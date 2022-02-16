Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schindler Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHN   CH0024638212

SCHINDLER HOLDING AG

(SCHN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/15 11:31:05 am
225.6 CHF   +1.90%
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q4-2021 Press Release
PU
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q4-2021 Presentation
PU
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q4-2021 Financial Statements 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schindler : Q4-2021 Group Review 2021

02/16/2022 | 12:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shaping sustainable cities Group Review 2021

﻿

﻿

Key figures

Order intake

Order backlog

In CHF million

In CHF million

12 166 9 565

Revenue

In CHF million

Asia-Pacific

30%

EMEA

11 236

44%

Americas

26%

EBIT adjusted

Dividend per registered share/

In CHF million / Margin in %

participation certificate

1 252 / 11.1

In CHF, dividends proposed

by the Board of Directors

4.00 / 4.00

Subject to approval by the General

Return on equity

Meeting, the dividend will be paid

on March 28, 2022

In %

20.9

Number of employees

Sustainability

As of December 31

Non-financial disclosure

see page 80

69 015

Net profit

881

In CHF million

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

884

9481

929

774

881

1 Before exceptional items

Market capitalization

In CHF million as of December 31

26 390

215

1981

1991

2001

2011

2021

% local

In CHF million

2021

2020

%

currencies

Order intake

12 166

11 018

10.4

10.6

Revenue

11 236

10 640

5.6

5.7

Operating profit (EBIT)

1 166

1 032

13.0

12.7

in %

10.4

9.7

Operating profit (EBIT),

adjusted

1 252

1

1 185

2

5.7

5.4

in %

11.1

11.1

Financing and investing

activities

-42

-39

Profit before taxes

1 124

993

13.2

Income taxes

243

219

Net profit

881

774

13.8

Earnings per share and

participation certificate

in CHF

7.70

6.72

14.6

Cash flow from operating

activities

1 314

1 581

-16.9

Investments in property,

plant, and equipment

117

130

-10.0

As of December 31

Order backlog

9 565

8 687

10.1

8.4

Net liquidity

3 027

2 669

13.4

Net working capital

-1 055

-967

9.1

Number of employees

69 015

66 674

3.5

  1. Adjusted for Top Speed 23 costs (CHF 58 million), restructuring costs (CHF 26 million), real estate gains (CHF -21million), and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 23 million)
  2. Adjusted for restructuring costs (CHF 135 million) and expenses for BuildingMinds (CHF 18 million)

Schindler

Group Review 2021

Highlights

In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic kept affecting our environment in unprec­ edented ways. Schindler employees around the globe continued to focus on keeping cities moving and delivering value for our customers.

﻿

﻿

Revenue growth

+5.6%

Top 25

Schindler included in SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 Index

which selects the top 25 companies of the SMI Expanded

Schindler committed to science-based targets and stepping up climate action

Science-based targets build on the latest climate science to determine what actions are needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement

Top Speed 23 program successfully launched

Accelerating digital transformation, boosting product innovation, and addressing profitability gaps

Rollout of

modular products

advanced

1

Improving travel

experience in buildings

New building transit management system Schindler PORT 4D launched

Schindler joins RE100 global initiative to use 100% renewable energy

Schindler has joined RE100, the global environmental initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), which brings together the world's most influential companies leading the transition to 100% renewable electricity.

>20%

of the maintained portfolio

is connected

BuildingMinds selected by

Microsoft as one of

the 20 global partners for their Global Sustainability Campaign

2 Schindler

Group Review 2021

Table of contents

"We'll focus on increasing our organization's ­agility and make major investments to facilitate the shift to the 'Industry 5.0' era."

8 Milestones

Silvio Napoli on what shapes

Schindler's future.

23 Training

School of life - Schindler encourages

apprentices and also puts them to the test.

26 Inclusion and diversity

How Schindler approaches

diversity and inclusion.

40 Salt Lake City International Airport

Schindler is helping make the new airport

one of the greenest in the USA.

MYPORT

>

PO

RTID

336894G

>

APPRO

VED

>

ACCESSG

RANTED

29.76

76

300.34

29.

0.

65

0.065

12 What moves the world

Schindler has the right answers.

01

03

02

EN

ERGYSA

VING

51%

92%

79%

B

29.76 01

50 Innovation and technology

Modular energy-efficient solutions.

16 Papieri site, Cham

Schindler is supplying 87 elevators for this

major project near to Lake Zug.

52 BuildingMinds

Data-driven solutions to lead the real estate

sector towards a sustainable future.

30 One Taikoo Place, Hong Kong

Schindler demonstrates its innovative strength, energy-efficient solutions and high-quality service across 48 storys.

Schindler

Table of contents

﻿

3

Group Review 2021

﻿

54 Technical Operations Centers

The service of the future is already a reality. Schindler monitors elevators and escalators around the clock.

56 Future Living® Berlin

A prime example of the smart, sustainable, and energy-efficient way people will live one day.

66 Our responsibility

Schindler supports

2030 Agenda

for Sustainable

Development

Paris Climate

Agreement

1 Highlights

  1. About Schindler
  1. Milestones

10 Statement of the Board of Directors

  1. What moves the word
  1. Shaping sustainable cities
  1. Papieri site, Cham
  1. One Taikoo Place, Hong Kong
  1. Salt Lake City International Airport
  1. Innovation and technology
  1. Business review
  1. Our responsibility
  1. Information for our shareholders
  2. Five-yearoverview
  1. Registered share/participation certificate
  1. Key sustainability figures
  1. Financial calendar
  1. Addresses

The Financial Statements are available separately.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schindler Holding Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 05:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q4-2021 Press Release
PU
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q4-2021 Presentation
PU
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q4-2021 Financial Statements 2021
PU
12:44aSCHINDLER : Q4-2021 Group Review 2021
PU
12:44aAD HOC : Annual Results 2021
PU
12:34aGrowth and margin pressure
EQ
02/14Research Partners Lowers Price Target on Schindler, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
02/10AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Schindler, Maintains Add Recommendation
MT
02/09Schindler to Provide Elevator, Escalator Maintenance Services to ISS Clients
MT
02/09Schindler becomes global vertical mobility partner for ISS
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 11 250 M 12 144 M 12 144 M
Net income 2021 823 M 888 M 888 M
Net cash 2021 2 820 M 3 044 M 3 044 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 24 286 M 26 215 M 26 215 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 68 252
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schindler Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 225,60 CHF
Average target price 255,73 CHF
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Silvio Napoli Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Urs Scheidegger Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Bauer Chief Technology Officer
Matteo Attrovio Chief Information Officer
Paolo Compagna Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-9.41%26 215
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-8.41%33 891
KONE OYJ-13.10%32 085
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-8.62%9 362
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.-0.84%3 745
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-12.67%3 195