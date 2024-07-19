Facts and fgures. Interim Report as of June 30, 2024 Key fgures as of June 30, 2024 Delivering on commitments Consolidated interim fnancial statements Notes to the consolidated interim fnancial statements Other information

2 Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2024 Key fgures as of June 30, 2024 1st half: January to June Δ % local In CHF million 2024 2023 Δ % currencies Order intake 5 768 5 938 -2.9 1.0 Revenue 5 593 5 722 -2.3 1.4 Operating proft (EBIT) 618 602 2.7 6.5 in % 11.0 10.5 Operating proft (EBIT), adjusted 637 1 606 2 5.1 8.9 in % 11.4 10.6 Financing and investing activities 16 -6 Proft before taxes 634 596 6.4 Income taxes 140 133 Net proft 494 463 6.7 Earnings per share and participation certifcate in CHF 4.32 3.99 8.3 Cash fow from operating activities 676 521 29.8 Investments in property, plant, and equipment 48 42 14.3 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 Order backlog 9 109 8 655 5.2 1.5 Number of employees 70 406 70 406 0.0 Adjusted for restructuring costs (CHF 7 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 12 million) Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 19 million), restructuring costs (CHF 7 million), real estate gain (CHF -32 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 10 million)

Schindler Interim Report Key figures 3 as of June 30, 2024 as of June 30, 2024 2nd quarter: April to June Δ % local In CHF million 2024 2023 Δ % currencies Order intake 2 977 3 049 -2.4 -0.4 Revenue 2 920 2 926 -0.2 1.7 Operating proft (EBIT) 326 320 1.9 3.8 in % 11.2 10.9 Operating proft (EBIT), adjusted 339 1 334 2 1.5 3.3 in % 11.6 11.4 Financing and investing activities 12 2 Proft before taxes 338 322 5.0 Income taxes 76 71 Net proft 262 251 4.4 Earnings per share and participation certifcate in CHF 2.27 2.15 5.6 Cash fow from operating activities 169 240 -29.6 Investments in property, plant, and equipment 27 23 17.4 30.06.2024 30.06.2023 Order backlog 9 109 9 491 -4.0 -2.6 Number of employees 70 406 69 737 1.0 Adjusted for restructuring costs (CHF 7 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 6 million) Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 10 million), restructuring costs (CHF 5 million), real estate gain (CHF -6 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 5 million)

4 Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2024 Delivering on commitments In the frst six months of 2024, order intake and revenue reached CHF 5 768 million and CHF 5 593 million, equivalent to a growth in local currencies of 1.0% and 1.4%, respec- tively. Operating proft increased to CHF 618 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.0%. The EBIT adjusted margin reached 11.4%. Net proft rose to CHF 494 million, corresponding to a net proft margin of 8.8%. Cash fow from operating activities increased by 30% to CHF 676 million. "With continuous margin improvements over six consecutive quarters, we've delivered on our commitment to drive proftability," said Silvio Napoli, Schindler Chairman and CEO. "Enhancing our competitiveness is more essential than ever in the current market environment. Accelerating organizational efciency combined with innovative new products and digital services for our customers will make the difference." Order intake and order backlog In the frst half of 2024, order intake reached CHF 5 768 million (previous year: CHF 5 938 million), corresponding to a year-on-year reduction of 2.9% and a growth of 1.0% in local currencies. Foreign exchange headwinds had an impact of CHF -228 million. New Installations declined, notably in China, whilst Modernization and Service both continued to grow. In the second quarter of 2024, order intake reached CHF 2 977 million (previous year: CHF 3 049 million, corresponding to a year-on-year reduction of 2.4% and 0.4% in local currencies. As of June 30, 2024, order backlog was CHF 9 109 million (previous year: CHF 9 491 million), corresponding to a year-on-year decline of 4.0% and 2.6% in local currencies. New standardized modular platform gaining traction; new US mid-rise product launched During the frst six months of the year, the new standardized modular elevator platform was introduced in selected European markets, where it already accounts for more than 70% of new elevator units ordered. The new mid-rise product for the US was launched, leveraging the global standardized modular platform, to enhance Schindler's product offering in the local commercial and high-end residential segments.

Schindler Interim Report 5 as of June 30, 2024 Revenue In the frst half of 2024, revenue reached CHF 5 593 million (previous year: CHF 5 722 million), corresponding to a year-on-year reduction of 2.3% and a growth of 1.4% in local currencies. Foreign exchange headwinds had an impact of CHF -210 million. In local currencies, the decline in New Installations revenue was more than offset by growth in Modernization and Service. Regionally, revenue grew in local currencies in EMEA, the Americas, and in Asia-Pacifc, partly offset by a decline in China. In the second quarter of 2024, revenue reached CHF 2 920 million (previous year: CHF 2 926 million), corresponding to a year-on-year reduction of 0.2% and growth of 1.7% in local currencies. Operating proft (EBIT) In the frst half of 2024, operating proft reached CHF 618 million (previous year: CHF 602 million), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.0% (previous year: 10.5% including a CHF 32 million real estate gain). The EBIT adjusted margin reached 11.4% (previous year: 10.6%), driven primarily by operational efciencies, pricing effects, and mix change. In the second quarter of 2024, operating proft amounted to CHF 326 million (previous year: CHF 320 mil- lion). The EBIT margin was 11.2% (previous year: 10.9%). The adjusted EBIT margin reached 11.6% (previous year: 11.4%). Net proft Net proft increased to CHF 494 million, against the previous year's result of CHF 463 million. The net proft margin amounted to 8.8%. Cash fow from operating activities In the frst half of 2024, cash fow from operating activities reached CHF 676 million (previous year: CHF 521 million), corresponding to an increase of 30%, mainly driven by improved proftability and lower net working capital. 2024 guidance confrmed For 2024, barring unexpected events, Schindler expects low single-digit revenue growth in local currencies and an EBIT reported margin of 11%, including restructuring costs of up to CHF 80 million, consistent with the previously communicated objective to drive organizational efciency.

6 Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2024 Consolidated interim fnancial statements Consolidated income statement 2024 2023 In CHF million 01.01.-30.06. % 01.01.-30.06. % Revenue 5 593 100.0 5 722 100.0 Cost of materials 1 463 26.2 1 691 29.6 Personnel expenses 2 216 39.6 2 156 37.7 Other operating expenses 1 130 20.2 1 105 19.3 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment 166 3.0 168 2.9 Total operating expenses 4 975 89.0 5 120 89.5 Operating proft 618 11.0 602 10.5 Financial result 19 0.4 -8 -0.1 Result from associates -3 -0.1 2 0.0 Proft before taxes 634 11.3 596 10.4 Income taxes 140 2.5 133 2.3 Net proft 494 8.8 463 8.1 Net proft attributable to Shareholders of Schindler Holding Ltd. 465 429 Non-controlling interests 29 34 Earnings per share in CHF Basic 4.32 3.99 Diluted 4.32 3.99 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 2024 2023 In CHF million 01.01.-30.06. 01.01.-30.06. Net proft 494 463 Other comprehensive income - may be reclassifed to the income statement in future Exchange differences 84 -66 Cash fow hedges 3 -1 Debt instruments at fair value through OCI - - Income taxes -2 - Total - may be reclassifed to the income statement in future 85 -67 Other comprehensive income - not to be reclassifed to the income statement in future Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) 4 42 Remeasurements of employee benefts -6 -7 Income taxes - -2 Total - not to be reclassifed to the income statement in future -2 33 Total other comprehensive income (OCI) 83 -34 Comprehensive income 577 429 Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders of Schindler Holding Ltd. 545 398 Non-controlling interests 32 31

Schindler Interim Report Consolidated interim 7 as of June 30, 2024 financial statements Consolidated balance sheet In CHF million 30.06.2024 % 31.12.2023 1 % Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 343 20.0 2 336 20.7 Financial assets 1 235 10.6 1 255 11.1 Accounts receivable 2 064 17.7 1 976 17.5 Income tax receivable 97 0.8 67 0.6 Contract assets 1 023 8.8 841 7.4 Inventories 1 216 10.4 1 251 11.1 Prepaid expenses 160 1.4 98 0.8 Total current assets 8 138 69.7 7 824 69.2 Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 875 7.5 867 7.7 Right-of-use assets 486 4.2 460 4.1 Intangible assets 1 441 12.3 1 395 12.3 Associates 22 0.2 22 0.1 Financial assets 402 3.4 427 3.8 Deferred taxes 297 2.5 291 2.6 Employee benefts 22 0.2 22 0.2 Total non-current assets 3 545 30.3 3 484 30.8 Total assets 11 683 100.0 11 308 100.0 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable 1 278 10.9 1 248 11.0 Financial debts 225 1.9 223 2.0 Lease liabilities 131 1.1 122 1.1 Income tax payable 161 1.4 155 1.4 Contract liabilities 2 865 24.5 2 548 22.5 Accrued expenses 1 058 9.1 1 076 9.5 Provisions 216 1.9 222 2.0 Total current liabilities 5 934 50.8 5 594 49.5 Non-current liabilities Financial debts 49 0.4 48 0.4 Lease liabilities 341 2.9 326 2.9 Provisions 273 2.4 262 2.3 Deferred taxes 152 1.3 141 1.3 Employee benefts 237 2.0 229 2.0 Total non-current liabilities 1 052 9.0 1 006 8.9 Total liabilities 6 986 59.8 6 600 58.4 Equity Shareholders of Schindler Holding Ltd. 4 598 39.4 4 604 40.7 Non-controlling interests 99 0.8 104 0.9 Total equity 4 697 40.2 4 708 41.6 Total liabilities and equity 11 683 100.0 11 308 100.0 1 See note 1.2 for information on the change in presentation

8 Schindler Interim Report Consolidated interim as of June 30, 2024 financial statements Consolidated statement of changes in equity Share and Non- participation Share Treasury Exchange Other Retained controlling Total In CHF million capital premium shares differences reserves earnings Total interests Group January 1, 2024 11 311 -39 -1 280 -7 5 608 4 604 104 4 708 Net proft 465 465 29 494 Other comprehensive income (OCI) 80 2 -2 80 3 83 Comprehensive income 80 2 463 545 32 577 Dividends -538 -538 -35 -573 Change in treasury shares -7 -16 -23 - -23 Share-based payments 11 11 - 11 Change in non-controlling interests -1 -1 -2 -3 June 30, 2024 11 311 -46 -1 200 -5 5 527 4 598 99 4 697 January 1, 2023 11 311 -54 -1 117 -3 5 183 4 331 114 4 445 Net proft 429 429 34 463 Other comprehensive income (OCI) -63 -1 33 -31 -3 -34 Comprehensive income -63 -1 462 398 31 429 Dividends -430 -430 -47 -477 Change in treasury shares 19 -19 - - - Share-based payments 9 9 - 9 June 30, 2023 11 311 -35 -1 180 -4 5 205 4 308 98 4 406

Schindler Interim Report Consolidated interim 9 as of June 30, 2024 financial statements Consolidated cash fow statement 2024 2023 In CHF million 01.01.-30.06. 01.01.-30.06.1 Operating proft 618 602 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment 166 168 Other non-cash items 101 66 Other cash items -109 -116 Dividends received 17 7 Interest received 35 21 Interest paid -15 -11 Other fnancial result -4 -19 Income taxes paid, net -156 -117 Change in net working capital 23 -80 Cash fow from operating activities 676 521 Additions Property, plant, and equipment -48 -42 Intangible assets -1 -3 Current and non-current fnancial assets -1 019 -727 Disposals Property, plant, and equipment 7 39 Current and non-current fnancial assets 1 079 1 331 Business combinations -40 -34 Cash fow from investing activities -22 564 Proceeds from increase in current and non-current fnancial debts 15 3 Repayments of current and non-current fnancial debts -5 -402 Lease payments -78 -72 Change in non-controlling interests -3 - Change in treasury shares -23 - Dividends paid to the shareholders of Schindler Holding Ltd. -538 -430 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests -30 -43 Cash fow from fnancing activities -662 -944 Exchange differences 15 -37 Change in cash and cash equivalents 7 104 Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1 2 336 2 153 Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30 2 343 2 257 1 See note 1.2 for information on the change in presentation