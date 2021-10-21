Schindler : Q3-2021 Press Release

Order intake, revenue, and net profit back to 2019 pre-pandemic levels
Operating results affected by global supply chain issues, material and freight cost inflation
2021 full-year outlook confirmed
"Different recovery in some key markets combined with supply chain issues causes delays in construction activities," says Thomas Oetterli, Schindler's CEO. "More than ever, speed and agility are essential to reinforce competitiveness. That's why with the Top Speed 23 program, we are accelerating digital transformation and product innovation."
Order intake and order backlog
In the first nine months of 2021, order intake increased by 12.0% to CHF 9 038 million (previous year:
CHF 8 067 million), thereby returning to its 2019 pre-pandemic level. In comparison to the previous year, this corresponds to a growth of 12.3% in local currencies. Order intake rose in all regions and product lines. Asia-Pacific generated the highest growth rate, followed by the Americas and EMEA regions. New installations and modernization grew strongly, while repairs and maintenance recorded positive momentum.
In the third quarter of 2021, order intake increased by 10.4% to CHF 2 995 million (previous year: CHF 2 712 million), which is equivalent to a growth of 8.8% in local currencies.
As of September 30, 2021, order backlog reached CHF 9 810 million (September 30, 2020: CHF 8 948 million), corresponding to an increase of 9.6% (6.7% in local currencies).
Revenue
Revenue increased by 7.4% to CHF 8 282 million in the first nine months of 2021 (previous year: CHF 7 713 million) - in line with the 2019 pre-pandemic level. Compared to the prior-year, this is equivalent to a growth of 7.6% in local currencies. Revenue grew in all regions, with Asia-Pacific generating the highest growth rate, followed by the Americas and EMEA regions.
In the third quarter of 2021, revenue rose by 1.9% to CHF 2 807 million (previous year: CHF 2 754 million), which is equivalent to an increase of 0.4% in local currencies. Disruptions in global supply chains and delays in project execution slowed growth rates.
Operating profit (EBIT)
In the first nine months of 2021, operating profit increased by 24.4% to CHF 913 million (previous year:
CHF 734 million), corresponding to a rise of 24.1% in local currencies. EBIT margin reached 11.0% (previous year: 9.5%).
EBIT adjusted (EBIT before Top Speed 23 costs, restructuring costs, real estate gains, and expenses for BuildingMinds) reached CHF 946 million with a margin of 11.4% (previous year: CHF 844 million, 10.9%).
In the third quarter of 2021, operating profit amounted to CHF 306 million (previous year: CHF 313 million), which is equivalent to a drop of 2.2% (-4.2% in local currencies). Material cost inflation accelerated significantly and impacts from supply chain disruptions affected project execution. EBIT margin reached 10.9% (previous year: 11.4%), while the adjusted EBIT margin reached 11.0% (previous year: 12.2%).
Net profit and cash flow from operating activities
Net profit totaled CHF 689 million (previous year: CHF 548 million) for the first nine months of 2021.
Cash flow from operating activities was CHF 958 million (previous year: CHF 955 million).
Outlook for 2021
The impact of material cost inflation and construction site delays will continue to affect results in the fourth quarter of 2021. Nonetheless, barring unexpected events, Schindler confirms the full-year 2021 outlook of a revenue growth between 4% and 7% in local currencies, with net profit reaching between CHF 840 million and CHF 900 million.
Dial-in details for today's conference call at 10:00 am CET are available at: group.schindler.com/en/investor-relations/events.html
Key figures
January to September
In CHF million
2021
2020
%
Order intake
9 038
8 067
12.0
Revenue
8 282
7 713
7.4
Operating profit (EBIT)
913
734
24.4
in %
11.0
9.5
Operating profit (EBIT), adjusted
9461
844
2
12.1
in %
11.4
10.9
Financing and investing activities
-31
-18
Profit before taxes
882
716
23.2
Income taxes
193
168
Net profit
689
548
25.7
Earnings per share and participation certificate in CHF
6.06
4.76
27.3
Cash flow from operating activities
958
955
0.3
Investments in property, plant, and equipment
82
99
-17.2
30.9.2021
31.12.2020
Order backlog
9 810
8 687
12.9
Number of employees
68 252
66 674
2.4
Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 16 million), restructuring costs (CHF 20 million), real estate gains (CHF -21 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 18 million)
Adjusted for restructuring costs (CHF 96 million) and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 14 million)
local currencies
12.3
7.6
24.1
11.8
8.3
3rd quarter: July to September
In CHF million
2021
2020
%
Order intake
2 995
2 712
10.4
Revenue
2 807
2 754
1.9
Operating profit (EBIT)
306
313
-2.2
in %
10.9
11.4
Operating profit (EBIT), adjusted
3081
337
2
-8.6
in %
11.0
12.2
Financing and investing activities
-7
-7
Profit before taxes
299
306
-2.3
Income taxes
65
71
Net profit
234
235
-0.4
Earnings per share and participation certificate in CHF
2.06
2.03
1.5
Cash flow from operating activities
237
319
-25.7
Investments in property, plant, and equipment
25
33
-24.2
30.9.2021
30.9.2020
Order backlog
9 810
8 948
9.6
Number of employees
68 252
67 057
1.8
Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 12 million), restructuring costs (CHF 5 million), real estate gains (CHF -21 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 6 million)
Adjusted for restructuring costs (CHF 19 million) and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 5 million)
local currencies
8.8
0.4
-4.2
-10.4
6.7
Balance sheet
In CHF million
30.9.2021
%
31.12.2020
%
30.9.2020
%
Cash and cash equivalents
2 674
22.9
2 483
22.8
2 208
20.7
Other current assets
5 226
44.8
4 892
45.0
4 929
46.1
Total current assets
7 900
67.7
7 375
67.8
7 137
66.8
Non-current assets
3 767
32.3
3 502
32.2
3 541
33.2
Total assets
11 667
100.0
10 877
100.0
10 678
100.0
Current liabilities
5 733
49.2
5 365
49.3
5 302
49.7
Non-current liabilities
1 437
12.3
1 506
13.9
1 592
14.9
Total liabilities
7 170
61.5
6 871
63.2
6 894
64.6
Equity
4 497
38.5
4 006
36.8
3 784
35.4
Total liabilities and equity
11 667
100.0
10 877
100.0
10 678
100.0
Exchange rates
2021
2020
Closing rate
Average rate
Closing rate
Average rate
September 30
September 30
December 31
September 30
Eurozone
EUR
1
1.08
1.09
1.08
1.07
USA
USD
1
0.94
0.91
0.88
0.95
Brazil
BRL
100
17.25
17.16
16.95
19.08
China
CNY
100
14.47
14.08
13.46
13.58
India
INR
100
1.26
1.24
1.20
1.29
Non-GAAP measures
The key figures comprise certain non-GAAP measures that are not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Group's definitions of these non-GAAP items are available at: group.schindler.com - Investors - Results - Non-GAAP definitions (group.schindler.com/en/investor-relations/results/definition-on-non-gaap-items.html).
