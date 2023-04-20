Advanced search
    SCHN   CH0024638212

SCHINDLER HOLDING AG

(SCHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:47 2023-04-19 am EDT
189.20 CHF   -0.53%
12:44aAd Hoc : Key figures as of March 31, 2023
PU
12:34aSchindler : Q1-2023 Press Release
PU
12:34aSchindler : Q1-2023 Presentation
PU
Staying the course

04/20/2023 | 12:33am EDT
Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Staying the course

20-Apr-2023 / 06:31 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Key figures as of March 31, 2023

  • New installation markets: weakening trend globally; uncertainty persists
  • Order intake: decrease in New Installation reflecting weakening global markets; growth in Service
  • Revenue: growth across all regions and product lines 
  • Operating profit: year-on-year improvement, both in absolute and relative terms
  • EBIT and net profit: rebound supplemented by one-off real estate gain of CHF 26 million
  • Change to the Group Executive Committee: CTO succession

In the first quarter of 2023, revenue increased by 6.2% to CHF 2 796 million, while order intake decreased by 8.7% to CHF 2 889 million. Operating profit reached CHF 282 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 10.1% (EBIT adjusted 9.7%). Net profit amounted to CHF 212 million, or CHF 186 million excluding the real estate gain, and cash flow from operating activities reached CHF 281 million.

 

About Schindler 
The Schindler Group was founded in 1874 in Switzerland and is one of the leading global suppliers of elevators, escalators, and associated services. Every day, Schindler moves 1.5 billion people all over the world with its mobility solutions. This success is backed up by around 70,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler has set itself the long-term, scientifically based emissions reduction target of achieving net-zero emissions along the entire value chain by 2040. This is to be achieved through a 90% absolute reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in scopes 1, 2, and 3 – starting from the base year 2020 – while simultaneously working to neutralize residual emissions.

More information
Katherine Lee | Head of External Communications
Phone +41 414 45 36 11 | Mobile +41 79 712 94 99
katherine.lee@schindler.com

Marco Knuchel | Head Investor Relations
Phone +41 41 445 30 61 | marco.knuchel@schindler.com

Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Schindler Holding AG
Zugerstrasse 13
6060 Ebikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41414453060
E-mail: corporate.communications@schindler.com
Internet: www.schindler.com
ISIN: CH0024638212, CH0024638196
Valor: 002463821
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1612255

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1612255  20-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1612255&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Consensus
