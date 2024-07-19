Facts and fgures.
Key fgures as of June 30, 2024
1st half: January to June
Δ % local
In CHF million
2024
2023
Δ %
currencies
Order intake
5 768
5 938
-2.9
1.0
Revenue
5 593
5 722
-2.3
1.4
Operating proft (EBIT)
618
602
2.7
6.5
in %
11.0
10.5
Operating proft (EBIT), adjusted
637
1
606
2
5.1
8.9
in %
11.4
10.6
Financing and investing activities
16
-6
Proft before taxes
634
596
6.4
Income taxes
140
133
Net proft
494
463
6.7
Earnings per share and participation certifcate in CHF
4.32
3.99
8.3
Cash fow from operating activities
676
521
29.8
Investments in property, plant, and equipment
48
42
14.3
30.06.2024
31.12.2023
Order backlog
9 109
8 655
5.2
1.5
Number of employees
70 406
70 406
0.0
- Adjusted for restructuring costs (CHF 7 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 12 million)
- Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 19 million), restructuring costs (CHF 7 million), real estate gain (CHF -32 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 10 million)
2nd quarter: April to June
Δ % local
In CHF million
2024
2023
Δ %
currencies
Order intake
2 977
3 049
-2.4
-0.4
Revenue
2 920
2 926
-0.2
1.7
Operating proft (EBIT)
326
320
1.9
3.8
in %
11.2
10.9
Operating proft (EBIT), adjusted
339
1
334
2
1.5
3.3
in %
11.6
11.4
Financing and investing activities
12
2
Proft before taxes
338
322
5.0
Income taxes
76
71
Net proft
262
251
4.4
Earnings per share and participation certifcate in CHF
2.27
2.15
5.6
Cash fow from operating activities
169
240
-29.6
Investments in property, plant, and equipment
27
23
17.4
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
Order backlog
9 109
9 491
-4.0
-2.6
Number of employees
70 406
69 737
1.0
- Adjusted for restructuring costs (CHF 7 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 6 million)
- Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 10 million), restructuring costs (CHF 5 million), real estate gain (CHF -6 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 5 million)
Delivering on commitments
In the frst six months of 2024, order intake and revenue reached CHF 5 768 million and CHF 5 593 million, equivalent to a growth in local currencies of 1.0% and 1.4%, respec- tively. Operating proft increased to CHF 618 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.0%. The EBIT adjusted margin reached 11.4%. Net proft rose to CHF 494 million, corresponding to a net proft margin of 8.8%. Cash fow from operating activities increased by 30% to CHF 676 million.
"With continuous margin improvements over six consecutive quarters, we've delivered on our commitment to drive proftability," said Silvio Napoli, Schindler Chairman and CEO. "Enhancing our competitiveness is more essential than ever in the current market environment. Accelerating organizational efciency combined with innovative new products and digital services for our customers will make the difference."
Order intake and order backlog
In the frst half of 2024, order intake reached CHF 5 768 million (previous year: CHF 5 938 million), corresponding to a year-on-year reduction of 2.9% and a growth of 1.0% in local currencies. Foreign exchange headwinds had an impact of CHF -228 million. New Installations declined, notably in China, whilst Modernization and Service both continued to grow.
In the second quarter of 2024, order intake reached CHF 2 977 million (previous year: CHF 3 049 million, corresponding to a year-on-year reduction of 2.4% and 0.4% in local currencies.
As of June 30, 2024, order backlog was CHF 9 109 million (previous year: CHF 9 491 million), corresponding to a year-on-year decline of 4.0% and 2.6% in local currencies.
New standardized modular platform gaining traction; new US mid-rise product launched During the frst six months of the year, the new standardized modular elevator platform was introduced in selected European markets, where it already accounts for more than 70% of new elevator units ordered.
The new mid-rise product for the US was launched, leveraging the global standardized modular platform, to enhance Schindler's product offering in the local commercial and high-end residential segments.
Revenue
In the frst half of 2024, revenue reached CHF 5 593 million (previous year: CHF 5 722 million), corresponding to a year-on-year reduction of 2.3% and a growth of 1.4% in local currencies. Foreign exchange headwinds had an impact of CHF -210 million.
In local currencies, the decline in New Installations revenue was more than offset by growth in Modernization and Service. Regionally, revenue grew in local currencies in EMEA, the Americas, and in Asia-Pacifc, partly offset by a decline in China.
In the second quarter of 2024, revenue reached CHF 2 920 million (previous year: CHF 2 926 million), corresponding to a year-on-year reduction of 0.2% and growth of 1.7% in local currencies.
Operating proft (EBIT)
In the frst half of 2024, operating proft reached CHF 618 million (previous year: CHF 602 million),
corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.0% (previous year: 10.5% including a CHF 32 million real estate
gain). The EBIT adjusted margin reached 11.4% (previous year: 10.6%), driven primarily by operational efciencies, pricing effects, and mix change.
In the second quarter of 2024, operating proft amounted to CHF 326 million (previous year: CHF 320 mil-
lion). The EBIT margin was 11.2% (previous year: 10.9%). The adjusted EBIT margin reached 11.6%
(previous year: 11.4%).
Net proft
Net proft increased to CHF 494 million, against the previous year's result of CHF 463 million. The net proft margin amounted to 8.8%.
Cash fow from operating activities
In the frst half of 2024, cash fow from operating activities reached CHF 676 million (previous year:
CHF 521 million), corresponding to an increase of 30%, mainly driven by improved proftability and lower net working capital.
2024 guidance confrmed
For 2024, barring unexpected events, Schindler expects low single-digit revenue growth in local currencies and an EBIT reported margin of 11%, including restructuring costs of up to CHF 80 million, consistent with the previously communicated objective to drive organizational efciency.
Consolidated interim fnancial statements
Consolidated income statement
2024
2023
In CHF million
01.01.-30.06.
%
01.01.-30.06.
%
Revenue
5 593
100.0
5 722
100.0
Cost of materials
1 463
26.2
1 691
29.6
Personnel expenses
2 216
39.6
2 156
37.7
Other operating expenses
1 130
20.2
1 105
19.3
Depreciation, amortization, and impairment
166
3.0
168
2.9
Total operating expenses
4 975
89.0
5 120
89.5
Operating proft
618
11.0
602
10.5
Financial result
19
0.4
-8
-0.1
Result from associates
-3
-0.1
2
0.0
Proft before taxes
634
11.3
596
10.4
Income taxes
140
2.5
133
2.3
Net proft
494
8.8
463
8.1
Net proft attributable to
Shareholders of Schindler Holding Ltd.
465
429
Non-controlling interests
29
34
Earnings per share in CHF
Basic
4.32
3.99
Diluted
4.32
3.99
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
2024
2023
In CHF million
01.01.-30.06.
01.01.-30.06.
Net proft
494
463
Other comprehensive income - may be reclassifed to the income statement in future
Exchange differences
84
-66
Cash fow hedges
3
-1
Debt instruments at fair value through OCI
-
-
Income taxes
-2
-
Total - may be reclassifed to the income statement in future
85
-67
Other comprehensive income - not to be reclassifed to the income statement in future
Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI)
4
42
Remeasurements of employee benefts
-6
-7
Income taxes
-
-2
Total - not to be reclassifed to the income statement in future
-2
33
Total other comprehensive income (OCI)
83
-34
Comprehensive income
577
429
Comprehensive income attributable to
Shareholders of Schindler Holding Ltd.
545
398
Non-controlling interests
32
31
Consolidated balance sheet
In CHF million
30.06.2024
%
31.12.2023 1
%
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2 343
20.0
2 336
20.7
Financial assets
1 235
10.6
1 255
11.1
Accounts receivable
2 064
17.7
1 976
17.5
Income tax receivable
97
0.8
67
0.6
Contract assets
1 023
8.8
841
7.4
Inventories
1 216
10.4
1 251
11.1
Prepaid expenses
160
1.4
98
0.8
Total current assets
8 138
69.7
7 824
69.2
Non-current assets
Property, plant, and equipment
875
7.5
867
7.7
Right-of-use assets
486
4.2
460
4.1
Intangible assets
1 441
12.3
1 395
12.3
Associates
22
0.2
22
0.1
Financial assets
402
3.4
427
3.8
Deferred taxes
297
2.5
291
2.6
Employee benefts
22
0.2
22
0.2
Total non-current assets
3 545
30.3
3 484
30.8
Total assets
11 683
100.0
11 308
100.0
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
1 278
10.9
1 248
11.0
Financial debts
225
1.9
223
2.0
Lease liabilities
131
1.1
122
1.1
Income tax payable
161
1.4
155
1.4
Contract liabilities
2 865
24.5
2 548
22.5
Accrued expenses
1 058
9.1
1 076
9.5
Provisions
216
1.9
222
2.0
Total current liabilities
5 934
50.8
5 594
49.5
Non-current liabilities
Financial debts
49
0.4
48
0.4
Lease liabilities
341
2.9
326
2.9
Provisions
273
2.4
262
2.3
Deferred taxes
152
1.3
141
1.3
Employee benefts
237
2.0
229
2.0
Total non-current liabilities
1 052
9.0
1 006
8.9
Total liabilities
6 986
59.8
6 600
58.4
Equity
Shareholders of Schindler Holding Ltd.
4 598
39.4
4 604
40.7
Non-controlling interests
99
0.8
104
0.9
Total equity
4 697
40.2
4 708
41.6
Total liabilities and equity
11 683
100.0
11 308
100.0
1 See note 1.2 for information on the change in presentation
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
Share and
Non-
participation
Share
Treasury
Exchange
Other
Retained
controlling
Total
In CHF million
capital
premium
shares
differences
reserves
earnings
Total
interests
Group
January 1, 2024
11
311
-39
-1 280
-7
5 608
4 604
104
4 708
Net proft
465
465
29
494
Other comprehensive income (OCI)
80
2
-2
80
3
83
Comprehensive income
80
2
463
545
32
577
Dividends
-538
-538
-35
-573
Change in treasury shares
-7
-16
-23
-
-23
Share-based payments
11
11
-
11
Change in non-controlling interests
-1
-1
-2
-3
June 30, 2024
11
311
-46
-1 200
-5
5 527
4 598
99
4 697
January 1, 2023
11
311
-54
-1 117
-3
5 183
4 331
114
4 445
Net proft
429
429
34
463
Other comprehensive income (OCI)
-63
-1
33
-31
-3
-34
Comprehensive income
-63
-1
462
398
31
429
Dividends
-430
-430
-47
-477
Change in treasury shares
19
-19
-
-
-
Share-based payments
9
9
-
9
June 30, 2023
11
311
-35
-1 180
-4
5 205
4 308
98
4 406
Consolidated cash fow statement
2024
2023
In CHF million
01.01.-30.06.
01.01.-30.06.1
Operating proft
618
602
Depreciation, amortization, and impairment
166
168
Other non-cash items
101
66
Other cash items
-109
-116
Dividends received
17
7
Interest received
35
21
Interest paid
-15
-11
Other fnancial result
-4
-19
Income taxes paid, net
-156
-117
Change in net working capital
23
-80
Cash fow from operating activities
676
521
Additions
Property, plant, and equipment
-48
-42
Intangible assets
-1
-3
Current and non-current fnancial assets
-1 019
-727
Disposals
Property, plant, and equipment
7
39
Current and non-current fnancial assets
1 079
1 331
Business combinations
-40
-34
Cash fow from investing activities
-22
564
Proceeds from increase in current and non-current fnancial debts
15
3
Repayments of current and non-current fnancial debts
-5
-402
Lease payments
-78
-72
Change in non-controlling interests
-3
-
Change in treasury shares
-23
-
Dividends paid to the shareholders of Schindler Holding Ltd.
-538
-430
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
-30
-43
Cash fow from fnancing activities
-662
-944
Exchange differences
15
-37
Change in cash and cash equivalents
7
104
Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1
2 336
2 153
Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30
2 343
2 257
1 See note 1.2 for information on the change in presentation
Notes to the consolidated interim fnancial statements
These are the consolidated interim fnancial statements as of June 30, 2024, of the Schindler Group ("Schindler" or "the Group"), which comprises Schindler Holding Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Schindler is one of the world's leading suppliers of elevators, escalators, and moving walks and offers mobility solutions across the entire life cycle of a unit - from planning and installation to maintenance and modernization. Schindler operates in more than 100 countries around the globe. The registered shares and participation certifcates of Schindler Holding Ltd. are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
The consolidated interim fnancial statements were approved for publication by the Board of Directors of Schindler Holding Ltd. on July 18, 2024. The consolidated interim fnancial statements are not audited.
1 General information
1.1 Basis of preparation
The consolidated interim fnancial statements as of June 30, 2024, are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS Accounting Standards), as issued by the IASB, and have been prepared in condensed form in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. The same accounting principles have been applied as for the consolidated fnancial statements 2023 and should therefore be read in conjunction with the consolidated fnancial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Amendments to IFRS, effective as of January 1, 2024, did not have a material impact on the consolidated interim fnancial statements. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretations, or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.
The consolidated interim fnancial statements contain certain assumptions and estimates that infuence the fgures presented in this report. They are based on analyses and judgments that are continuously reviewed and adjusted if necessary. The actual results may differ from these assumptions and estimates. All signifcant assumptions and estimates remain unchanged compared to the consolidated fnancial statements as of December 31, 2023.
1.2 Change in presentation
The fair value of derivatives is no longer presented in the line item prepaid expenses or accrued expenses in the consolidated balance sheet. With effect from January 1, 2024, the fair value of derivatives is presented in the line item current fnancial assets or current fnancial debts, respectively. This change was made to improve the presentation of the consolidated balance sheet and did not have any material impact on the consolidated statement of comprehensive income or the consolidated cash fow statement.
