CHF 2 965 million. EBIT improved throughout the quarter and reached CHF 252 million. Order intake continued to be under pressure due to the declining Chinese market combined with the focus on margins to offset inflation.
In the first nine months of 2022, order intake decreased by 0.8% to CHF 8 967 million and revenue increased by 0.3% to CHF 8 310 million, while operating profit dropped to CHF 655 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.9% (EBIT adjusted 8.9%). Net profit amounted to CHF 481 million, and cash flow from operating activities reached CHF 376 million. 

Press release (PDF)

 

About Schindler: 
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 69 000 employees in more than 100 countries.  

More information:
Nicole Wesch, Head Global Commmunications & Marketing
Tel. +41 41 445 50 90
nicole.wesch@schindler.com

Investor Relations
Marco Knuchel, Head Investor Relations
Tel. +41 41 445 30 61
marco.knuchel@schindler.com

Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland 

Tel. +41 41 445 32 32
Fax +41 41 445 40 40
corporate.communications@schindler.com
group.schindler.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Schindler Holding AG
Zugerstrasse 13
6060 Ebikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41414453060
E-mail: corporate.communications@schindler.com
Internet: www.schindler.com
ISIN: CH0024638212, CH0024638196
Valor: 002463821
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1467569

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1467569  20-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1467569&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
12:40aSchindler : Q3-2022 Press Release
PU
12:40aAd Hoc : Key figures as of September 30, 2022
PU
12:40aSchindler : Q3-2022 Presentation
PU
12:33aInitial recovery in revenue and profitability, order intake under pressure
EQ
10/19Kepler Cheuvreux Lowers Price Target on Schindler, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
10/19APG|SGA Partners With Schindler To Install Advertising Screens Across Hotel Elevators I..
MT
10/14HSBC Upgrades Recommendation on Schindler to Hold, Maintains Price Target
MT
10/13AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Schindler, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
10/12BNP Paribas Lowers Price Target on Schindler, Maintains Outperform Recommendation
MT
09/16AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Schindler, Upgrades Recommendation to B..
MT
Financials
Sales 2022 11 172 M 11 132 M 11 132 M
Net income 2022 591 M 589 M 589 M
Net cash 2022 2 796 M 2 785 M 2 785 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 16 978 M 16 916 M 16 916 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 69 429
Free-Float 56,6%
Technical analysis trends SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 156,00 CHF
Average target price 188,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Silvio Napoli Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Urs Scheidegger Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Bauer Chief Technology Officer
Matteo Attrovio Chief Information Officer
Paolo Compagna Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-34.62%16 916
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-23.38%28 034
KONE OYJ-35.56%20 678
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-26.81%5 810
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-51.67%1 630
FUJITEC CO., LTD.18.85%1 581