Schindler with new date for Q1 2021 results publication
19-Apr-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Schindler today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2021 results on April 30, 2021, due to changes in the corporate calendar.
About Schindler:
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 65,000 employees in more than 100 countries.
More information:
Nicole Wesch, Head Global Communications
Tel. +41 41 445 50 90, nicole.wesch@schindler.com
Marco Knuchel, Head Investor Relations
Tel. +41 41 445 30 61, marco.knuchel@schindler.com
Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland
