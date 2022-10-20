Schindler : Q3-2022 Presentation
Results as of September 30, 2022
October 20, 2022
Agenda
1.
Market update
Silvio Napoli
2.
Update on challenges
Silvio Napoli
3. Update on Top Speed 23 program
Silvio Napoli
4.
Operational priorities
Silvio Napoli
5.
Financial results as of September 30, 2022
Carla De Geyseleer
6.
Outlook for 2022
Carla De Geyseleer
7.
Q&A
Silvio Napoli/Carla De Geyseleer/
Marco Hasler
2
Market outlook 2022
NI: China contracting, RoW slowing down after solid H1, Maintenance
and Modernization growing across all regions
Market growth
China
APAC
Americas
EMEA
Global
(units)
w/o China
New Installations (NI)
▪ Lockdown
▪ India:
▪ North America:
▪ Europe:
Contracting as a
impact
growing
solid
slowing
result of China
▪ Real
▪ Others:
▪ South America:
▪ Middle East/
situation
estate crisis
recovering
softening
Africa:
▪ Overcapacity
growing
Existing Installations
Maintenance continues to grow, uptake in Modernization
negative positive
Source: Schindler market data
3
4
Stabilized margin drop
Progress, working through backlog and legacy issues
#1: Dealing with foreign exchange burden
#2: Regaining competitive New Installations margins
#3: Resolving supply chain disruptions
#4: Streamlining product portfolio complexity
#5: Adjusting for China market contraction
5
Sales 2022
11 172 M
11 132 M
11 132 M
Net income 2022
591 M
589 M
589 M
Net cash 2022
2 796 M
2 785 M
2 785 M
P/E ratio 2022
28,6x
Yield 2022
2,42%
Capitalization
16 978 M
16 916 M
16 916 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,27x
EV / Sales 2023
1,21x
Nbr of Employees
69 429
Free-Float
56,6%
