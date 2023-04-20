Advanced search
    SCHN   CH0024638212

SCHINDLER HOLDING AG

(SCHN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:47 2023-04-19 am EDT
189.20 CHF   -0.53%
12:44aAd Hoc : Key figures as of March 31, 2023
PU
12:34aSchindler : Q1-2023 Press Release
PU
12:34aSchindler : Q1-2023 Presentation
PU
Schindler : Q1-2023 Presentation

04/20/2023 | 12:34am EDT
Q1 2023 results

April 20, 2023

© Schindler 2023

Key messages

New installations (NI)

Order intake

Revenue

markets

Decrease in NI reflecting

Growth across all regions

Weakening trend globally,

weakening global market trends,

and product lines

uncertainty persists

growth in Service and Repairs

Improved EBIT and

Progress on disciplined

execution of strategic

net profit

priorities

2

I © Schindler 2023 I We Elevate I

April 20, 2023

I Investor Relations

Continued changes to the Executive Committee

New CTO as of May 1, 2023

Group Executive Committee (as of May 1, 2023)

Chairman and CEO

S. Napoli

CFO

COO

C. De Geyseleer

C. Compagna

Europe

Europe

China

South

North

Asia-Pacific

J. Arce

M. Pohle

R. Seakins

D. Ziai

Human

Resources

T.B. Staehelin

CTO

D. Carparelli

CIO

M. Attrovio

Changes since January 2022

  • Combined Chairman and CEO role
  • New COO position
  • New Head Asia-Pacific
  • FQE removed from ExCo and lead change
  • Operations removed from ExCo
  • Head Americas changed and removed from ExCo
  • New CFO
  • Supply Chain removed from ExCo
  • New CTO

3

I © Schindler 2023 I We Elevate I

April 20, 2023

I Investor Relations

Staying the course

Year-on-year revenue and EBIT evolution (CHF million)

Q1 22

Q2 22

Q3 22

Q4 22

Q1 23

158

164

82

71

30

- 4

Revenue

0

EBIT

- 54

- 77

- 127

  • 160

EBIT growth in local currencies

  • EBIT margin in percentage points

-25.7%

-3.1

-38.2%

-4.0

-15.0%

-2.4

+1.2%

-0.4

+39.8%

+2.1

4

I © Schindler 2023 I We Elevate I

April 20, 2023

I Investor Relations

Agenda

1.

Market update

Silvio Napoli

2.

Financial results

Carla De Geyseleer

3.

Outlook 2023

Carla De Geyseleer

4.

Q&A

Silvio Napoli/Carla De Geyseleer

5

I © Schindler 2023 I We Elevate I

April 20, 2023

I Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Schindler Holding Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 04:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
