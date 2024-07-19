Schindler Holding AG is a Switzerland-based holding company that specializes in the manufacture of escalators, elevators and moving walks. It operates globally within one main segment: Elevators and Escalators. The Elevators and Escalators segment provides a range of elevators for different applications, including freight and special elevators, high-rise elevators, residential elevators and commercial elevators. It also offers commercial and public transport escalators, as well as inclined and horizontal moving walks. It's affiliated company, ALSO Holding AG, which provided information and communications technology and consumer electronics in the wholesale and logistics sectors, was disposed during 2011 and merged with Actebis GmbH, forming ALSO-Actebis Holding AG. In June 2014, closed the real estate development project Mall of Switzerland (formerly EbiSquare) together with Halter AG and sold its stake in EbiSquare AG to Halter AG

Sector Heavy Electrical Equipment