Schindler : Q2-2022 Interim Report

4 Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2022

Intensifying challenges

In the first six months of 2022, Schindler's business continued to be under pressure, particularly due to the slowdown of the Chinese economy, COVID-related lockdowns, persistent ­supply chain disruptions, and steep inflation. Order intake rose by 3.0% to CHF 6 227 million and revenue decreased by 2.4% to CHF 5 345 million, while operating profit dropped to CHF 403 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.5% (EBIT adjusted 8.7%). Net profit amounted to CHF 296 million, and cash flow from operating activities reached CHF 299 million.

"We continue to face a unique mix of challenges, unprecedented in their magnitude and complexity. The supply chain issues combined with the aggravated situation in China and sharply rising inflation have been weighing on our results in the first six months of the year," said Silvio Napoli, Schindler's Chairman and CEO. "The performance and profitability enhancing measures we have been accelerating since February are starting to yield benefits. Their full impact, however, will take time to flow through the execution of our growing order backlog."

Order intake and order backlog

Order intake rose by 3.0% to CHF 6 227 million in the first half of 2022 (previous year: CHF 6 043 million), corresponding to an increase of 4.0% in local currencies. The Americas and EMEA regions recorded positive growth, while Asia-Pacific suffered from the significant contraction of the Chinese new installations market. As a result, New Installations overall recorded a decline, which was offset by growth in Maintenance and by an uptake in Modernization and Repairs orders.

In the second quarter of 2022, the growth momentum receded, with order intake reaching CHF 3 063 million (second quarter of 2021: CHF 3 106 million), corresponding to a decline of 1.4%, or 0.6% in local currencies.

As of June 30, 2022, order backlog increased by 6.6% to CHF 10 257 million (previous year: CHF 9 623 million). In local currencies, the order backlog rose by 8.3%.

Revenue

In the first half of 2022, revenue reached CHF 5 345 million (previous year: CHF 5 475 million), for a drop of 2.4% (-1.5% in local currencies). The increase in the EMEA and Americas regions was offset by a decline in the Asia-Pacific region, where COVID-related lockdowns in China heavily affected the economy and supply chains.

In the second quarter of 2022, revenue decreased by 5.6% to CHF 2 713 million (previous year: CHF 2 873 million), corresponding to a drop of 4.6% in local currencies.