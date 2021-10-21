Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schindler Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHN   CH0024638212

SCHINDLER HOLDING AG

(SCHN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/20 11:30:35 am
249.6 CHF   +0.24%
12:55aSCHINDLER : Q3 Net Profit Slips Over Material Cost inflation, Supply Chain Issues
MT
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q3-2021 Press Release
PU
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q3-2021 Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schindler : Q3-2021 Press Release

10/21/2021 | 12:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schindler Management Ltd.

Corporate Communications

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Key figures as of September 30, 2021

Press release

October 21, 2021

Fast-changing environment

  • Order intake, revenue, and net profit back to 2019 pre-pandemic levels
  • Operating results affected by global supply chain issues, material and freight cost inflation
  • 2021 full-year outlook confirmed

"Different recovery in some key markets combined with supply chain issues causes delays in construction activities," says Thomas Oetterli, Schindler's CEO. "More than ever, speed and agility are essential to reinforce competitiveness. That's why with the Top Speed 23 program, we are accelerating digital transformation and product innovation."

Order intake and order backlog

In the first nine months of 2021, order intake increased by 12.0% to CHF 9 038 million (previous year:

CHF 8 067 million), thereby returning to its 2019 pre-pandemic level. In comparison to the previous year, this corresponds to a growth of 12.3% in local currencies. Order intake rose in all regions and product lines. Asia-Pacific generated the highest growth rate, followed by the Americas and EMEA regions. New installations and modernization grew strongly, while repairs and maintenance recorded positive momentum.

In the third quarter of 2021, order intake increased by 10.4% to CHF 2 995 million (previous year: CHF 2 712 million), which is equivalent to a growth of 8.8% in local currencies.

As of September 30, 2021, order backlog reached CHF 9 810 million (September 30, 2020: CHF 8 948 million), corresponding to an increase of 9.6% (6.7% in local currencies).

Revenue

Revenue increased by 7.4% to CHF 8 282 million in the first nine months of 2021 (previous year: CHF 7 713 million) - in line with the 2019 pre-pandemic level. Compared to the prior-year, this is equivalent to a growth of 7.6% in local currencies. Revenue grew in all regions, with Asia-Pacific generating the highest growth rate, followed by the Americas and EMEA regions.

In the third quarter of 2021, revenue rose by 1.9% to CHF 2 807 million (previous year: CHF 2 754 million), which is equivalent to an increase of 0.4% in local currencies. Disruptions in global supply chains and delays in project execution slowed growth rates.

Schindler Group - Key figures as of September 30, 2021

Page | 1

Schindler Management Ltd.

Corporate Communications

Operating profit (EBIT)

In the first nine months of 2021, operating profit increased by 24.4% to CHF 913 million (previous year:

CHF 734 million), corresponding to a rise of 24.1% in local currencies. EBIT margin reached 11.0% (previous year: 9.5%).

EBIT adjusted (EBIT before Top Speed 23 costs, restructuring costs, real estate gains, and expenses for BuildingMinds) reached CHF 946 million with a margin of 11.4% (previous year: CHF 844 million, 10.9%).

In the third quarter of 2021, operating profit amounted to CHF 306 million (previous year: CHF 313 million), which is equivalent to a drop of 2.2% (-4.2% in local currencies). Material cost inflation accelerated significantly and impacts from supply chain disruptions affected project execution. EBIT margin reached 10.9% (previous year: 11.4%), while the adjusted EBIT margin reached 11.0% (previous year: 12.2%).

Net profit and cash flow from operating activities

Net profit totaled CHF 689 million (previous year: CHF 548 million) for the first nine months of 2021.

Cash flow from operating activities was CHF 958 million (previous year: CHF 955 million).

Outlook for 2021

The impact of material cost inflation and construction site delays will continue to affect results in the fourth quarter of 2021. Nonetheless, barring unexpected events, Schindler confirms the full-year 2021 outlook of a revenue growth between 4% and 7% in local currencies, with net profit reaching between CHF 840 million and CHF 900 million.

For further information:

Nicole Wesch, Head Global Communications

Tel. +41 41 445 50 90, nicole.wesch@schindler.com

Marco Knuchel, Head Investor Relations

Tel. +41 41 445 30 61, marco.knuchel@schindler.com

group.schindler.com

Dial-in details for today's conference call at 10:00 am CET are available at: group.schindler.com/en/investor-relations/events.html

Schindler Group - Key figures as of September 30, 2021

Page | 2

Schindler Management Ltd.

Corporate Communications

Key figures

January to September

In CHF million

2021

2020

%

Order intake

9 038

8 067

12.0

Revenue

8 282

7 713

7.4

Operating profit (EBIT)

913

734

24.4

in %

11.0

9.5

Operating profit (EBIT), adjusted

9461

844

2

12.1

in %

11.4

10.9

Financing and investing activities

-31

-18

Profit before taxes

882

716

23.2

Income taxes

193

168

Net profit

689

548

25.7

Earnings per share and participation certificate in CHF

6.06

4.76

27.3

Cash flow from operating activities

958

955

0.3

Investments in property, plant, and equipment

82

99

-17.2

30.9.2021

31.12.2020

Order backlog

9 810

8 687

12.9

Number of employees

68 252

66 674

2.4

  1. Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 16 million), restructuring costs (CHF 20 million), real estate gains (CHF -21 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 18 million)
  2. Adjusted for restructuring costs (CHF 96 million) and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 14 million)
  • local currencies

12.3

7.6

24.1

11.8

8.3

Schindler Group - Key figures as of September 30, 2021

Page | 3

Schindler Management Ltd.

Corporate Communications

3rd quarter: July to September

In CHF million

2021

2020

%

Order intake

2 995

2 712

10.4

Revenue

2 807

2 754

1.9

Operating profit (EBIT)

306

313

-2.2

in %

10.9

11.4

Operating profit (EBIT), adjusted

3081

337

2

-8.6

in %

11.0

12.2

Financing and investing activities

-7

-7

Profit before taxes

299

306

-2.3

Income taxes

65

71

Net profit

234

235

-0.4

Earnings per share and participation certificate in CHF

2.06

2.03

1.5

Cash flow from operating activities

237

319

-25.7

Investments in property, plant, and equipment

25

33

-24.2

30.9.2021

30.9.2020

Order backlog

9 810

8 948

9.6

Number of employees

68 252

67 057

1.8

  1. Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 12 million), restructuring costs (CHF 5 million), real estate gains (CHF -21 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 6 million)
  2. Adjusted for restructuring costs (CHF 19 million) and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 5 million)
  • local currencies

8.8

0.4

-4.2

-10.4

6.7

Balance sheet

In CHF million

30.9.2021

%

31.12.2020

%

30.9.2020

%

Cash and cash equivalents

2 674

22.9

2 483

22.8

2 208

20.7

Other current assets

5 226

44.8

4 892

45.0

4 929

46.1

Total current assets

7 900

67.7

7 375

67.8

7 137

66.8

Non-current assets

3 767

32.3

3 502

32.2

3 541

33.2

Total assets

11 667

100.0

10 877

100.0

10 678

100.0

Current liabilities

5 733

49.2

5 365

49.3

5 302

49.7

Non-current liabilities

1 437

12.3

1 506

13.9

1 592

14.9

Total liabilities

7 170

61.5

6 871

63.2

6 894

64.6

Equity

4 497

38.5

4 006

36.8

3 784

35.4

Total liabilities and equity

11 667

100.0

10 877

100.0

10 678

100.0

Schindler Group - Key figures as of September 30, 2021

Page | 4

Schindler Management Ltd.

Corporate Communications

Exchange rates

2021

2020

Closing rate

Average rate

Closing rate

Average rate

September 30

September 30

December 31

September 30

Eurozone

EUR

1

1.08

1.09

1.08

1.07

USA

USD

1

0.94

0.91

0.88

0.95

Brazil

BRL

100

17.25

17.16

16.95

19.08

China

CNY

100

14.47

14.08

13.46

13.58

India

INR

100

1.26

1.24

1.20

1.29

Non-GAAP measures

The key figures comprise certain non-GAAP measures that are not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Group's definitions of these non-GAAP items are available at: group.schindler.com - Investors - Results - Non-GAAP definitions (group.schindler.com/en/investor-relations/results/definition-on-non-gaap-items.html).

Schindler Group - Key figures as of September 30, 2021

Page | 5

Disclaimer

Schindler Holding Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 04:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
12:55aSCHINDLER : Q3 Net Profit Slips Over Material Cost inflation, Supply Chain Issues
MT
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q3-2021 Press Release
PU
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q3-2021 Presentation
PU
12:32aFast-changing environment
DJ
10/19SCHINDLER : When engineering meets art
PU
10/12SCHINDLER : Chorus Life
PU
10/04KOMAX : Buys Land Adjacent to Swiss Headquarters
MT
10/04Komax purchases property next to headquarters and will consolidate its two Swiss sites
DJ
10/01PRESS RELEASE : The Cureus portfolio continues to grow - c. 870 new care places created in..
DJ
09/30Chief executive of VW's truck unit Traton replaced by Scania boss
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 11 398 M 12 404 M 12 404 M
Net income 2021 841 M 915 M 915 M
Net cash 2021 2 774 M 3 018 M 3 018 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 27 025 M 29 380 M 29 411 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,13x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 67 234
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schindler Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 249,60 CHF
Average target price 265,77 CHF
Spread / Average Target 6,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Oetterli Chief Executive Officer
Urs Scheidegger Chief Financial Officer
Silvio Napoli Executive Chairman
Karl-Heinz Bauer Chief Technology Officer
Christian Schulz Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG4.70%29 380
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION24.97%36 029
KONE OYJ-10.62%35 852
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-19.28%11 363
INTERROLL HOLDING AG67.53%4 042
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.20.77%3 782