Schindler : Q3-2021 Press Release

Schindler Management Ltd.

Corporate Communications

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Key figures as of September 30, 2021

Press release

October 21, 2021

Fast-changing environment

Order intake, revenue, and net profit back to 2019 pre-pandemic levels

pre-pandemic levels Operating results affected by global supply chain issues, material and freight cost inflation

2021 full-year outlook confirmed

"Different recovery in some key markets combined with supply chain issues causes delays in construction activities," says Thomas Oetterli, Schindler's CEO. "More than ever, speed and agility are essential to reinforce competitiveness. That's why with the Top Speed 23 program, we are accelerating digital transformation and product innovation."

Order intake and order backlog

In the first nine months of 2021, order intake increased by 12.0% to CHF 9 038 million (previous year:

CHF 8 067 million), thereby returning to its 2019 pre-pandemic level. In comparison to the previous year, this corresponds to a growth of 12.3% in local currencies. Order intake rose in all regions and product lines. Asia-Pacific generated the highest growth rate, followed by the Americas and EMEA regions. New installations and modernization grew strongly, while repairs and maintenance recorded positive momentum.

In the third quarter of 2021, order intake increased by 10.4% to CHF 2 995 million (previous year: CHF 2 712 million), which is equivalent to a growth of 8.8% in local currencies.

As of September 30, 2021, order backlog reached CHF 9 810 million (September 30, 2020: CHF 8 948 million), corresponding to an increase of 9.6% (6.7% in local currencies).

Revenue

Revenue increased by 7.4% to CHF 8 282 million in the first nine months of 2021 (previous year: CHF 7 713 million) - in line with the 2019 pre-pandemic level. Compared to the prior-year, this is equivalent to a growth of 7.6% in local currencies. Revenue grew in all regions, with Asia-Pacific generating the highest growth rate, followed by the Americas and EMEA regions.

In the third quarter of 2021, revenue rose by 1.9% to CHF 2 807 million (previous year: CHF 2 754 million), which is equivalent to an increase of 0.4% in local currencies. Disruptions in global supply chains and delays in project execution slowed growth rates.