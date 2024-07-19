H1 2024 results

July 19, 2024

Agenda

1.

Key messages

Silvio Napoli

2.

Market outlook and order intake

Paolo Compagna

3. Financial results and 2024 guidance

Carla De Geyseleer

4.

Q&A

Silvio Napoli/Carla De Geyseleer/

Paolo Compagna

July 19, 2024

Investor Relations

H1 results - delivering on commitments

Six consecutive quarters of margin improvement

Service and MOD

markets robust

NI markets mixed

China weak, APAC soft,

EMEA and Americas stable India, M. East, Brazil growing

+1.0%

H1 order intake in LC

Growth in MOD and

Service, partly offset by

decline in NI

Successful product

launches

US mid-rise product launched

Modular platform rollout

gaining traction

>70% of units sold YTD in markets

where launched

+1.4%

H1 revenue in LC

Growth in EMEA, APAC, and Americas, partly offset by decline in China

Portfolio growth (units)

+5%

Maintained portfolio cloud

connected

>1/3

+80bps

H1 EBIT adjusted margin y/y

+7%

H1 Net Profit y/y

Efficiencies, price, and mix

Delivering

efficiency gains

+30%

H1 operating cash flow y/y

Driven by improvement in operating profit and net working capital

Market outlook 2024

NI in EMEA and Americas raised, APAC w/o China lowered

APAC

Indicative

Units

Global

Schindler

Americas

EMEA

China

w/o China

revenue split

New Installations

- - -

+

- -

New Installations

Modernization (value)

+

+

++

++

++

Service

+

+

++

++

++

0 to <5%

+

0 to > -5%

-

5% to 10%

+ +

-5% to -10%

- -

>10% + + +

< -10%

- - -

Stable

Changes vs prior assessment

Modernization and Service

China

Rest of World

Source: Schindler estimates

July 19, 2024

Investor Relations

Schindler order intake by region and product line - H1

APAC

H1 24 vs. H1 23 in units

Americas

EMEA

China

w/o China

Global

New Installations

+

+

-

+

-

Modernization (value)

+++

+

+++

- -

++

Service

+

+

+++

++

+

0 to <5%

+

0 to > -5%

-

5% to 10%

+ +

-5% to -10%

- -

>10% + + +

< -10%

- - -

Stable

Note: Modernization orders in value (in LC). Includes both replacements of entire elevator systems and transformations and upgrades of specific components and component groups.

July 19, 2024

Investor Relations

July 19, 2024

Investor Relations

Sustained improvement in operating margins

Q2 24 vs. Q2 23

Order intake

Revenue

in LC

in LC

.00

Revenue

Operating cash flow

Order intake

.00

.00

.00

+6.7%

+ 3.8%

+ 1.5%

+2.5%

-0.4%

YoY growth

+15.2%

+ 0.9%

+ 4.3%

+ 1.1%

+1.7%

.00

in LC

600

547

.00

507

.00

.00

3 049

.00

2 844

2 791

2 977

2 926

2 812

2 960

2 920

400

.00

2 657

2 673

.00

240

.00

203

.00

169

.00

200

.00

.00

.00

.00

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Q2 24

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Q2 24

0

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Q2 24

EBIT adj.

EBIT

Cash flow

Net profit

EBIT adjusted

600

11.4% 11.1%

11.4%

11.1%

11.6%

400

334

311

338

298

339

200

0

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Q2 24

EBIT

Net profit

600

600

13.50%

11.2%

13.50%

13.50% 10.9%

10.3%

10.0%

10.9%

11.50%

9.0%

11.50%

11.50%

8.7%

9.50%

8.6%

8.1%

8.2%

9.50%

9.50%4

320

296

292

326

400

7.50%

7.50%

290

7.50%

251

244

262

1)

228

232

5.50%

5.50%

5.50%

200

200

3.50%

3.50%

3.50%

1.50%

1.50%

1.50%

-0.50%

-0.50%

-0.50%

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Q2 24

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Q2 24

1) One-off real estate gain of CHF 6 million

July 19, 2024

Investor Relations

Order intake and revenue

Stable order intake in declining NI markets

Order intake

in CHF million

Revenue

in CHF million

YoY growth in LC

YoY growth in CHF

-0.4%

-2.4%

+1.7%

-0.2%

July 19, 2024

Investor Relations

Operating profit

Improvement driven by efficiency gains, pricing and mix

EBIT - Q2

in CHF million

EBIT - H1

in CHF million

1)

1)

EBIT adj.

EBIT adj.

Q2 23

Q2 24

3.3%

1.5%

11.4% 11.6%

EBIT Q2 23

10.9%

Operational Adjustments FX

Growth in LC

Growth in CHF

Margin

EBIT

Q2 24

3.8%

1.9%

11.2%

EBIT adj.

EBIT adj.

H1 23

H1 24

8.9%

5.1%

10.6% 11.4%

EBIT H1 23

10.5%

Operational Adjustments FX

Growth in LC

Growth in CHF

Margin

EBIT

H1 24

6.5%

2.7%

11.0%

1) One-off real estate gain of CHF 6 million

1) One-off real estate gain of CHF 32 million

July 19, 2024

Investor Relations

