    STRN   CH0002277314

SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG

(STRN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1st half of 2021: Schlatter significantly increases order intake and net sales and expects a profit

06/23/2021 | 12:05am EDT
Media Information

1st half of 2021: Schlatter significantly increases order intake and net sales and expects a profit

S c h l i e r e n, June 23, 2021. After a strong pandemic-related decline the market environment in the Welding segment has recovered. This has led to a high demand for Schlatter products. The Weaving segment is lagging somewhat behind this development and will report a loss in the first half of the year. In the first half of 2021, the Group will increase order intake and net sales compared to the same period of the previous year and achieve a profit.

In addition, Harald Reich, since 2017 Managing Director of Schlatter Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG and member of the Group Management, will leave the Schlatter Group. The Board of Directors and Group Management would like to thank Harald Reich for his commitment and wish him every success in his future career. Werner Schmidli, CEO of the Schlatter Group, will act as Managing Director ad interim of Schlatter Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG with immediate effect.

Further information

Schlatter Industries AG

Werner Schmidli

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone +41 44 732 71 70

Mobile +41 79 343 62 62

werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com

Agenda

17.08.2021

Publication of half-year results 2021

26.01.2022

Publication of first financial data for the 2021 financial year

29.03.2022

Publication of the detailed annual result for 2021 through a media information and publication of the annual report on the company's Website

03.05.2022

Annual General Meeting

Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)

The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group - which is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange - guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high-quality production equipment.

This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments.




Financials
Sales 2020 78,8 M 85,7 M 85,7 M
Net income 2020 -5,48 M -5,96 M -5,96 M
Net Debt 2020 5,88 M 6,40 M 6,40 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,93x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30,0 M 32,6 M 32,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 323
Free-Float 29,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Werner Schmidli Chief Executive Officer
Reto Stettler CFO & Head-Finance & Information Technology
Paul Alois Zumbühl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beat Huber Head-Research & Development
Roland Kasper Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG-9.52%32
ATLAS COPCO AB25.77%71 882
FANUC CORPORATION8.06%45 025
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION6.20%37 175
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.11.33%32 104
SANDVIK AB8.10%31 951