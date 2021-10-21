Schindler : Q3-2021 Presentation

Financials CHF USD Sales 2021 11 398 M 12 404 M 12 404 M Net income 2021 841 M 915 M 915 M Net cash 2021 2 774 M 3 018 M 3 018 M P/E ratio 2021 32,1x Yield 2021 1,70% Capitalization 27 025 M 29 380 M 29 411 M EV / Sales 2021 2,13x EV / Sales 2022 2,00x Nbr of Employees 67 234 Free-Float 55,5% Chart SCHINDLER HOLDING AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SCHINDLER HOLDING AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 249,60 CHF Average target price 265,77 CHF Spread / Average Target 6,48% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Thomas Oetterli Chief Executive Officer Urs Scheidegger Chief Financial Officer Silvio Napoli Executive Chairman Karl-Heinz Bauer Chief Technology Officer Christian Schulz Head-Operations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SCHINDLER HOLDING AG 4.70% 29 380 OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION 24.97% 36 029 KONE OYJ -10.62% 35 852 DAIFUKU CO., LTD. -19.28% 11 363 INTERROLL HOLDING AG 67.53% 4 042 ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A. 20.77% 3 782