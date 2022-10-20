Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

Initial recovery in revenue and profitability, order intake under pressure



20-Oct-2022 / 06:31 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Measures implemented starting to pay off

Revenue rebound in third quarter

Profitability starting to recover

Order intake under pressure

Complex mix of challenges continues to be addressed

Outlook confirmed In the third quarter of 2022, revenue increased by 5.6% to CHF 2 965 million. EBIT improved throughout the quarter and reached CHF 252 million. Order intake continued to be under pressure due to the declining Chinese market combined with the focus on margins to offset inflation.

In the first nine months of 2022, order intake decreased by 0.8% to CHF 8 967 million and revenue increased by 0.3% to CHF 8 310 million, while operating profit dropped to CHF 655 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.9% (EBIT adjusted 8.9%). Net profit amounted to CHF 481 million, and cash flow from operating activities reached CHF 376 million. Press release (PDF) About Schindler:

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 69 000 employees in more than 100 countries. More information:

