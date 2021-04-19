EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Schindler with new date for Q1 2021 results publication



19-Apr-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Schindler today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2021 results on April 30, 2021, due to changes in the corporate calendar. About Schindler:

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 65,000 employees in more than 100 countries. More information:

