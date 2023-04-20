Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Staying the course



20-Apr-2023 / 06:31 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Key figures as of March 31, 2023 New installation markets: weakening trend globally; uncertainty persists

Order intake: decrease in New Installation reflecting weakening global markets; growth in Service

Revenue: growth across all regions and product lines

Operating profit: year-on-year improvement, both in absolute and relative terms

EBIT and net profit: rebound supplemented by one-off real estate gain of CHF 26 million

Change to the Group Executive Committee: CTO succession In the first quarter of 2023, revenue increased by 6.2% to CHF 2 796 million, while order intake decreased by 8.7% to CHF 2 889 million. Operating profit reached CHF 282 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 10.1% (EBIT adjusted 9.7%). Net profit amounted to CHF 212 million, or CHF 186 million excluding the real estate gain, and cash flow from operating activities reached CHF 281 million. About Schindler

The Schindler Group was founded in 1874 in Switzerland and is one of the leading global suppliers of elevators, escalators, and associated services. Every day, Schindler moves 1.5 billion people all over the world with its mobility solutions. This success is backed up by around 70,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler has set itself the long-term, scientifically based emissions reduction target of achieving net-zero emissions along the entire value chain by 2040. This is to be achieved through a 90% absolute reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in scopes 1, 2, and 3 – starting from the base year 2020 – while simultaneously working to neutralize residual emissions. More information

End of Inside Information