Schindler Holding AG
Schindler to elevate rider experience with Miami-Dade County public transit maintenance contract
02.08.2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST
The new contract gives Schindler the responsibility for maintaining elevators, escalators, and moving walks that transport over 60 million passengers a year at Miami International Airport and across Miami-Dade Transit’s Metromover system.
Schindler, a leading provider of vertical transportation solutions, will continue its partnership with Miami-Dade County via a new, five-year maintenance contract, which can be renewed by the County for another five-year term. The contract expands Schindler’s maintenance portfolio in the county, adding hundreds of airport and transit conveyances.
“We are proud to have been selected to service and maintain the equipment that keeps both Miami-Dade residents and visitors moving,” says Schindler Elevator Corporation CEO Ray Bisson. “These systems are a critical part of Miami-Dade’s infrastructure, and we are committed to providing safe and reliable accessibility to all riders. Schindler is deeply grateful to Mayor Levine Cava and the Board of County Commissioners for the trust they have placed in our ability to serve the traveling public.”
Note: The contracted value of Schindler's maintenance work is still being determined in collaboration with the county. Based on a preliminary assessment, the contract value for the maintenance of the elevators and escalators will approximately be around USD 12 million per year, excluding repair and modernization requirements that may be awarded during the period.
About Schindler
The Schindler Group was founded in 1874 in Switzerland and is one of the leading global suppliers of elevators, escalators, and associated services. Every day, Schindler moves 1.5 billion people all over the world with its mobility solutions. This success is backed up by around 70,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler has set itself the long-term, scientifically based emissions reduction target of achieving net-zero emissions along the entire value chain by 2040. This is to be achieved through a 90% absolute reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in scopes 1, 2, and 3 – starting from the base year 2020 – while simultaneously working to neutralize residual emissions.
More information
Katherine Lee | Head of External Communications
Phone +41 414 45 36 11 | Mobile +41 79 712 94 99 katherine.lee@schindler.com
Schindler Holding AG is a Switzerland-based holding company that specializes in the manufacture of escalators, elevators and moving walks. It operates globally within one main segment: Elevators and Escalators. The Elevators and Escalators segment provides a range of elevators for different applications, including freight and special elevators, high-rise elevators, residential elevators and commercial elevators. It also offers commercial and public transport escalators, as well as inclined and horizontal moving walks. It's affiliated company, ALSO Holding AG, which provided information and communications technology and consumer electronics in the wholesale and logistics sectors, was disposed during 2011 and merged with Actebis GmbH, forming ALSO-Actebis Holding AG. In June 2014, closed the real estate development project Mall of Switzerland (formerly EbiSquare) together with Halter AG and sold its stake in EbiSquare AG to Halter AG