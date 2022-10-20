Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schindler Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHN   CH0024638212

SCHINDLER HOLDING AG

(SCHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-10-19 am EDT
156.00 CHF   -2.38%
12:40aSchindler : Q3-2022 Press Release
PU
12:40aAd Hoc : Key figures as of September 30, 2022
PU
12:40aSchindler : Q3-2022 Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schindler : Q3-2022 Presentation

10/20/2022 | 12:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results as of September 30, 2022

October 20, 2022

© Schindler 2022

Agenda

1.

Market update

Silvio Napoli

2.

Update on challenges

Silvio Napoli

3. Update on Top Speed 23 program

Silvio Napoli

4.

Operational priorities

Silvio Napoli

5.

Financial results as of September 30, 2022

Carla De Geyseleer

6.

Outlook for 2022

Carla De Geyseleer

7.

Q&A

Silvio Napoli/Carla De Geyseleer/

Marco Hasler

2

I © Schindler 2022 I We Elevate I October 20, 2022 I Investor Relations

Market outlook 2022

NI: China contracting, RoW slowing down after solid H1, Maintenance

and Modernization growing across all regions

Market growth

China

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Global

(units)

w/o China

New Installations (NI)

Lockdown

India:

North America:

Europe:

Contracting as a

impact

growing

solid

slowing

result of China

Real

Others:

South America:

Middle East/

situation

estate crisis

recovering

softening

Africa:

Overcapacity

growing

Existing Installations

Maintenance continues to grow, uptake in Modernization

<5%

5% to <10%

>10%

negative positive

Source: Schindler market data

3

I © Schindler 2022 I We Elevate I October 20, 2022 I Investor Relations

Update on challenges

4

I © Schindler 2022 I We Elevate I October 20, 2022 I Investor Relations

Stabilized margin drop

Progress, working through backlog and legacy issues

Challenges

Progress

#1: Dealing with foreign exchange burden

#2: Regaining competitive New Installations margins

#3: Resolving supply chain disruptions

#4: Streamlining product portfolio complexity

#5: Adjusting for China market contraction

5

I © Schindler 2022 I We Elevate I October 20, 2022 I Investor Relations

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schindler Holding Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 04:38:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
12:40aSchindler : Q3-2022 Press Release
PU
12:40aAd Hoc : Key figures as of September 30, 2022
PU
12:40aSchindler : Q3-2022 Presentation
PU
12:33aInitial recovery in revenue and profitability, order intake under pressure
EQ
10/19Kepler Cheuvreux Lowers Price Target on Schindler, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
10/19APG|SGA Partners With Schindler To Install Advertising Screens Across Hotel Elevators I..
MT
10/14HSBC Upgrades Recommendation on Schindler to Hold, Maintains Price Target
MT
10/13AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Schindler, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
10/12BNP Paribas Lowers Price Target on Schindler, Maintains Outperform Recommendation
MT
09/16AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Schindler, Upgrades Recommendation to B..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 172 M 11 132 M 11 132 M
Net income 2022 591 M 589 M 589 M
Net cash 2022 2 796 M 2 785 M 2 785 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 16 978 M 16 916 M 16 916 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 69 429
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schindler Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 156,00 CHF
Average target price 188,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Silvio Napoli Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Urs Scheidegger Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Bauer Chief Technology Officer
Matteo Attrovio Chief Information Officer
Paolo Compagna Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-34.62%16 916
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-23.38%28 034
KONE OYJ-35.56%20 678
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-26.81%5 810
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-51.67%1 630
FUJITEC CO., LTD.18.85%1 581