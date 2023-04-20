Schindler : Q1-2023 Press Release

Schindler Management Ltd.
Operating proft (EBIT)
Operating proft increased to CHF 282 million (previous year: CHF 211 million), supplemented by a one-off gain from the land sale of our former factory in Suzhou, China, resulting in a capital gain of CHF 26 million. The EBIT margin reached 10.1% (previous year: 8.0%).
EBIT adjusted (EBIT before real estate gain, restructuring costs, Top Speed 23 program, and BuildingMinds) increased by 15.3% to CHF 272 million (previous year: CHF 236 million) for an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.7%, resulting in a year-on-year operational improvement of 0.7 percentage points.
Net proft and cash fow from operating activities
Net proft reached CHF 212 million compared to the previous year's result of CHF 144 million. Excluding the real estate gain, net proft totaled CHF 186 million, equivalent to a year-on-year improvement of 29.2%.
Cash fow from operating activities totaled CHF 281 million (previous year: CHF 286 million), resulting from higher net working capital requirements that could not be fully offset by improved operating proft.
Outlook for 2023
Despite the uncertainty surrounding markets, Schindler's revenue outlook for 2023 remains unchanged. As in previous years, net proft guidance will be provided with the publication of the half-year results.
Change to the Group Executive Committee
The Board of Directors has appointed Donato Carparelli, currently Head Global Product Governance, as Chief Technology Ofcer (CTO) on the Group Executive Committee, effective May 1, 2023. He will succeed Karl-Heinz Bauer who will retire after eight years on the Group Executive Committee.
As of May 1, 2023, the Group Executive Committee will be composed of the following members: Silvio Napoli (Chairman and CEO), Paolo Compagna (COO and Deputy CEO), Julio Arce (Europe South), Matteo Attrovio (CIO), Donato Carparelli (CTO), Carla De Geyseleer (CFO), Meinolf Pohle (Europe North), Robert Seakins (Asia-Pacifc), Tobias B. Staehelin (Human Resources), and Daryoush Ziai (China and Escalators).
Positive conclusion of derivative lawsuit in the Republic of Korea
On March 30, 2023, after almost ten years of litigation through all instances, the Supreme Court of the Republic of Korea issued a fnal verdict in favor of Schindler's shareholder derivative lawsuit against a number of Board members of Hyundai Elevator. Schindler welcomes this landmark court ruling that duly afrms the legitimate rights of all Hyundai Elevator shareholders.
For further information:
Nicole Wesch, Head Global Communications & Branding
Tel. +41 41 445 50 90, nicole.wesch@schindler.com
Marco Knuchel, Head Investor Relations
Tel. +41 41 445 30 61, marco.knuchel@schindler.com
group.schindler.com
Dial-in details for today's conference call at 10:00am CET are available at: group.schindler.com/en/investor-relations/events.html.