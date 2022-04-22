Schindler : Q1-2022 Presentation

© Schindler 2022
I
Unprecedented mix of challenges expanding
Ukraine war and China lockdowns exacerbate the situation
-
1. Dealing with foreign exchange burden
EUR/CHF -4.6% year-to-date
-
2. Regaining competitive new installation (NI) margins
FY 2022 material cost inflation: P&L impact from CHF 150m to CHF 200m
-
3. Resolving supply chain disruptions
Ukraine war and China lockdowns
-
4. Streamlining product portfolio complexity
Excessive options found in modularity platform backlog
-
5. Adjusting for China NI market contraction
Tier 2/3/4 housing inventory back to alert levels, units contraction from -5% to -15%
In red: update since February 16, 2022
Update challenge #2: regaining competitive NI margins Steel and aluminum prices back to record levels
HRC: Hot Rolled Coil, source: Bloomberg, indexed, base January 1, 2021
Update challenge #2: regain competitive NI margins Price levels still unable to offset cost inflation impact
Price increases need time to materialize (offer-to-bill lead times)
110
100
90
Price level residential elevators country 2
Price level residential elevators country 1
Price level residential elevators country 3
-
▪ First series of price increases across all product lines and regions
-
▪ Inflation clause enforcement: open tenders + backlog
-
▪ Pricing-quality based incentive scheme for sales force
Update challenge #3 and #4: Supply chain/product complexity Supply chain issues exacerbated by excessive options in modularity platform backlog
Factories stretched by legacy backlog vs. growing modular product deliveriesUpdate since February 16, 2022:
Backlog analysis revealed excessive number of options offered on new modular platform creating:
Status sales release of modular products (OIT)
-
▪ Executive task force deployed
-
▪ Outstanding backlog and tenders: customer renegotiation for optimized design and delivery time
-
▪ Drastic reduction of options offered
-
▪ Sales configurator adjusted
OIT: Order intake
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Schindler Holding Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:37:03 UTC.