Schindler : Q1-2023 Presentation
Q1 2023 results
April 20, 2023
Key messages
New installations (NI)
Order intake
Revenue
markets
Decrease in NI reflecting
Growth across all regions
Weakening trend globally,
weakening global market trends,
and product lines
uncertainty persists
growth in Service and Repairs
Improved EBIT and
Progress on disciplined
execution of strategic
net profit
priorities
April 20, 2023
Continued changes to the Executive Committee
New CTO as of May 1, 2023
Group Executive Committee (as of May 1, 2023)
Chairman and CEO
S. Napoli
CFO
COO
C. De Geyseleer
C. Compagna
Europe
Europe
China
South
North
Asia-Pacific
J. Arce
M. Pohle
R. Seakins
D. Ziai
Human
Resources
T.B. Staehelin
CTO
D. Carparelli
Changes since January 2022
Combined Chairman and CEO role
New COO position
New Head Asia-Pacific
FQE removed from ExCo and lead change
Operations removed from ExCo
Head Americas changed and removed from ExCo
New CFO
Supply Chain removed from ExCo
New CTO
April 20, 2023
Staying the course
Year-on-year revenue and EBIT evolution
(CHF million)
Q1 22
Q2 22
Q3 22
Q4 22
Q1 23
158
164
82
71
30
- 4
Revenue
0
EBIT
- 54
- 77
- 127
EBIT growth in local currencies
EBIT margin in percentage points
April 20, 2023
Agenda
1.
Market update
Silvio Napoli
2.
Financial results
Carla De Geyseleer
3.
Outlook 2023
Carla De Geyseleer
4.
Q&A
Silvio Napoli/Carla De Geyseleer
April 20, 2023
