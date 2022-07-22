Schindler : 2-2022 Press Release

Schindler Management Ltd.

Corporate Communications

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Interim Report as of June 30, 2022

Press release

July 22, 2022

Intensifying challenges

Order intake and revenue growth affected by China market contraction and COVID-related lockdowns

COVID-related lockdowns Profit development burdened by cost inflation, semiconductor shortage, supply chain issues, and restructuring costs, exacerbated by lockdowns in China

Sharpened focus on increasing prices to offset inflation, streamlining product offering, anddriving efficiency

Order backlog reaching the 10-billion milestone

10-billion milestone Further changes to the Group Executive Committee

2040 net-zero emission targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

In the first six months of 2022, Schindler's business continued to be under pressure, ­ particularly due to the slowdown of the Chinese economy, COVID-related lockdowns, ­persistent ­supply chain ­disruptions, and steep inflation. Order intake rose by 3.0% to CHF 6 227 million

and revenue­ decreased by 2.4% to CHF 5 345 million, while operating profit dropped to CHF 403 ­million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.5% (EBIT adjusted 8.7%). Net profit amounted to CHF 296 ­million, and cash flow from operating activities reached CHF 299 million.

"We continue to face a unique mix of challenges, unprecedented in their magnitude and complexity. The supply chain issues combined with the aggravated situation in China and sharply rising inflation have been weighing on our results in the first six months of the year," said Silvio Napoli, Schindler's Chairman and CEO. "The performance and profitability enhancing measures we have been accelerating since February are starting to yield benefits. Their full impact, however, will take time to flow through the execution of our growing order backlog."

Order intake and order backlog

Order intake rose by 3.0% to CHF 6 227 million in the first half of 2022 (previous year: CHF 6 043 million), corresponding to an increase of 4.0% in local currencies. The Americas and EMEA regions recorded positive growth, while Asia-Pacific suffered from the significant contraction of the Chinese new installations market.

As a result, New Installations overall recorded a decline, which was offset by growth in Maintenance and by an uptake in Modernization and Repairs orders.

In the second quarter of 2022, the growth momentum receded, with order intake reaching CHF 3 063 million (second quarter of 2021: CHF 3 106 million), corresponding to a decline of 1.4%, or 0.6% in local currencies.