Schindler : Q1-2023 Press Release

Key fgures as of March 31, 2023

Press release

April 20, 2023

Staying the course

New installation markets: weakening trend globally; uncertainty persists

Order intake: decrease in New Installation refecting weakening global markets; growth in Service

Revenue: growth across all regions and product lines

Operating proft: year-on-year improvement, both in absolute and relative terms

year-on-year improvement, both in absolute and relative terms EBIT and net proft: rebound supplemented by one-off real estate gain of CHF 26 million

one-off real estate gain of CHF 26 million Change to the Group Executive Committee: CTO succession

In the frst quarter of 2023, revenue increased by 6.2% to CHF 2 796 million, while order intake decreased by 8.7% to CHF 2 889 million. Operating proft reached CHF 282 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 10.1% (EBIT adjusted 9.7%). Net proft amounted to CHF 212 million,

or CHF 186 million excluding the real estate gain, and cash fow from operating activities reached CHF 281 million.

"Real estate and construction industries are being affected by site delays and by the uncertainty in global capital markets, despite the continued strong demand in the residential segment. Notwithstanding the challenging environment, Schindler achieved revenue growth across all regions and product lines," said Silvio Napoli, Schindler's Chairman and CEO. "We continue to make progress on the disciplined execution of our strategic priorities."

Order intake and order backlog

Order intake decreased by 8.7% to CHF 2 889 million (previous year: CHF 3 164 million), corresponding to -5.0% in local currencies. All regions contracted due to slowing New Installations and Modernization, while order intake margins continued to recover. The Service business remained very robust and continued to grow.

As of March 31, 2023, order backlog decreased by 5.3% to CHF 9 640 million (previous year: CHF 10 175 million). In local currencies, the order backlog growth was almost fat at -0.2%.

Revenue

Revenue increased by 6.2%, equivalent to CHF 2 796 million (previous year: CHF 2 632 million), and by +10.0% in local currencies. All regions recorded growth in local currencies.