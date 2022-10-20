Initial recovery in revenue and profitability, order intake under pressure
Initial recovery in revenue and profitability, order intake under pressure
20-Oct-2022 / 06:31 CET/CEST
Measures implemented starting to pay off
Revenue rebound in third quarter
Profitability starting to recover
Order intake under pressure
Complex mix of challenges continues to be addressed
Outlook confirmed
In the third quarter of 2022, revenue increased by 5.6% to CHF 2 965 million. EBIT improved throughout the quarter and reached CHF 252 million. Order intake continued to be under pressure due to the declining Chinese market combined with the focus on margins to offset inflation.
In the first nine months of 2022, order intake decreased by 0.8% to CHF 8 967 million and revenue increased by 0.3% to CHF 8 310 million, while operating profit dropped to CHF 655 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.9% (EBIT adjusted 8.9%). Net profit amounted to CHF 481 million, and cash flow from operating activities reached CHF 376 million.
