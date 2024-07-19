Schindler Management Ltd.
Global Communications & Branding
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Interim Report as of June 30, 2024
Press release
July 19, 2024
Delivering on commitments
- Service and Modernization markets robust; persisting challenges in New Installation markets
- Growth in order intake and revenue in local currencies
- EBIT margin 11.0%, EBIT adjusted margin 11.4%; six consecutive quarters of margin improvement
- Solid improvement in cash fow from operating activities: up 30%
- Successful product introductions: new standardized modular platform gaining traction; new US mid-rise product launched
- 2024 guidance confrmed
In the frst six months of 2024, order intake and revenue reached CHF 5 768 million and CHF 5 593 million, equivalent to a growth in local currencies of 1.0% and 1.4%, respectively. Operating proft increased to CHF 618 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.0%. The EBIT adjusted margin reached 11.4%. Net proft rose to CHF 494 million, corresponding to a net proft margin of 8.8%. Cash fow from operating activities increased by 30% to CHF 676 million.
"With continuous margin improvements over six consecutive quarters, we've delivered on our commitment to drive proftability," said Silvio Napoli, Schindler Chairman and CEO. "Enhancing our competitiveness is more essential than ever in the current market environment. Accelerating organizational efciency combined with innovative new products and digital services for our customers will make the difference."
Order intake and order backlog
In the frst half of 2024, order intake reached CHF 5 768 million (previous year: CHF 5 938 million), corresponding to a year-on-year reduction of 2.9% and a growth of 1.0% in local currencies. Foreign exchange headwinds had an impact of CHF -228 million. New Installations declined, notably in China, whilst Modernization and Service both continued to grow.
In the second quarter of 2024, order intake reached CHF 2 977 million (previous year: CHF 3 049 million, corresponding to a year-on-year reduction of 2.4% and 0.4% in local currencies.
As of June 30, 2024, order backlog was CHF 9 109 million (previous year: CHF 9 491 million), corresponding to a year-on-year decline of 4.0% and 2.6% in local currencies.
Schindler Group - Key figures as of June 30, 2024
New standardized modular platform gaining traction; new US mid-rise product launched During the frst six months of the year, the new standardized modular elevator platform was introduced in selected European markets, where it already accounts for more than 70% of new elevator units ordered.
The new mid-rise product for the US was launched, leveraging the global standardized modular platform, to enhance Schindler's product offering in the local commercial and high-end residential segments.
Revenue
In the frst half of 2024, revenue reached CHF 5 593 million (previous year: CHF 5 722 million), corresponding to a year-on-year reduction of 2.3% and a growth of 1.4% in local currencies. Foreign exchange headwinds had an impact of CHF -210 million.
In local currencies, the decline in New Installations revenue was more than offset by growth in Modernization and Service. Regionally, revenue grew in local currencies in EMEA, the Americas, and in Asia-Pacifc, partly offset by a decline in China.
In the second quarter of 2024, revenue reached CHF 2 920 million (previous year: CHF 2 926 million), corresponding to a year-on-year reduction of 0.2% and growth of 1.7% in local currencies.
Operating proft (EBIT)
In the frst half of 2024, operating proft reached CHF 618 million (previous year: CHF 602 million),
corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.0% (previous year: 10.5% including a CHF 32 million real estate gain).
The EBIT adjusted margin reached 11.4% (previous year: 10.6%), driven primarily by operational efciencies, pricing effects, and mix change.
In the second quarter of 2024, operating proft amounted to CHF 326 million (previous year: CHF 320 million). The
EBIT margin was 11.2% (previous year: 10.9%). The adjusted EBIT margin reached 11.6% (previous year: 11.4%).
Net proft
Net proft increased to CHF 494 million, against the previous year's result of CHF 463 million. The net proft margin amounted to 8.8%.
Cash fow from operating activities
In the frst half of 2024, cash fow from operating activities reached CHF 676 million (previous year:
CHF 521 million), corresponding to an increase of 30%, mainly driven by improved proftability and lower net working capital.
2024 guidance confrmed
For 2024, barring unexpected events, Schindler expects low single-digit revenue growth in local currencies and an EBIT reported margin of 11%, including restructuring costs of up to CHF 80 million, consistent with the previously communicated objective to drive organizational efciency.
Schindler Group - Key figures as of June 30, 2024
Schindler Group - Key figures as of June 30, 2024
Key fgures as of June 30, 2024 1st half: January to June
Δ % local
In CHF million
2024
2023
Δ %
currencies
Order intake
5 768
5 938
-2.9
1.0
Revenue
5 593
5 722
-2.3
1.4
Operating proft (EBIT)
618
602
2.7
6.5
in %
11.0
10.5
Operating proft (EBIT), adjusted
637
1
606
2
5.1
8.9
in %
11.4
10.6
Financing and investing activities
16
-6
Proft before taxes
634
596
6.4
Income taxes
140
133
Net proft
494
463
6.7
Earnings per share and participation certifcate in CHF
4.32
3.99
8.3
Cash fow from operating activities
676
521
29.8
Investments in property, plant, and equipment
48
42
14.3
30.06.2024
31.12.2023
Order backlog
9 109
8 655
5.2
1.5
Number of employees
70 406
70 406
0.0
- Adjusted for restructuring costs (CHF 7 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 12 million)
- Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 19 million), restructuring costs (CHF 7 million), real estate gain (CHF -32 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 10 million)
2nd quarter: April to June
Δ % local
In CHF million
2024
2023
Δ %
currencies
Order intake
2 977
3 049
-2.4
-0.4
Revenue
2 920
2 926
-0.2
1.7
Operating proft (EBIT)
326
320
1.9
3.8
in %
11.2
10.9
Operating proft (EBIT), adjusted
339
1
334
2
1.5
3.3
in %
11.6
11.4
Financing and investing activities
12
2
Proft before taxes
338
322
5.0
Income taxes
76
71
Net proft
262
251
4.4
Earnings per share and participation certifcate in CHF
2.27
2.15
5.6
Cash fow from operating activities
169
240
-29.6
Investments in property, plant, and equipment
27
23
17.4
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
Order backlog
9 109
9 491
-4.0
-2.6
Number of employees
70 406
69 737
1.0
- Adjusted for restructuring costs (CHF 7 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 6 million)
- Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 10 million), restructuring costs (CHF 5 million), real estate gain (CHF -6 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 5 million)
Schindler Group - Key figures as of June 30, 2024
