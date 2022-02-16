Schindler : Q4-2021 Financial Statements 2021

Financials CHF USD Sales 2021 11 250 M 12 144 M 12 144 M Net income 2021 823 M 888 M 888 M Net cash 2021 2 820 M 3 044 M 3 044 M P/E ratio 2021 29,5x Yield 2021 1,89% Capitalization 24 286 M 26 215 M 26 215 M EV / Sales 2021 1,91x EV / Sales 2022 1,80x Nbr of Employees 68 252 Free-Float 55,7% Chart SCHINDLER HOLDING AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SCHINDLER HOLDING AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 12 Last Close Price 225,60 CHF Average target price 255,73 CHF Spread / Average Target 13,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Silvio Napoli Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Urs Scheidegger Chief Financial Officer Karl-Heinz Bauer Chief Technology Officer Matteo Attrovio Chief Information Officer Paolo Compagna Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SCHINDLER HOLDING AG -9.41% 26 215 OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION -8.41% 33 891 KONE OYJ -13.10% 32 085 DAIFUKU CO., LTD. -8.62% 9 362 ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A. -0.84% 3 745 INTERROLL HOLDING AG -12.67% 3 195