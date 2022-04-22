Schindler : Q1-2022 Press Release

Schindler Management Ltd.

Key ﬁgures as of March 31, 2022

April 22, 2022

Challenging start to the year

- Operating results heavily affected by aggravated supply chain issues, cost inﬂation, lockdowns and market contraction in China

- Growth in order intake and revenue

- Sharpened focus to offset inﬂation by increasing prices, streamlining product offering and driving eﬃciency

- Further streamlining of senior leadership set-up

In the ﬁrst quarter of 2022, Schindler's business continued to be affected by an unprecedented mix of challenges, particularly supply chain disruptions, rising inﬂation, and lockdowns in China, where the market contracted even further. Order intake rose by 7.7% to CHF 3 164 million and revenue increased by 1.2% to CHF 2632 million, while operating proﬁt dropped to CHF 211 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 8.0% (EBIT adjusted 9.0%). Net proﬁt amounted to

CHF 144 million, and cash ﬂow from operating activities reached CHF 286 million.

"Our results continue to be challenged by worsening supply chain issues combined with inﬂationary pressure and the situation in China. Nonetheless, Schindler grew in the ﬁrst quarter, both in terms of order intake and revenue," said Silvio Napoli, Schindler's Chairman and CEO. "Our performance is also impacted by high complexity in our modular elevator platform," Silvio Napoli continues. "We have been accelerating measures to streamline our product offering, to offset inﬂation by increasing prices, and to drive eﬃciency across the whole organization. We are determined to deliver improvements. However, this will take time due to lead times in our order backlog."

Order intake and order backlog

Order intake rose by 7.7% to CHF 3 164 million in the ﬁrst quarter of 2022 (previous year: CHF 2 937 million), corresponding to an increase of 8.9% in local currencies. All regions and business lines contributed to this growth, with a particular uptake in modernization. Overall growth in the Asia-Paciﬁc region could offset the sharp contraction in the Chinese new installations business.

As of March 31, 2022, order backlog increased by 7.2% to CHF 10 175 million (previous year: CHF 9 496 million). In local currencies, the order backlog rose by 9.7%, with continued margin pressure.

Revenue

In the ﬁrst quarter 2022, revenue amounted to CHF 2 632 million (previous year: CHF 2 602 million), for an increase of 1.2%. Revenue in local currencies rose by 1.9%. Revenue was up in the EMEA and Americas regions, while the Asia-Paciﬁc region declined as a consequence of the situation in China, where our supply chain is affected by the lockdowns.

Operating proﬁt (EBIT)

Operating proﬁt dropped to CHF 211 million (previous year: CHF 288 million). The EBIT margin reached 8.0% (previous year: 11.1%).

EBIT adjusted reached CHF 236 million with a margin of 9.0% (previous year: CHF 301 million; 11.6%), impacted by further material cost inﬂation, lower volume due to the situation in China, and supply chain disruptions.

Net proﬁt and cash ﬂow from operating activities

Net proﬁt totaled CHF 144 million (previous year: CHF 213 million). Cash ﬂow from operating activities reached CHF 286 million (previous year: CHF 457 million).

Changes to the Group Executive Committee

In line with the Group's objective to drive performance and to further streamline the leadership set-up,

Andre Inserra (Americas) and Christian Schulz (Operations) will step down from the Group Executive Committee effective April 30, 2022.

As of May 1, 2022, the Group Executive Committee will be composed of the following members: Silvio Napoli (Chairman & CEO), Paolo Compagna (COO and Deputy CEO), Julio Arce (Europe South), Matteo Attrovio (CIO), Karl-Heinz Bauer (CTO), Meinolf Pohle (Europe North), Urs Scheidegger (CFO), Robert Seakins (Asia-Paciﬁc), Sabine Siméon-Aissaoui (Supply Chain), Tobias B. Staehelin (Human Resources) and Daryoush Ziai (China and Escalators).

Outlook for 2022

For the second quarter, Schindler expects revenue growth and proﬁtability at similar levels as in the ﬁrst quarter 2022.

For 2022, barring further unexpected events, the company's revenue growth is expected to reach levels between 1% and 6% in local currencies.

As in previous years, net proﬁt guidance for the full year 2022 will be provided in combination with the publication of the half-year results.

For further information:

Nicole Wesch, Head Global Communications

Tel. +41 41 445 50 90,nicole.wesch@schindler.com

Marco Knuchel, Head Investor Relations

Tel. +41 41 445 30 61,marco.knuchel@schindler.com

https://group.schindler.com

Dial-in details for today's conference call at 10:00 am CET are available at: https://group.schindler.com/en/investor-relations/events.html.

Key ﬁgures 1st quarter: January to March

Δ % local Δ % currencies 7.7 8.9 1.2 1.9 -26.7 -25.7 -21.6 -20.6 -31.6 -32.4 -34.0 -37.4 -20.0 7.2 9.7 3.9 1 Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 16 million), restructuring costs (CHF 3 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 6 million) 2 Adjusted for restructuring costs (CHF 8 million) and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 5 million) Balance sheet 31.03.2021 % 2 557 22.7 5 045 44.7 7 602 67.4 3 677 32.6 11 279 100.0 5 795 51.3 1 564 13.9 7 359 65.2 3 920 34.8 11 279 100.0 In CHF million

Order intake

Revenue

Operating proﬁt (EBIT) in %

Operating proﬁt (EBIT), adjusted in %

Financing and investing activities Proﬁt before taxes

Income taxes

Net proﬁt

Earnings per share and participation certiﬁcate in CHFCash ﬂow from operating activities Investments in property, plant, and equipmentOrder backlog Number of employees

In CHF million

Cash and cash equivalents Other current assets

Total current assets Non-current assets Total assets Current liabilities Non-current liabilities Total liabilities

Equity

Total liabilities and equity

31.03.2022

2 648 22.2

5 356 45.0

8 004 67.2

3 910 32.8

2022

3 164

2 632 211 8.0 236 1

9.0 11.6

-23 -13

188 275

44 62

144 213

1.24 1.88

286 457

24 30

31.03.2022 10 175 69 308

%

11 914 100.0

6 150 51.6

1 598 13.4

7 748 65.0

4 166 35.0

11 914 100.0

2021

2 937

2 602 288 11.1 301 2

31.03.2021 9 496 66 704

31.12.2021

2 841 23.7

5 436 45.4

8 277 69.1

3 697 30.9

%

11 974 100.0

5 955 49.7

1 589 13.3

7 544 63.0

4 430 37.0

11 974 100.0

Exchange rates

2022 2021 Closing rate Average rate Closing rate Average rate March 31 March 31 December 31 March 31 Eurozone EUR 1 1.03 1.03 1.03 1.09 USA USD 1 0.92 0.92 0.91 0.90 Brazil BRL 100 19.39 17.69 16.37 16.51 China CNY 100 14.56 14.56 14.36 13.92 India INR 100 1.22 1.23 1.23 1.24 Non-GAAP measures

The key ﬁgures comprise certain non-GAAP measures, which are not deﬁned by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Group's deﬁnitions of these non-GAAP items are available at: https://group.schindler.com- Investors - Results - Non-GAAP deﬁnitions

( https://group.schindler.com/en/investor-relations/results/deﬁnition-on-non-gaap-items.html).

