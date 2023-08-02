Schindler to elevate rider experience with Miami-Dade County public transit maintenance contract

The new contract gives Schindler the responsibility for maintaining elevators, escalators, and moving walks that transport over 60 million passengers a year at Miami International Airport and across Miami-Dade Transit’s Metromover system.

Schindler, a leading provider of vertical transportation solutions, will continue its partnership with Miami-Dade County via a new, five-year maintenance contract, which can be renewed by the County for another five-year term. The contract expands Schindler’s maintenance portfolio in the county, adding hundreds of airport and transit conveyances.

“We are proud to have been selected to service and maintain the equipment that keeps both Miami-Dade residents and visitors moving,” says Schindler Elevator Corporation CEO Ray Bisson. “These systems are a critical part of Miami-Dade’s infrastructure, and we are committed to providing safe and reliable accessibility to all riders. Schindler is deeply grateful to Mayor Levine Cava and the Board of County Commissioners for the trust they have placed in our ability to serve the traveling public.”

Note: The contracted value of Schindler's maintenance work is still being determined in collaboration with the county. Based on a preliminary assessment, the contract value for the maintenance of the elevators and escalators will approximately be around USD 12 million per year, excluding repair and modernization requirements that may be awarded during the period.