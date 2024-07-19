Facts and fgures.

Interim Report as of June 30, 2024

  1. Key fgures as of June 30, 2024
  1. Delivering on commitments
  1. Consolidated interim fnancial statements
  1. Notes to the consolidated interim fnancial statements
  1. Other information

2 Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2024

Key fgures as of June 30, 2024

1st half: January to June

Δ % local

In CHF million

2024

2023

Δ %

currencies

Order intake

5 768

5 938

-2.9

1.0

Revenue

5 593

5 722

-2.3

1.4

Operating proft (EBIT)

618

602

2.7

6.5

in %

11.0

10.5

Operating proft (EBIT), adjusted

637

1

606

2

5.1

8.9

in %

11.4

10.6

Financing and investing activities

16

-6

Proft before taxes

634

596

6.4

Income taxes

140

133

Net proft

494

463

6.7

Earnings per share and participation certifcate in CHF

4.32

3.99

8.3

Cash fow from operating activities

676

521

29.8

Investments in property, plant, and equipment

48

42

14.3

30.06.2024

31.12.2023

Order backlog

9 109

8 655

5.2

1.5

Number of employees

70 406

70 406

0.0

  1. Adjusted for restructuring costs (CHF 7 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 12 million)
  2. Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 19 million), restructuring costs (CHF 7 million), real estate gain (CHF -32 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 10 million)

Schindler Interim Report

Key figures

3

as of June 30, 2024

as of June 30, 2024

2nd quarter: April to June

Δ % local

In CHF million

2024

2023

Δ %

currencies

Order intake

2 977

3 049

-2.4

-0.4

Revenue

2 920

2 926

-0.2

1.7

Operating proft (EBIT)

326

320

1.9

3.8

in %

11.2

10.9

Operating proft (EBIT), adjusted

339

1

334

2

1.5

3.3

in %

11.6

11.4

Financing and investing activities

12

2

Proft before taxes

338

322

5.0

Income taxes

76

71

Net proft

262

251

4.4

Earnings per share and participation certifcate in CHF

2.27

2.15

5.6

Cash fow from operating activities

169

240

-29.6

Investments in property, plant, and equipment

27

23

17.4

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

Order backlog

9 109

9 491

-4.0

-2.6

Number of employees

70 406

69 737

1.0

  1. Adjusted for restructuring costs (CHF 7 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 6 million)
  2. Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 10 million), restructuring costs (CHF 5 million), real estate gain (CHF -6 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 5 million)

4 Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2024

Delivering on commitments

In the frst six months of 2024, order intake and revenue reached CHF 5 768 million and CHF 5 593 million, equivalent to a growth in local currencies of 1.0% and 1.4%, respec- tively. Operating proft increased to CHF 618 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.0%. The EBIT adjusted margin reached 11.4%. Net proft rose to CHF 494 million, corresponding to a net proft margin of 8.8%. Cash fow from operating activities increased by 30% to CHF 676 million.

"With continuous margin improvements over six consecutive quarters, we've delivered on our commitment to drive proftability," said Silvio Napoli, Schindler Chairman and CEO. "Enhancing our competitiveness is more essential than ever in the current market environment. Accelerating organizational efciency combined with innovative new products and digital services for our customers will make the difference."

Order intake and order backlog

In the frst half of 2024, order intake reached CHF 5 768 million (previous year: CHF 5 938 million), corresponding to a year-on-year reduction of 2.9% and a growth of 1.0% in local currencies. Foreign exchange headwinds had an impact of CHF -228 million. New Installations declined, notably in China, whilst Modernization and Service both continued to grow.

In the second quarter of 2024, order intake reached CHF 2 977 million (previous year: CHF 3 049 million, corresponding to a year-on-year reduction of 2.4% and 0.4% in local currencies.

As of June 30, 2024, order backlog was CHF 9 109 million (previous year: CHF 9 491 million), corresponding to a year-on-year decline of 4.0% and 2.6% in local currencies.

New standardized modular platform gaining traction; new US mid-rise product launched During the frst six months of the year, the new standardized modular elevator platform was introduced in selected European markets, where it already accounts for more than 70% of new elevator units ordered.

The new mid-rise product for the US was launched, leveraging the global standardized modular platform, to enhance Schindler's product offering in the local commercial and high-end residential segments.

Schindler Interim Report

5

as of June 30, 2024

Revenue

In the frst half of 2024, revenue reached CHF 5 593 million (previous year: CHF 5 722 million), corresponding to a year-on-year reduction of 2.3% and a growth of 1.4% in local currencies. Foreign exchange headwinds had an impact of CHF -210 million.

In local currencies, the decline in New Installations revenue was more than offset by growth in Modernization and Service. Regionally, revenue grew in local currencies in EMEA, the Americas, and in Asia-Pacifc, partly offset by a decline in China.

In the second quarter of 2024, revenue reached CHF 2 920 million (previous year: CHF 2 926 million), corresponding to a year-on-year reduction of 0.2% and growth of 1.7% in local currencies.

Operating proft (EBIT)

In the frst half of 2024, operating proft reached CHF 618 million (previous year: CHF 602 million),

corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.0% (previous year: 10.5% including a CHF 32 million real estate

gain). The EBIT adjusted margin reached 11.4% (previous year: 10.6%), driven primarily by operational efciencies, pricing effects, and mix change.

In the second quarter of 2024, operating proft amounted to CHF 326 million (previous year: CHF 320 mil-

lion). The EBIT margin was 11.2% (previous year: 10.9%). The adjusted EBIT margin reached 11.6%

(previous year: 11.4%).

Net proft

Net proft increased to CHF 494 million, against the previous year's result of CHF 463 million. The net proft margin amounted to 8.8%.

Cash fow from operating activities

In the frst half of 2024, cash fow from operating activities reached CHF 676 million (previous year:

CHF 521 million), corresponding to an increase of 30%, mainly driven by improved proftability and lower net working capital.

2024 guidance confrmed

For 2024, barring unexpected events, Schindler expects low single-digit revenue growth in local currencies and an EBIT reported margin of 11%, including restructuring costs of up to CHF 80 million, consistent with the previously communicated objective to drive organizational efciency.

6 Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2024

Consolidated interim fnancial statements

Consolidated income statement

2024

2023

In CHF million

01.01.-30.06.

%

01.01.-30.06.

%

Revenue

5 593

100.0

5 722

100.0

Cost of materials

1 463

26.2

1 691

29.6

Personnel expenses

2 216

39.6

2 156

37.7

Other operating expenses

1 130

20.2

1 105

19.3

Depreciation, amortization, and impairment

166

3.0

168

2.9

Total operating expenses

4 975

89.0

5 120

89.5

Operating proft

618

11.0

602

10.5

Financial result

19

0.4

-8

-0.1

Result from associates

-3

-0.1

2

0.0

Proft before taxes

634

11.3

596

10.4

Income taxes

140

2.5

133

2.3

Net proft

494

8.8

463

8.1

Net proft attributable to

Shareholders of Schindler Holding Ltd.

465

429

Non-controlling interests

29

34

Earnings per share in CHF

Basic

4.32

3.99

Diluted

4.32

3.99

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

2024

2023

In CHF million

01.01.-30.06.

01.01.-30.06.

Net proft

494

463

Other comprehensive income - may be reclassifed to the income statement in future

Exchange differences

84

-66

Cash fow hedges

3

-1

Debt instruments at fair value through OCI

-

-

Income taxes

-2

-

Total - may be reclassifed to the income statement in future

85

-67

Other comprehensive income - not to be reclassifed to the income statement in future

Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI)

4

42

Remeasurements of employee benefts

-6

-7

Income taxes

-

-2

Total - not to be reclassifed to the income statement in future

-2

33

Total other comprehensive income (OCI)

83

-34

Comprehensive income

577

429

Comprehensive income attributable to

Shareholders of Schindler Holding Ltd.

545

398

Non-controlling interests

32

31

Schindler Interim Report

Consolidated interim

7

as of June 30, 2024

financial statements

Consolidated balance sheet

In CHF million

30.06.2024

%

31.12.2023 1

%

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2 343

20.0

2 336

20.7

Financial assets

1 235

10.6

1 255

11.1

Accounts receivable

2 064

17.7

1 976

17.5

Income tax receivable

97

0.8

67

0.6

Contract assets

1 023

8.8

841

7.4

Inventories

1 216

10.4

1 251

11.1

Prepaid expenses

160

1.4

98

0.8

Total current assets

8 138

69.7

7 824

69.2

Non-current assets

Property, plant, and equipment

875

7.5

867

7.7

Right-of-use assets

486

4.2

460

4.1

Intangible assets

1 441

12.3

1 395

12.3

Associates

22

0.2

22

0.1

Financial assets

402

3.4

427

3.8

Deferred taxes

297

2.5

291

2.6

Employee benefts

22

0.2

22

0.2

Total non-current assets

3 545

30.3

3 484

30.8

Total assets

11 683

100.0

11 308

100.0

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

1 278

10.9

1 248

11.0

Financial debts

225

1.9

223

2.0

Lease liabilities

131

1.1

122

1.1

Income tax payable

161

1.4

155

1.4

Contract liabilities

2 865

24.5

2 548

22.5

Accrued expenses

1 058

9.1

1 076

9.5

Provisions

216

1.9

222

2.0

Total current liabilities

5 934

50.8

5 594

49.5

Non-current liabilities

Financial debts

49

0.4

48

0.4

Lease liabilities

341

2.9

326

2.9

Provisions

273

2.4

262

2.3

Deferred taxes

152

1.3

141

1.3

Employee benefts

237

2.0

229

2.0

Total non-current liabilities

1 052

9.0

1 006

8.9

Total liabilities

6 986

59.8

6 600

58.4

Equity

Shareholders of Schindler Holding Ltd.

4 598

39.4

4 604

40.7

Non-controlling interests

99

0.8

104

0.9

Total equity

4 697

40.2

4 708

41.6

Total liabilities and equity

11 683

100.0

11 308

100.0

1 See note 1.2 for information on the change in presentation

8

Schindler Interim Report

Consolidated interim

as of June 30, 2024

financial statements

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

Share and

Non-

participation

Share

Treasury

Exchange

Other

Retained

controlling

Total

In CHF million

capital

premium

shares

differences

reserves

earnings

Total

interests

Group

January 1, 2024

11

311

-39

-1 280

-7

5 608

4 604

104

4 708

Net proft

465

465

29

494

Other comprehensive income (OCI)

80

2

-2

80

3

83

Comprehensive income

80

2

463

545

32

577

Dividends

-538

-538

-35

-573

Change in treasury shares

-7

-16

-23

-

-23

Share-based payments

11

11

-

11

Change in non-controlling interests

-1

-1

-2

-3

June 30, 2024

11

311

-46

-1 200

-5

5 527

4 598

99

4 697

January 1, 2023

11

311

-54

-1 117

-3

5 183

4 331

114

4 445

Net proft

429

429

34

463

Other comprehensive income (OCI)

-63

-1

33

-31

-3

-34

Comprehensive income

-63

-1

462

398

31

429

Dividends

-430

-430

-47

-477

Change in treasury shares

19

-19

-

-

-

Share-based payments

9

9

-

9

June 30, 2023

11

311

-35

-1 180

-4

5 205

4 308

98

4 406

Schindler Interim Report

Consolidated interim

9

as of June 30, 2024

financial statements

Consolidated cash fow statement

2024

2023

In CHF million

01.01.-30.06.

01.01.-30.06.1

Operating proft

618

602

Depreciation, amortization, and impairment

166

168

Other non-cash items

101

66

Other cash items

-109

-116

Dividends received

17

7

Interest received

35

21

Interest paid

-15

-11

Other fnancial result

-4

-19

Income taxes paid, net

-156

-117

Change in net working capital

23

-80

Cash fow from operating activities

676

521

Additions

Property, plant, and equipment

-48

-42

Intangible assets

-1

-3

Current and non-current fnancial assets

-1 019

-727

Disposals

Property, plant, and equipment

7

39

Current and non-current fnancial assets

1 079

1 331

Business combinations

-40

-34

Cash fow from investing activities

-22

564

Proceeds from increase in current and non-current fnancial debts

15

3

Repayments of current and non-current fnancial debts

-5

-402

Lease payments

-78

-72

Change in non-controlling interests

-3

-

Change in treasury shares

-23

-

Dividends paid to the shareholders of Schindler Holding Ltd.

-538

-430

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

-30

-43

Cash fow from fnancing activities

-662

-944

Exchange differences

15

-37

Change in cash and cash equivalents

7

104

Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1

2 336

2 153

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30

2 343

2 257

1 See note 1.2 for information on the change in presentation

10 Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2024

Notes to the consolidated interim fnancial statements

These are the consolidated interim fnancial statements as of June 30, 2024, of the Schindler Group ("Schindler" or "the Group"), which comprises Schindler Holding Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Schindler is one of the world's leading suppliers of elevators, escalators, and moving walks and offers mobility solutions across the entire life cycle of a unit - from planning and installation to maintenance and modernization. Schindler operates in more than 100 countries around the globe. The registered shares and participation certifcates of Schindler Holding Ltd. are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The consolidated interim fnancial statements were approved for publication by the Board of Directors of Schindler Holding Ltd. on July 18, 2024. The consolidated interim fnancial statements are not audited.

1 General information

1.1 Basis of preparation

The consolidated interim fnancial statements as of June 30, 2024, are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS Accounting Standards), as issued by the IASB, and have been prepared in condensed form in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. The same accounting principles have been applied as for the consolidated fnancial statements 2023 and should therefore be read in conjunction with the consolidated fnancial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Amendments to IFRS, effective as of January 1, 2024, did not have a material impact on the consolidated interim fnancial statements. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretations, or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.

The consolidated interim fnancial statements contain certain assumptions and estimates that infuence the fgures presented in this report. They are based on analyses and judgments that are continuously reviewed and adjusted if necessary. The actual results may differ from these assumptions and estimates. All signifcant assumptions and estimates remain unchanged compared to the consolidated fnancial statements as of December 31, 2023.

1.2 Change in presentation

The fair value of derivatives is no longer presented in the line item prepaid expenses or accrued expenses in the consolidated balance sheet. With effect from January 1, 2024, the fair value of derivatives is presented in the line item current fnancial assets or current fnancial debts, respectively. This change was made to improve the presentation of the consolidated balance sheet and did not have any material impact on the consolidated statement of comprehensive income or the consolidated cash fow statement.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Schindler Holding Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 04:35:07 UTC.