Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schindler Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHN   CH0024638212

SCHINDLER HOLDING AG

(SCHN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/15 11:31:05 am
225.6 CHF   +1.90%
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q4-2021 Press Release
PU
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q4-2021 Presentation
PU
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q4-2021 Financial Statements 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schindler : Q4-2021 Financial Statements 2021

02/16/2022 | 12:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shaping sustainable cities Financial Statements 2021

Contents

3 Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Financial Statements of Schindler Holding Ltd.
  1. Corporate Governance

102 Compensation Report

The Group Review is available separately

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

Schindler

3

Financial Statements 2021

Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Consolidated income statement
  2. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
  3. Consolidated balance sheet
  1. Consolidated statement of changes in equity
  2. Consolidated cash flow statement
  3. Notes to the consolidated financial statements
  1. 1  General information
  1. 2  Basis of preparation
  2. 3  General accounting policies
  3. 4  Revenue
  4. 5  Segment reporting
  5. 6  Employees
  1. 7  Other operating expenses
  1. 8  Financial result
  2. 9  Financial instruments and risk management
  1. 10  Accounts receivable
  2. 11  Financial assets
  1. 12  Accounts payable
  2. 13  Accrued expenses
  1. 14  Financial debts
  1. 15  Contract balances
  2. 16  Inventories
  3. 17  Property, plant, and equipment
  4. 18  Leases
  1. 19  Intangible assets
  1. 20  Provisions and contingent liabilities
  1. 21  Income taxes
  1. 22  Equity and earnings per share
  1. 23  Business combinations
  1. 24  Cash flow statement
  2. 25  Related parties
  3. 26  Material Group companies

53 Report of the statutory auditor

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schindler Holding Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 05:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q4-2021 Press Release
PU
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q4-2021 Presentation
PU
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q4-2021 Financial Statements 2021
PU
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q4-2021 Group Review 2021
PU
12:44aAD HOC : Annual Results 2021
PU
12:34aGrowth and margin pressure
EQ
02/14Research Partners Lowers Price Target on Schindler, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
02/10AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Schindler, Maintains Add Recommendation
MT
02/09Schindler to Provide Elevator, Escalator Maintenance Services to ISS Clients
MT
02/09Schindler becomes global vertical mobility partner for ISS
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 11 250 M 12 144 M 12 144 M
Net income 2021 823 M 888 M 888 M
Net cash 2021 2 820 M 3 044 M 3 044 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 24 286 M 26 215 M 26 215 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 68 252
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schindler Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 225,60 CHF
Average target price 255,73 CHF
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Silvio Napoli Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Urs Scheidegger Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Bauer Chief Technology Officer
Matteo Attrovio Chief Information Officer
Paolo Compagna Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-9.41%26 215
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-8.41%33 891
KONE OYJ-13.10%32 085
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-8.62%9 362
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.-0.84%3 745
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-12.67%3 195