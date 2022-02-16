Schindler : Q4-2021 Group Review 2021

Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 58 million), restructuring costs (CHF 26 million), real estate gains (CHF -21million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 23 million)
Schindler
Group Review 2021
Highlights
In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic kept affecting our environment in unprec edented ways. Schindler employees around the globe continued to focus on keeping cities moving and delivering value for our customers.
Revenue growth
+5.6%
Top 25
Schindler included in SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 Index
which selects the top 25 companies of the SMI Expanded
Schindler committed to science-based targets and stepping up climate action
Science-based targets build on the latest climate science to determine what actions are needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement
Top Speed 23 program successfully launched
Accelerating digital transformation, boosting product innovation, and addressing profitability gaps
Rollout of
modular products
advanced
1
Improving travel
experience in buildings
New building transit management system Schindler PORT 4D launched
Schindler joins RE100 global initiative to use 100% renewable energy
Schindler has joined RE100, the global environmental initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), which brings together the world's most influential companies leading the transition to 100% renewable electricity.
>20%
of the maintained portfolio
is connected
BuildingMinds selected by
Microsoft as one of
the 20 global partners for their Global Sustainability Campaign
2 Schindler
Group Review 2021
Table of contents
"We'll focus on increasing our organization's agility and make major investments to facilitate the shift to the 'Industry 5.0' era."
8 Milestones
Silvio Napoli on what shapes
Schindler's future.
23 Training
School of life - Schindler encourages
apprentices and also puts them to the test.
26 Inclusion and diversity
How Schindler approaches
diversity and inclusion.
40 Salt Lake City International Airport
Schindler is helping make the new airport
one of the greenest in the USA.
50 Innovation and technology
Modular energy-efficient solutions.
16 Papieri site, Cham
Schindler is supplying 87 elevators for this
major project near to Lake Zug.
52 BuildingMinds
Data-driven solutions to lead the real estate
sector towards a sustainable future.
30 One Taikoo Place, Hong Kong
Schindler demonstrates its innovative strength, energy-efficient solutions and high-quality service across 48 storys.
Schindler
Table of contents
3
Group Review 2021
54 Technical Operations Centers
The service of the future is already a reality. Schindler monitors elevators and escalators around the clock.
56 Future Living® Berlin
A prime example of the smart, sustainable, and energy-efficient way people will live one day.
66 Our responsibility
Schindler supports
2030 Agenda
for Sustainable
Development
Paris Climate
Agreement
1 Highlights
About Schindler
Milestones
10 Statement of the Board of Directors
What moves the word
Shaping sustainable cities
Papieri site, Cham
One Taikoo Place, Hong Kong
Salt Lake City International Airport
Innovation and technology
Business review
Our responsibility
Information for our shareholders
Five-yearoverview
Registered share/participation certificate
Key sustainability figures
Financial calendar
Addresses
The Financial Statements are available separately.
