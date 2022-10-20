Schindler : Q3-2022 Press Release

Schindler Management Ltd.

Global Communications

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Key figures as of September 30, 2022

Press release

October 20, 2022

Initial recovery in revenue and profitability, order intake under pressure

Measures implemented starting to pay off

Revenue rebound in third quarter

Profitability starting to recover

Order intake under pressure

Complex mix of challenges continues to be addressed

Outlook confirmed

In the third quarter of 2022, revenue increased by 5.6% to CHF 2 965 million. EBIT improved throughout the quarter and reached CHF 252 million. Order intake continued to be under pressure due to the declining Chinese market combined with the focus on margins to offset inflation.

In the first nine months of 2022, order intake decreased by 0.8% to CHF 8 967 million and revenue increased by 0.3% to CHF 8 310 million, while operating profit dropped to CHF 655 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.9% (EBIT adjusted 8.9%). Net profit amounted to CHF 481 million, and cash flow from operating activities reached CHF 376 million.

"We are encouraged by the top- and bottom-line results in the third quarter," said Silvio Napoli, Schindler's Chairman and CEO. "The stabilizing measures put in place are starting to pay off. Nonetheless, resolving our legacy issues and adjusting to the fast-evolving market conditions will need more time. Overall, we are confident in our trajectory."

Order intake and order backlog

Order intake decreased by 0.8% to CHF 8 967 million in the first nine months of 2022 (previous year: CHF 9 038 million), corresponding to an increase of 0.7% in local currencies. The Americas and EMEA regions grew, while the significant contraction of the Chinese New Installations market weighed negatively on Asia-Pacific. Overall, New Installations declined, while the Maintenance, Modernization, and Repairs businesses continued to grow.

In the third quarter of 2022, order intake dropped by 8.5% to CHF 2 740 million (previous year: CHF 2 995 million), 5.9% in local currencies.

As of September 30, 2022, order backlog increased by 1.2% to CHF 9 929 million (previous year: CHF 9 810 million). In local currencies, the order backlog rose by 4.4%.