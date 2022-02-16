Schindler : Q4-2021 Presentation

Annual results 2021 presentation
February 16, 2022
Agenda
1.
Challenges
Silvio Napoli
2.
New leadership structure
3.
Financial results 2021
Urs Scheidegger
4.
Outlook
5.
Q&A
Silvio Napoli & Urs Scheidegger
2
Delivering on Top Speed 23 objectives calls for change
Execution of core initiatives to be accelerated and refocused
Top Speed 23
Core initiatives
Goals
Industry-leading
New installations growth in selected strategic markets
Sustainable modernization solutions
Product innovation for selected markets/segments
Portfolio growth/investments in mass connectivity
Digital Twin
(elevators and escalators)
Procurement excellence
customer experience
Doing business sustainably
Competitive
EBIT margin
3
Schindler is lagging competition
Performance gaps need to be addressed now
EBIT adj. development - gap widening again
25.0%
0.0%
2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
Schindler
Competitor 1
Competitor 2
4
Unprecedented mix of challenges
Effective response to complex environment needed
5
