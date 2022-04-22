Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Schindler Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    SCHN   CH0024638212

SCHINDLER HOLDING AG

(SCHN)
  Report
04/21
192.20 CHF   +1.80%
12:38aSCHINDLER : Q1-2022 Press Release
PU
12:38aSCHINDLER : Q1-2022 Presentation
PU
12:32aChallenging start to the year
EQ
Schindler : Q1-2022 Presentation

04/22/2022 | 12:38am EDT
© Schindler 2022

I

Unprecedented mix of challenges expanding

Ukraine war and China lockdowns exacerbate the situation

  • 1. Dealing with foreign exchange burden

    EUR/CHF -4.6% year-to-date

  • 2. Regaining competitive new installation (NI) margins

    FY 2022 material cost inflation: P&L impact from CHF 150m to CHF 200m

  • 3. Resolving supply chain disruptions

    Ukraine war and China lockdowns

  • 4. Streamlining product portfolio complexity

    Excessive options found in modularity platform backlog

  • 5. Adjusting for China NI market contraction

    Tier 2/3/4 housing inventory back to alert levels, units contraction from -5% to -15%

In red: update since February 16, 2022

Update challenge #2: regaining competitive NI margins Steel and aluminum prices back to record levels

HRC: Hot Rolled Coil, source: Bloomberg, indexed, base January 1, 2021

Key actions

  • Increase dual-sourcing

  • Negotiations with key suppliers

  • Lock-in higher volumes

  • Hedging of bulk metals

Update challenge #2: regain competitive NI margins Price levels still unable to offset cost inflation impact

Price increases need time to materialize (offer-to-bill lead times)

110

100

90

Price level residential elevators country 2

Price level residential elevators country 1

Price level residential elevators country 3

Key actions

  • First series of price increases across all product lines and regions

  • Inflation clause enforcement: open tenders + backlog

  • Pricing-quality based incentive scheme for sales force

Update challenge #3 and #4: Supply chain/product complexity Supply chain issues exacerbated by excessive options in modularity platform backlog

Factories stretched by legacy backlog vs. growing modular product deliveriesUpdate since February 16, 2022:

Backlog analysis revealed excessive number of options offered on new modular platform creating:

  • ripple-down effects across the whole value chain

  • delivery delays to site

Key issue

Status sales release of modular products (OIT)

Key actions

  • Executive task force deployed

  • Outstanding backlog and tenders: customer renegotiation for optimized design and delivery time

  • Drastic reduction of options offered

  • Sales configurator adjusted

OIT: Order intake

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schindler Holding Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 585 M 12 185 M 12 185 M
Net income 2022 698 M 734 M 734 M
Net cash 2022 3 103 M 3 264 M 3 264 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 2,16%
Capitalization 20 695 M 21 768 M 21 768 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 69 015
Free-Float 55,7%
