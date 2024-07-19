Schindler Management Ltd.

Global Communications & Branding

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Interim Report as of June 30, 2024

Press release

July 19, 2024

Delivering on commitments

Service and Modernization markets robust; persisting challenges in New Installation markets

Growth in order intake and revenue in local currencies

EBIT margin 11.0%, EBIT adjusted margin 11.4%; six consecutive quarters of margin improvement

Solid improvement in cash fow from operating activities: up 30%

Successful product introductions: new standardized modular platform gaining traction; new US mid-rise product launched

mid-rise product launched 2024 guidance confrmed

In the frst six months of 2024, order intake and revenue reached CHF 5 768 million and CHF 5 593 million, equivalent to a growth in local currencies of 1.0% and 1.4%, respectively. Operating proft increased to CHF 618 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.0%. The EBIT adjusted margin reached 11.4%. Net proft rose to CHF 494 million, corresponding to a net proft margin of 8.8%. Cash fow from operating activities increased by 30% to CHF 676 million.

"With continuous margin improvements over six consecutive quarters, we've delivered on our commitment to drive proftability," said Silvio Napoli, Schindler Chairman and CEO. "Enhancing our competitiveness is more essential than ever in the current market environment. Accelerating organizational efciency combined with innovative new products and digital services for our customers will make the difference."

Order intake and order backlog

In the frst half of 2024, order intake reached CHF 5 768 million (previous year: CHF 5 938 million), corresponding to a year-on-year reduction of 2.9% and a growth of 1.0% in local currencies. Foreign exchange headwinds had an impact of CHF -228 million. New Installations declined, notably in China, whilst Modernization and Service both continued to grow.

In the second quarter of 2024, order intake reached CHF 2 977 million (previous year: CHF 3 049 million, corresponding to a year-on-year reduction of 2.4% and 0.4% in local currencies.

As of June 30, 2024, order backlog was CHF 9 109 million (previous year: CHF 9 491 million), corresponding to a year-on-year decline of 4.0% and 2.6% in local currencies.