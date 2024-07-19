H1 2024 results
July 19, 2024
Agenda
1.
Key messages
Silvio Napoli
2.
Market outlook and order intake
Paolo Compagna
3. Financial results and 2024 guidance
Carla De Geyseleer
4.
Q&A
Silvio Napoli/Carla De Geyseleer/
Paolo Compagna
H1 results - delivering on commitments
Six consecutive quarters of margin improvement
Service and MOD
markets robust
NI markets mixed
China weak, APAC soft,
EMEA and Americas stable India, M. East, Brazil growing
+1.0%
H1 order intake in LC
Growth in MOD and
Service, partly offset by
decline in NI
Successful product
launches
US mid-rise product launched
Modular platform rollout
gaining traction
>70% of units sold YTD in markets
where launched
+1.4%
H1 revenue in LC
Growth in EMEA, APAC, and Americas, partly offset by decline in China
Portfolio growth (units)
+5%
Maintained portfolio cloud
connected
>1/3
+80bps
H1 EBIT adjusted margin y/y
+7%
H1 Net Profit y/y
Efficiencies, price, and mix
Delivering
efficiency gains
+30%
H1 operating cash flow y/y
Driven by improvement in operating profit and net working capital
Market outlook 2024
NI in EMEA and Americas raised, APAC w/o China lowered
APAC
Indicative
Units
Global
Schindler
Americas
EMEA
China
w/o China
revenue split
New Installations
- - -
+
- -
New Installations
Modernization (value)
+
+
++
++
++
Service
+
+
++
++
++
0 to <5%
+
0 to > -5%
-
5% to 10%
+ +
-5% to -10%
- -
>10% + + +
< -10%
- - -
Stable
Changes vs prior assessment
Modernization and Service
China
Rest of World
Source: Schindler estimates
Schindler order intake by region and product line - H1
APAC
H1 24 vs. H1 23 in units
Americas
EMEA
China
w/o China
Global
New Installations
+
+
-
+
-
Modernization (value)
+++
+
+++
- -
++
Service
+
+
+++
++
+
0 to <5%
+
0 to > -5%
-
5% to 10%
+ +
-5% to -10%
- -
>10% + + +
< -10%
- - -
Stable
Note: Modernization orders in value (in LC). Includes both replacements of entire elevator systems and transformations and upgrades of specific components and component groups.
Agenda
1.
Key messages
Silvio Napoli
2.
Market outlook and order intake
Paolo Compagna
3. Financial results and 2024 guidance
Carla De Geyseleer
4.
Q&A
Silvio Napoli/Carla De Geyseleer/
Paolo Compagna
Sustained improvement in operating margins
Q2 24 vs. Q2 23
Order intake
Revenue
in LC
in LC
.00
Revenue
Operating cash flow
Order intake
.00
.00
.00
+6.7%
+ 3.8%
+ 1.5%
+2.5%
-0.4%
YoY growth
+15.2%
+ 0.9%
+ 4.3%
+ 1.1%
+1.7%
.00
in LC
600
547
.00
507
.00
.00
3 049
.00
2 844
2 791
2 977
2 926
2 812
2 960
2 920
400
.00
2 657
2 673
.00
240
.00
203
.00
169
.00
200
.00
.00
.00
.00
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
0
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
EBIT adj.
EBIT
Cash flow
Net profit
EBIT adjusted
600
11.4% 11.1%
11.4%
11.1%
11.6%
400
334
311
338
298
339
200
0
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
EBIT
Net profit
600
600
13.50%
11.2%
13.50%
13.50% 10.9%
10.3%
10.0%
10.9%
11.50%
9.0%
11.50%
11.50%
8.7%
9.50%
8.6%
8.1%
8.2%
9.50%
9.50%4
320
296
292
326
400
7.50%
7.50%
290
7.50%
251
244
262
1)
228
232
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
200
200
3.50%
3.50%
3.50%
1.50%
1.50%
1.50%
-0.50%
-0.50%
-0.50%
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
1) One-off real estate gain of CHF 6 million
Order intake and revenue
Stable order intake in declining NI markets
Order intake
in CHF million
Revenue
in CHF million
YoY growth in LC
YoY growth in CHF
-0.4%
-2.4%
+1.7%
-0.2%
Operating profit
Improvement driven by efficiency gains, pricing and mix
EBIT - Q2
in CHF million
EBIT - H1
in CHF million
1)
1)
EBIT adj.
EBIT adj.
Q2 23
Q2 24
3.3%
1.5%
11.4% 11.6%
EBIT Q2 23
10.9%
Operational Adjustments FX
Growth in LC
Growth in CHF
Margin
EBIT
Q2 24
3.8%
1.9%
11.2%
EBIT adj.
EBIT adj.
H1 23
H1 24
8.9%
5.1%
10.6% 11.4%
EBIT H1 23
10.5%
Operational Adjustments FX
Growth in LC
Growth in CHF
Margin
EBIT
H1 24
6.5%
2.7%
11.0%
1) One-off real estate gain of CHF 6 million
1) One-off real estate gain of CHF 32 million
10 I © Schindler 2024 I We Elevate I
July 19, 2024
I Investor Relations
