Schindler with lower revenue and profit for first nine months of 2020, mixed recovery in Q3 2020

For the first nine months of 2020, Schindler reports a revenue drop of 6.6% to CHF 7 713 million, equivalent to a decrease of 0.7% in local currencies. Order intake in the first nine months of 2020 decreased by 10.5% to CHF 8 067 million (-4.7% in local currencies).