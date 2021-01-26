Log in
SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG

(STRN)
26. Januar 2021 Geschäftsjahr 2020: Schlatter mit mehr Bestellungen zum Jahresende, jedoch tieferem Nettoerlös

01/26/2021
Media Information

Financial year 2020: Schlatter with increasing orders at year end but lower net sales

S c h l i e r e n, January 26, 2021. The Schlatter Group achieved an order intake of CHF 83.3 million in the 2020 financial year, 11.4% higher than in the previous year (2019: CHF 74.8 million). Net sales fell by 15.8 % to CHF 78.8 million (2019: CHF 93.6 million). Order backlog as at 31.12.2020 stood at CHF

30.8 million (31.12.2019: CHF 26.4 million). As anticipated, a negative operating result in the mid single- digit million range is expected for the 2020 financial year. At the end of the year, the markets have recovered noticeably.

On March 30, 2021, the detailed annual results for 2020 will be published in a press release as well as with the annual report being made public on the company's website (www.schlattergroup.com).

Preliminary financial figures 2020 (unaudited)

Schlatter Group

1st half year

2nd half year

Total

Total

CHF Mio.

2020

2020

2020

2019

Order intake

39.1

44.2

83.3

74.8

Net sales

36.6

42.2

78.8

93.6

Order backlog

per 30.6, 31.12 respectively

28.8

30.8

26.4

Segments

Welding

Weaving

CHF Mio.

2020

2019

2020

2019

Order intake

64.9

61.3

18.4

13.5

Net sales

61.0

77.3

17.8

16.3

Order backlog per 31.12

25.4

21.5

5.4

4.9

2

Further information

Schlatter Industries AG Werner Schmidli Chief Executive Officer Telephone +41 44 732 71 70 Mobile +41 79 343 62 62 Fax +41 44 732 45 02 werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com

Agenda

30.03.2021 Publication of detailed annual results 2020 04.05.2021 Annual General Meeting

17.08.2021 Publication of half-year results 2021

Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)

The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group - which is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange - guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high-quality production equipment.

This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments.

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Schlatter Industries AG published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 05:07:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
