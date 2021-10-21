Schindler : Q3-2021 Presentation

Key figures as of September 30, 2021
October 21, 2021
© Schindler 2021
Fast-changing environment
2
Order intake development
Back at 2019 level
Q3 2021
9M 2021
in CHF million
9 009
8 067
9 038
+12.3 1)
2 919
2 712
1)
2 995
+12.0%
+7.3 2)
+8.8
+0.3 3)
+10.4%
+8.4 2)
+2.6 3)
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
9M 2019
9M 2020
3
I © Schindler 2021 I We Elevate I October 21, 2021 I Investor Relations
Order intake growth by region and product line
Growth across all regions and product lines
Growth 9M 2021 vs.
China
Asia-Pacific
Americas
EMEA
Group
w/o China
Units
New installations
Maintenance
Value
Modernization
/
0 to <5%
5% to <10%
10% to <20%
>20%
negative
positive
4
Revenue development
Slowing new installations business growth in Q3
Q3 2021
in CHF million
2 824
2 754
2 807
+0.4 1)
+1.9%
+4.7 2)
-0.63)
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2021
9M 2021
8 255
7 713
8 282
+7.6 1)
+7.4%
+7.1 2)
+0.3 3)
9M 2019
9M 2020
9M 2021
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Schindler Holding Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 04:43:08 UTC.