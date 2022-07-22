Schindler : Q2-2022 Interim Report

Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements
Other information
2 Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2022
Key figures as of June 30, 2022
1st half: January to June
% local
In CHF million
2022
2021
%
currencies
Order intake
6 227
6 043
3.0
4.0
Revenue
5 345
5 475
-2.4
-1.5
Operating profit (EBIT)
403
607
-33.6
-32.3
in %
7.5
11.1
Operating profit (EBIT), adjusted
4661
638
2
-27.0
-25.7
in %
8.7
11.7
Financing and investing activities
-19
-24
Profit before taxes
384
583
-34.1
Income taxes
88
128
Net profit
296
455
-34.9
Earnings per share and participation certificate in CHF
2.54
4.00
-36.5
Cash flow from operating activities
299
721
-58.5
Investments in property, plant, and equipment
58
57
1.8
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
Order backlog
10 257
9 565
7.2
6.3
Number of employees
69 429
69 015
0.6
Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 31 million), restructuring costs (CHF 20 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 12 million)
Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 4 million), restructuring costs (CHF 15 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 12 million)
Schindler Interim Report
Key figures
3
as of June 30, 2022
as of June 30, 2022
2nd quarter: April to June
% local
In CHF million
2022
2021
%
currencies
Order intake
3 063
3 106
-1.4
-0.6
Revenue
2 713
2 873
-5.6
-4.6
Operating profit (EBIT)
192
319
-39.8
-38.2
in %
7.1
11.1
Operating profit (EBIT), adjusted
2301
337
2
-31.8
-30.3
in %
8.5
11.7
Financing and investing activities
4
-11
Profit before taxes
196
308
-36.4
Income taxes
44
66
Net profit
152
242
-37.2
Earnings per share and participation certificate in CHF
1.30
2.12
-38.7
Cash flow from operating activities
13
264
-95.1
Investments in property, plant, and equipment
34
27
25.9
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Order backlog
10 257
9 623
6.6
8.3
Number of employees
69 429
67 234
3.3
Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 15 million), restructuring costs (CHF 17 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 6 million)
Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 4 million), restructuring costs (CHF 7 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 7 million)
4 Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2022
Intensifying challenges
In the first six months of 2022, Schindler's business continued to be under pressure, particularly due to the slowdown of the Chinese economy, COVID-related lockdowns, persistent supply chain disruptions, and steep inflation. Order intake rose by 3.0% to CHF 6 227 million and revenue decreased by 2.4% to CHF 5 345 million, while operating profit dropped to CHF 403 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.5% (EBIT adjusted 8.7%). Net profit amounted to CHF 296 million, and cash flow from operating activities reached CHF 299 million.
"We continue to face a unique mix of challenges, unprecedented in their magnitude and complexity. The supply chain issues combined with the aggravated situation in China and sharply rising inflation have been weighing on our results in the first six months of the year," said Silvio Napoli, Schindler's Chairman and CEO. "The performance and profitability enhancing measures we have been accelerating since February are starting to yield benefits. Their full impact, however, will take time to flow through the execution of our growing order backlog."
Order intake and order backlog
Order intake rose by 3.0% to CHF 6 227 million in the first half of 2022 (previous year: CHF 6 043 million), corresponding to an increase of 4.0% in local currencies. The Americas and EMEA regions recorded positive growth, while Asia-Pacific suffered from the significant contraction of the Chinese new installations market. As a result, New Installations overall recorded a decline, which was offset by growth in Maintenance and by an uptake in Modernization and Repairs orders.
In the second quarter of 2022, the growth momentum receded, with order intake reaching CHF 3 063 million (second quarter of 2021: CHF 3 106 million), corresponding to a decline of 1.4%, or 0.6% in local currencies.
As of June 30, 2022, order backlog increased by 6.6% to CHF 10 257 million (previous year: CHF 9 623 million). In local currencies, the order backlog rose by 8.3%.
Revenue
In the first half of 2022, revenue reached CHF 5 345 million (previous year: CHF 5 475 million), for a drop of 2.4% (-1.5% in local currencies). The increase in the EMEA and Americas regions was offset by a decline in the Asia-Pacific region, where COVID-related lockdowns in China heavily affected the economy and supply chains.
In the second quarter of 2022, revenue decreased by 5.6% to CHF 2 713 million (previous year: CHF 2 873 million), corresponding to a drop of 4.6% in local currencies.
Schindler Interim Report
5
as of June 30, 2022
Operating profit (EBIT)
As a result of declining top-line growth, cost inflation, semiconductor shortage, supply chain issues, and restructuring costs, operating profit dropped in the first half to CHF 403 million (previous year:
EBIT adjusted reached CHF 466 million with a margin of 8.7% (previous year: CHF 638 million; 11.7%).
In the second quarter of 2022, operating profit amounted to CHF 192 million (previous year:
CHF 319 million) . The EBIT margin was 7.1% (previous year: 11.1%). The adjusted EBIT margin reached
8.5% (previous year: 11.7%).
Net profit and cash flow from operating activities
Net profit totaled CHF 296 million (previous year: CHF 455 million) for the first half of 2022. Cash flow
from operating activities reached CHF 299 million (previous year: CHF 721 million), due to lower operating profit and increased net working capital requirements.
Changes to the Group Executive Committee
Urs Scheidegger, CFO, will leave the Group Executive Committee to become Chief Risk Officer, effective September 1, 2022. In his new position he will report to the Supervisory and Strategy Committee.
He will be succeeded by Carla De Geyseleer, who will join the Group Executive Committee as CFO, effective September 1, 2022. Carla brings with her a wealth of international corporate finance experience in publicly listed companies. Most recently, she served as Volvo Cars Group CFO. Prior to that, Carla was CFO at Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS) and held various senior leadership positions in finance and controlling at Vodafone and DHL. Carla is a non-executive board member at Hilti and Polestar and a member of the advisory board of the University of Geneva.
Sabine Siméon-Aissaoui, responsible for Supply Chain, will step down from the Group Executive Committee, effective July 31, 2022, and leave the company.
As of September 1, 2022, the Group Executive Committee will be composed of the following members: Silvio Napoli (Chairman and CEO), Paolo Compagna (COO and Deputy CEO), Julio Arce (Europe South), Matteo Attrovio (CIO), Karl-Heinz Bauer (CTO), Carla De Geyseleer (CFO), Meinolf Pohle (Europe North), Robert Seakins (Asia-Pacific), Tobias B. Staehelin (Human Resources), and Daryoush Ziai (China and Escalators).
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Schindler Holding Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 04:23:02 UTC.