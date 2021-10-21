Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/20 11:30:35 am
249.6 CHF   +0.24%
12:55aSCHINDLER : Q3 Net Profit Slips Over Material Cost inflation, Supply Chain Issues
MT
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q3-2021 Press Release
PU
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q3-2021 Presentation
PU
Schindler : Q3-2021 Presentation

10/21/2021 | 12:44am EDT
Key figures as of September 30, 2021

October 21, 2021

© Schindler 2021

Fast-changing environment

  • Markets recovering at various speed
  • COVID-19related restrictions affected recovery in Asia-Pacific and Latin America
  • Tougher prior-year comparison in the third quarter
  • Revenue development and operating results impacted by global supply chain issues and material and freight cost inflation
  • Year-to-dateresults back to 2019 pre-pandemic levels

2

Order intake development

Back at 2019 level

Q3 2021

9M 2021

in CHF million

in CHF million

9 009

8 067

9 038

+12.3 1)

2 919

2 712

1)

2 995

+12.0%

+7.3 2)

+8.8

+0.3 3)

+10.4%

+8.4 2)

+2.6 3)

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

9M 2019

9M 2020

9M 2021

  1. Growth in local currencies, in %
  2. Growth in local currencies vs. 2019, in %
  3. Growth vs. 2019, in %

3

I © Schindler 2021 I We Elevate I October 21, 2021 I Investor Relations

Order intake growth by region and product line

Growth across all regions and product lines

Growth 9M 2021 vs.

China

Asia-Pacific

Americas

EMEA

Group

9M 2020

w/o China

Units

New installations

Maintenance

Value

New installations

Modernization

/

Maintenance

0 to <5%

5% to <10%

10% to <20%

>20%

negative

positive

4

I © Schindler 2021 I We Elevate I October 21, 2021 I Investor Relations

Revenue development

Slowing new installations business growth in Q3

Q3 2021

in CHF million

2 824

2 754

2 807

+0.4 1)

+1.9%

+4.7 2)

-0.63)

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

  1. Growth in local currencies, in %
  2. Growth in local currencies vs. 2019, in %
  3. Growth vs. 2019, in %

9M 2021

in CHF million

8 255

7 713

8 282

+7.6 1)

+7.4%

+7.1 2)

+0.3 3)

9M 2019

9M 2020

9M 2021

5

I © Schindler 2021 I We Elevate I October 21, 2021 I Investor Relations

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schindler Holding Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 04:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
