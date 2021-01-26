Financial year 2020: Schlatter with increasing orders at year end but lower net sales

S c h l i e r e n, January 26, 2021. The Schlatter Group achieved an order intake of CHF 83.3 million in the 2020 financial year, 11.4% higher than in the previous year (2019: CHF 74.8 million). Net sales fell by 15.8 % to CHF 78.8 million (2019: CHF 93.6 million). Order backlog as at 31.12.2020 stood at CHF 30.8 million (31.12.2019: CHF 26.4 million). As anticipated, a negative operating result in the mid single-digit million range is expected for the 2020 financial year. At the end of the year, the markets have recovered noticeably.
On March 30, 2021, the detailed annual results for 2020 will be published in a press release as well as with the annual report being made public on the company's website (www.schlattergroup.com).
Preliminary financial figures 2020 (unaudited)
|
Schlatter Group
|
|
|
|
|
CHF Mio.
|
1st half year
2020
|
2nd half year
2020
|
Total
2020
|
Total
2019
|
Order intake
|
39.1
|
44.2
|
83.3
|
74.8
|
Net sales
|
36.6
|
42.2
|
78.8
|
93.6
|
Order backlog
per 30.6, 31.12 respectively
|
28.8
|
30.8
|
|
26.4
|
Segments
|
|
Welding
|
|
Weaving
|
CHF Mio.
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Order intake
|
64.9
|
61.3
|
18.4
|
13.5
|
Net sales
|
61.0
|
77.3
|
17.8
|
16.3
|
Order backlog per 31.12
|
25.4
|
21.5
|
5.4
|
4.9
Further information
Schlatter Industries AG
Werner Schmidli
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone +41 44 732 71 70
Mobile +41 79 343 62 62
Fax +41 44 732 45 02
werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com