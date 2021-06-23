1st half of 2021: Schlatter significantly increases order intake and net sales and expects a profit

S c h l i e r e n, June 23, 2021. After a strong pandemic-related decline the market environment in the Welding segment has recovered. This has led to a high demand for Schlatter products. The Weaving segment is lagging somewhat behind this development and will report a loss in the first half of the year. In the first half of 2021, the Group will increase order intake and net sales compared to the same period of the previous year and achieve a profit.

In addition, Harald Reich, since 2017 Managing Director of Schlatter Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG and member of the Group Management, will leave the Schlatter Group. The Board of Directors and Group Management would like to thank Harald Reich for his commitment and wish him every success in his future career. Werner Schmidli, CEO of the Schlatter Group, will act as Managing Director ad interim of Schlatter Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG with immediate effect.

