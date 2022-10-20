Advanced search
Schindler : Q3-2022 Press Release

10/20/2022
Schindler Management Ltd.

Global Communications

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Key figures as of September 30, 2022

Press release

October 20, 2022

Initial recovery in revenue and profitability, order intake under pressure

  • Measures implemented starting to pay off
  • Revenue rebound in third quarter
  • Profitability starting to recover
  • Order intake under pressure
  • Complex mix of challenges continues to be addressed
  • Outlook confirmed

In the third quarter of 2022, revenue increased by 5.6% to CHF 2 965 million. EBIT improved throughout the quarter and reached CHF 252 million. Order intake continued to be under pressure due to the declining Chinese market combined with the focus on margins to offset inflation.

In the first nine months of 2022, order intake decreased by 0.8% to CHF 8 967 million and revenue increased by 0.3% to CHF 8 310 million, while operating profit dropped to CHF 655 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.9% (EBIT adjusted 8.9%). Net profit amounted to CHF 481 million, and cash flow from operating activities reached CHF 376 million.

"We are encouraged by the top- and bottom-line results in the third quarter," said Silvio Napoli, Schindler's Chairman and CEO. "The stabilizing measures put in place are starting to pay off. Nonetheless, resolving our legacy issues and adjusting to the fast-evolving market conditions will need more time. Overall, we are confident in our trajectory."

Order intake and order backlog

Order intake decreased by 0.8% to CHF 8 967 million in the first nine months of 2022 (previous year: CHF 9 038 million), corresponding to an increase of 0.7% in local currencies. The Americas and EMEA regions grew, while the significant contraction of the Chinese New Installations market weighed negatively on Asia-Pacific. Overall, New Installations declined, while the Maintenance, Modernization, and Repairs businesses continued to grow.

In the third quarter of 2022, order intake dropped by 8.5% to CHF 2 740 million (previous year: CHF 2 995 million), 5.9% in local currencies.

As of September 30, 2022, order backlog increased by 1.2% to CHF 9 929 million (previous year: CHF 9 810 million). In local currencies, the order backlog rose by 4.4%.

Schindler Group - Key figures as of September 30, 2022

Page | 1

Schindler Management Ltd.

Global Communications

Revenue

In the first nine months of 2022, revenue reached CHF 8 310 million (previous year: CHF 8 282 million), for an increase of 0.3% (1.7% in local currencies). The Americas and EMEA regions recorded growth, while Asia-Pacific was impacted by the situation in China.

In the third quarter of 2022, revenue rose by 5.6% to CHF 2 965 million (previous year: CHF 2 807 million), corresponding to an increase of 7.9% in local currencies. All regions and product lines contributed to growth.

Operating profit (EBIT)

Operating profit dropped in the first nine months of 2022 to CHF 655 million (previous year: CHF 913 million).

The EBIT margin reached 7.9% (previous year: 11.0%).

EBIT adjusted reached CHF 738 million with a margin of 8.9% (previous year: CHF 946 million; 11.4%).

In the third quarter of 2022, operating profit amounted to CHF 252 million (previous year: CHF 306 million).

The EBIT margin was 8.5% (previous year: 10.9%). The adjusted EBIT margin reached 9.2% (previous year: 11.0%).

Net profit and cash flow from operating activities

Net profit totaled CHF 481 million (previous year: CHF 689 million) for the first nine months of 2022.

Cash flow from operating activities reached CHF 376 million (previous year: CHF 958 million), resulting from

lower operating­ profit and increased net working capital requirements.

Exit from Russia

Schindler completed the sale of its operations in Russia to local senior management and exited the market. The business now operates under the name TRP Group.

Outlook for 2022

Schindler expects the markets to further slow down globally. Assuming no further lockdowns and other

unexpected­

events, Schindler foresees revenue growth between 0% and +2% in local currencies and confirms

its net profit

guidance of between CHF 620 million and CHF 660 million for the full year 2022.

For further information:

Nicole Wesch, Head Global Communications & Marketing

Tel. +41 41 445 50 90, nicole.wesch@schindler.com

Marco Knuchel, Head Investor Relations

Tel. +41 41 445 30 61, marco.knuchel@schindler.com

group.schindler.com

Dial-in details for today's conference call at 10:00 am CET are available at: group.schindler.com/en/investor-relations/events.html

Schindler Group - Key figures as of September 30, 2022

Page | 2

Schindler Management Ltd.

Global Communications

Key figures

January to September

In CHF million

2022

2021

%

Order intake

8 967

9 038

-0.8

Revenue

8 310

8 282

0.3

Operating profit (EBIT)

655

913

-28.3

in %

7.9

11.0

Operating profit (EBIT), adjusted

7381

946

2

-22.0

in %

8.9

11.4

Financing and investing activities

-30

-31

Profit before taxes

625

882

-29.1

Income taxes

144

193

Net profit

481

689

-30.2

Earnings per share and participation certificate in CHF

4.13

6.06

-31.8

Cash flow from operating activities

376

958

-60.8

Investments in property, plant, and equipment

80

82

-2.4

30.09.2022

31.12.2021

Order backlog

9 929

9 565

3.8

Number of employees

69 951

69 015

1.4

  1. Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 43 million), restructuring costs (CHF 23 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 17 million)
  2. Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 16 million), restructuring costs (CHF 20 million), real estate gains (CHF -21 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 18 million)
  • local currencies

0.7

1.7

-26.5

-20.2

4.4

Schindler Group - Key figures as of September 30, 2022

Page | 3

Schindler Management Ltd.

Global Communications

3rd quarter: July to September

% local

In CHF million

2022

2021

%

currencies

Order intake

2 740

2 995

-8.5

-5.9

Revenue

2 965

2 807

5.6

7.9

Operating profit (EBIT)

252

306

-17.6

-15.0

in %

8.5

10.9

Operating profit (EBIT), adjusted

2721

308

2

-11.7

-8.8

in %

9.2

11.0

Financing and investing activities

-11

-7

Profit before taxes

241

299

-19.4

Income taxes

56

65

Net profit

185

234

-20.9

Earnings per share and participation certificate in CHF

1.59

2.06

-22.8

Cash flow from operating activities

77

237

-67.5

Investments in property, plant, and equipment

22

25

-12.0

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

Order backlog

9 929

9 810

1.2

4.4

Number of employees

69 951

68 252

2.5

  1. Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 12 million), restructuring costs (CHF 3 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 5 million)
  2. Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 12 million), restructuring costs (CHF 5 million), real estate gains (CHF -21 million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 6 million)

Balance sheet

In CHF million

30.09.2022

%

31.12.2021

%

30.09.2021

%

Cash and cash equivalents

2 095

17.9

2 841

23.7

2 674

22.9

Other current assets

5 948

50.8

5 436

45.4

5 226

44.8

Total current assets

8 043

68.7

8 277

69.1

7 900

67.7

Non-current assets

3 663

31.3

3 697

30.9

3 767

32.3

Total assets

11 706

100.0

11 974

100.0

11 667

100.0

Current liabilities

6 250

53.4

5 955

49.7

5 733

49.2

Non-current liabilities

1 185

10.1

1 589

13.3

1 437

12.3

Total liabilities

7 435

63.5

7 544

63.0

7 170

61.5

Equity

4 271

36.5

4 430

37.0

4 497

38.5

Total liabilities and equity

11 706

100.0

11 974

100.0

11 667

100.0

Schindler Group - Key figures as of September 30, 2022

Page | 4

Schindler Management Ltd.

Global Communications

Exchange rates

2022

2021

Closing rate

Average rate

Closing rate

Average rate

September 30

September 30

December 31

September 30

Eurozone

EUR

1

0.96

1.01

1.03

1.09

USA

USD

1

0.98

0.95

0.91

0.91

Brazil

BRL

100

18.07

18.45

16.37

17.16

China

CNY

100

13.72

14.35

14.36

14.08

India

INR

100

1.20

1.23

1.23

1.24

Non-GAAP measures

The key figures comprise certain non-GAAP measures that are not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Group's definitions of these non-GAAP items are available at: group.schindler.com - Investors - Results - Non-GAAP definitions (group.schindler.com/en/investor-relations/results/definition-on-non-gaap-items.html).

Schindler Group - Key figures as of September 30, 2022

Page | 5

Disclaimer

Schindler Holding Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 04:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
